Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas talks with his team after practice last week.

SPRINGFIELD – The way Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas sees it, a scrimmage couldn’t come at a better time for the Bulldogs.

“You can see (they’re) on the edge of almost getting close to boredom with hitting each other and wanting to get out there and have to go against somebody else and see it from a different perspective,” Serpas said. “It’s that time to kind of see if all the hard work that they’ve put in and how it’s going to pay off and see what tweaks we’re going to need to make as far as personnel and things like that moving forward. We’re excited. I know the kids are, and us coaches are ready to get out there and see where we’re at going into the year.”

Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas discusses the Bulldogs' recent practices and traveling to face Fontainebleau in scrimmage action Friday.

