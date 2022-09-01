Springfield vs Grace King Jamboree 2022-Maddox Fannaly

Springfield's Maddox Fannaly (2) breaks loose on a run late against Grace King.

 Renee Glascock | The News

It didn’t take Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas long to sum up where the prep football season stands at this point in time.

“The last couple of weeks of practice have been nice to have some film to kind of evaluate where we’re at against a few other teams, but now the power rankings begin, and it’s the real deal,” Serpas said. “There’s a lot more game planning involved, and we’ve got to do our best to add all the aspects of the game and add the full four quarters and the game adjustments and have our kids ready to go.”

