SPRINGFIELD – The way Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas sees it, a scrimmage couldn’t come at a better time for the Bulldogs.
“You can see (they’re) on the edge of almost getting close to boredom with hitting each other and wanting to get out there and have to go against somebody else and see it from a different perspective,” Serpas said. “It’s that time to kind of see if all the hard work that they’ve put in and how it’s going to pay off and see what tweaks we’re going to need to make as far as personnel and things like that moving forward. We’re excited. I know the kids are, and us coaches are ready to get out there and see where we’re at going into the year.”
Springfield travels to face Fontainebleau at 6 p.m. Friday.
Some of Serpas’ optimism heading into the season comes from the team’s conditioning program, which he said is paying off before the Bulldogs have taken the field. Serpas said he and Akeem Robinson with North Oaks Health System formulated a conditioning plan for the team, and Serpas said the key was having the team buy into the program with great attendance over the summer.
“I can’t think of a time that we’ve been more prepared physically for a season than right now,” Serpas said. “That’s one thing coming into the last couple of years … we kind of fell behind in some conditioning aspects and things like that, but right now, our conditioning level is as great as it’s been the last several years, and I think our kids are jelling, and we’re getting better week by week and trying to get some new faces into some different places just to see how they can operate as well.”
Serpas and his coaching staff have also formulated a practice plan to deal with the heat, with players going home after school on Mondays and Tuesdays before returning for practice. The Bulldogs have been practicing in the gym after school on Wednesdays.
“It’s definitely a lot of change, and rightly so with all the heat conditions,” Serpas said. “No need to put any child’s life in jeopardy, but we also need to make sure that we’re doing things to have their bodies acclimated to the conditions that they’re going to see on a nightly basis as well.”
Heading into the scrimmage, Serpas said one of the focal points on offense is on the line and in the receiving corps and passing game.
“We’ve had a little bit of turnover up front, and we’ve had a couple of kids kind of step up and want to see how that kind of plays out,” Serpas said.
“I do think that our running game is going to continue to kind of carry the workload of what we’re doing offensively, but just having that passing game kind of jell together is what we’re really trying to focus on right now,” Serpas continued.
One of the keys for the Bulldogs on defense heading into the scrimmage is working on alignments and assignments.
“The one thing that we’ve been able to do … is we’ve been getting some film of practice, and then we’re able to, because of the heat, get in there and watch a little film with the kids and kind of show them this is what we’re expecting more of – instead of just talking them through it at that moment, letting them see what they’re doing and try to correct it that way,” Serpas said. “From day-to-day, it does seem to have given us a little better understanding of everything, and we’re getting better as we move forward.”
Serpas said the coaching staff will be focused on the play of the linebacking corps and the secondary during the scrimmage.
“I don’t think that there’s any one position that’s like ‘this is a glaring need for us’, or ‘this is the biggest question mark,’” Serpas said. “I think it’s just like a big puzzle right now, trying to get all the pieces to fit.”
There’s some familiarity between first-year Fontainebleau coach Johnny Kavanaugh and Serpas as the two coached against each other in the playoffs when Kavanaugh coached at North Caddo.
“I think that’s going to be a good matchup for us just to kind of see where we’re at,” Serpas said. “Obviously, them being a 5A and we’re a 2A, they’re going to have a tremendous more amount of depth than we are, but I do still think that we’re going to be able to get some quality work from the ones and then allow the twos to get out there and try to prove themselves as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.