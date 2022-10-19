The past few weeks haven’t been kind to the Springfield football team, but Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas realizes there’s something to gain as the season enters the stretch run.
“It’s just trying to find a rhythm and getting some of these younger kids comfortable in some of the roles that we’re asking them to play,” said Serpas, whose team is in the midst of a four-game losing streak while dealing with injuries and illness. “We’ve turned from any type of veteran presence to a very young team over the last couple of weeks. It’s definitely just getting these young kids some very valuable reps and getting them comfortable doing what we’re asking them to do.”
The Bulldogs (3-4, 0-2) travel to face St. Helena on Friday at 7 p.m.
Springfield is coming off a 44-14 loss to Independence, and Serpas pointed to some missed opportunities for his team, including three possessions in the red zone that came up empty, as well as a pick-six, a kickoff return for a touchdown and a short punt that led to a touchdown for the Tigers, have been points of emphasis for the team this week.
“Those are all things within our control that we can do to get better as a team that we definitely let get out of hand last week and cause the game to go the way it did,” Serpas said.
St. Helena (3-4, 2-0) has won three straight and is coming off a 20-6 win over St. Thomas Aquinas. There’s familiarity between the teams as the Hawks and Bulldogs were former district foes before St. Helena and Independence re-joined the league this season.
“Even though we haven’t played them the last couple of years, their program has still done a good job of staying on top,” Serpas said. “I think the last time we played them, I think they went and competed for a state title that year (in 2017),” Serpas said. “They’re still very much a pretty good program, and it’s going to be a tough challenge for us on Friday.”
“They’re the leaders in our district right now, and are very athletic,” Serpas continued. “They do a great job of just flying all over the place – definitely present challenges for just about any team that they play with all the athleticism in just about every position …. Everywhere you look, they’ve got kids who are flying around to the football.”
Serpas said the Hawks have a spread offensive scheme, and the challenge for the Bulldog defense will come in coverage in the secondary.
“They have some weapons, and it’s not just one or two guys in the receiver position that they’re trying to get the ball to, and it’s not just one running back that they’re trying to key on,” Serpas said. “They can beat you with multiple guys, and they can literally launch it down field and throw 50, 60-yard bombs on you on any given play. You could have them in a second-and-20, or second-and-long, or third-and-long and think that you’ve got them behind the chains, and they can just break the next play.”
The Hawks base out of a 3-4 scheme with two high safeties.
“They don’t want to give up big plays, and they do a great job of that, just trying to keep everything in front of them and trying to make sure that they’re going to keep you contained and make you grind everything out,” Serpas said. “They fly to the football, come downhill and try to stand you up, and then they like to hit you and hit you hard. You look at the box and the way they play things, you think that you would have an advantage with some of the numbers, but they do a great job of getting to their spaces and closing down those gaps really quickly.
“If we have a crease, you’ve got to be patient in what you do and kind of grind the ball down the field and be content with that,” Serpas continued. “I think early on, teams were doing that to them, which is why they had a slow start. But now, teams are having problems doing that, and they’ve been really successful since they hit the district schedule.”
