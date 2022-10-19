Springfield vs Independence football 10-14-22

The Springfield High football team plays against Independence on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

The past few weeks haven’t been kind to the Springfield football team, but Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas realizes there’s something to gain as the season enters the stretch run.

“It’s just trying to find a rhythm and getting some of these younger kids comfortable in some of the roles that we’re asking them to play,” said Serpas, whose team is in the midst of a four-game losing streak while dealing with injuries and illness. “We’ve turned from any type of veteran presence to a very young team over the last couple of weeks. It’s definitely just getting these young kids some very valuable reps and getting them comfortable doing what we’re asking them to do.”

