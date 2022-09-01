It didn’t take Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas long to sum up where the prep football season stands at this point in time.
“The last couple of weeks of practice have been nice to have some film to kind of evaluate where we’re at against a few other teams, but now the power rankings begin, and it’s the real deal,” Serpas said. “There’s a lot more game planning involved, and we’ve got to do our best to add all the aspects of the game and add the full four quarters and the game adjustments and have our kids ready to go.”
The Bulldogs host Haynes Academy at 7 p.m. Friday with Springfield coming off a 41-26 loss to Grace King in the Albany Jamboree, and Serpas said the team’s practice was a bit different Monday, donning pads for just the fourth time all season because of weather or heat.
“The other two previous times have been the scrimmage and the jamboree, so it was nice to actually put pads on for a practice (Monday),” Serpas said. “It was definitely a welcome sight. I think the kids enjoyed it, and I think we got a lot out of it. I think it’s going to help us game-planning-wise, and the kids seemed to have a little bit more pep in their preparation as well.”
Serpas said he’s hoping that will help the team with its conditioning as it prepares for the season opener, which will feature four quarters. The jamboree featured two 12-minute halves.
“The only way to go through that is to put those pads on and let them see what it’s doing to them, so for us to be able to go out there (Monday) and go through that, I think, was very helpful,” he said.
Grace King scored on a number of big plays in the jamboree.
“We had some breakdowns,” Serpas said. “We had kids in position able to make the plays. We just couldn’t finish. Being able to work those kinks out and try to figure out what we need to do to be able to finish those things off and put ourselves in a better spot to finish plays and be successful.”
Serpas said one of the focal points for the Bulldogs is becoming more effective with their passing game.
“Our running game has definitely been really successful, and we’re going to lean on that, but I think for us to become a complete team, we need to continue to develop our passing game,” Serpas said. “I know those guys are working hard, and we’re going to continue to work on that and see where that gets us a couple of weeks from now.”
This week, Serpas said Haynes Academy’s offense will present its own challenge for the Bulldog defense.
“We played a spread team the last couple of weeks,” Serpas said. “Now we’re seeing old-school, double-tight formation, T (formation) package. You don’t see this very often, so it’s definitely a new look for us. It’s a lot of misdirection, and we’re going to have to re-train our eyes and try to do a better job of getting guys to the point of attack and do a good job of reading our keys on the defensive front as well. I think as long as we stay fundamentally sound up front defensively, we’ll be in a good position to make some plays and just don’t get caught looking in the backfield, we’ll be OK.”
Defensively, Serpas said Haynes Academy is showing a 30 front look with Cover 3 in the secondary.
“They do a good job of getting a lot of bodies to the ball,” Serpas said. “I think we’ll probably see a little bit more of a crowded box like we have the last couple of weeks just because of the success we’ve had running, but I do think that it will be a situation where we’ll still be able to create some mismatches with some things that we’re doing, and we’re also trying to figure out some things that we can do that even with a crowded box we can still be successful moving the ball on the ground.”
Another key is turnovers, with Serpas noting Grace King scored off of two by the Bulldogs, including a pick-six, while Springfield didn’t create any turnovers. He also said the Bulldogs must do a better job of tackling.
“Those will be the ways that are defense can definitely put us in a much better position to be successful,” Serpas said.
