SPRINGFIELD – It’s kind of deep into the season, but the Springfield football team still has a chance to build a little momentum heading into the start of District 10-2A play.
The Bulldogs were hoping to put together a two-game win streak in last week’s game at South Plaquemines, but the Hurricanes emerged with a 26-21 win.
“I don’t know if you want to say it set us back,” Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said. “I think it just kind of showed us some things that we’ve still got to work on and get better as a team.”
Springfield (2-4) travels to face Thomas Jefferson at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at West Jefferson looking to put last week’s six-turnover game behind them.
“Real sloppy on our part,” Serpas said of the effort after the Bulldogs grabbed an early lead only to have South Plaquemines pull ahead 26-7. “Three fumbles, three interceptions, and we still had a chance to win that ball game. They’re the No. 1 team in the 2A power rankings right now, and that was a game that I felt like that we definitely should have won. Knowing that we made all those mistakes, and still had a chance and should have won that game, you hate to say there’s a bright spot, but knowing everything bad that had happened to us, we were still right there and had we had one or two breaks go our way, we would have won that game. That’s still something that we can build on moving into this week.”
RJ Serpas started the game at quarterback for the Bulldogs along with playing linebacker, allowing Bryan Babb, who transferred out of state before the season started, to get his first action of the season under center after rejoining the team.
Babb went 8-for-15 for 111 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions, which Ryan Serpas said requires some perspective.
“Looking back at it, I was little upset at some of the decisions that he made at the time, but whenever you look at it in context, that was really his first varsity football game,” Ryan Serpas said. “Those are mistakes that you can fix and correct and show him on film.
“We had these expectations for him coming into the season, so we lose him for almost two months, a month-and-a-half, then all of a sudden he’s back and you get the same excitement for what you had at the beginning of the season and then you realize this kid hasn’t played football in a month-and-a-half,” Ryan Serpas continued. “So everything that you’ve done is not fresh in his mind, and then … it wasn’t really live football at that point. It was just 7-on-7’s and a scrimmage under his belt, so this is his first live opportunity and trying to get him out there and make some plays happen. It’s things that he’s obviously going to get better with with more time.”
Ryan Serpas said RJ Serpas will start this week, with Babb also getting some playing time.
“That’s one thing that I want to do is just not try to put him in a bad situation – not put him out there and have him thinking that he has to win the game for us,” Ryan Serpas said of Babb. “By no means do we need to consider him as our savior or anything like that. We just need him to come in and be himself.”
Thomas Jefferson (3-3) has won three straight games, including a 42-8 victory over Fisher last week.
Ryan Serpas said the Jaguars feature a multiple offense that relies primarily on the run game and are led by quarterback Noah St. Pierre.
“The quarterback’s got a decent arm and can scramble,” Ryan Serpas said. “He can make things happen with his feet and escape the pocket and get yards moving down the field. They don’t have a huge quarterback run game. As a matter of fact, I haven’t seen them do any designed quarterback runs, but whenever coverage breaks down or his pocket breaks down or his pocket breaks down, he will pull it and run.
“He keeps his head down field, too,” Serpas continued. “He’ll throw on the run and does a good job of finding his receivers down field.”
Holden Gonzales (107 carries, 722 yards, 6 TDs) is the Jaguars’ leading rusher, and Ryan Serpas said the Bulldogs will have to again focus on tackling after South Plaquemines scored on two plays after missed tackles last week, including a 56-yard run.
“It’s very discouraging, but at the same time you see the kids are in position to make the play,” Ryan Serpas said. “(It’s just) they’ve got to make the play. You’ve got to make the play, and that’s the problem is that we’re just not finishing right now.”
Ryan Serpas said the Jaguars run a split-four scheme on defense.
“They will bring some linebacker pressure every now and then, so we’ve just got to keep our heads up and try to rally to our blocks,” Ryan Serpas said. “I think that our blocking scheme has proven to do well against this type of defense in games past. (We’re) not trying to re-invent the wheel this week. (We’re) trying to perfect and pick up on the things that we did bad last week. There was a lot of negative stuff watching film that we did up front, so I think if we can just improve on that stuff, we’ll be in a much better situation.”
Ryan Serpas is hopeful things will come together Thursday, helping the Bulldogs springboard into district play.
“It’s definitely a big game that we need to rise up to the challenge on and do whatever we can to be successful,” Ryan Serpas said. “I’m not saying this is a must-win situation for us, but it’s close to being that. We need to get some momentum moving forward going into our district.
“We’re looking to still try to improve and that’s what I try to preach to the kids every week – if we could just get a little better every single week going throughout the season, by the time we hit Week 8, 9, 10 in that district mode, we’ll be peaking as a team.”
