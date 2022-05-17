There are some new faces in new places for the Springfield football team, and coach Ryan Serpas and his staff will get a first-hand look at how some of those moves shake out when the Bulldogs travel to Varnado for a spring scrimmage at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s just plugging all the pieces together and making sure that everything works good and seeing some things that we might need to tweak here over the summer and continue to work to get better,” Serpas said of the Bulldogs’ spring.
The plus for the Bulldogs is there are plenty of returnees after the team lost just four seniors from last season. Springfield returns its entire offensive line, quarterback Luke Husser and running back Jatoris Buggage.
Serpas praised Husser’s development after he started some games as a freshman late last season.
“As a freshman coming in, he did a great job at the end of the year, and because of him being a freshman, we didn’t ask him to do a whole lot,” Serpas said of Husser. “Well, he kind of each week proved that he could do more and more at the end of last year. We’ve kind of been able to put more and more on his plate throughout spring, and so we’re trying to just increase the things that he’s capable of doing right now, and he’s done a great job of being able to take on that role of being a returning guy who’s willing and wanting to learn more and more about what we’re trying to do offensively.”
With so many pieces back in place, including Buggage, who shouldered the team’s rushing load throughout last season, there won’t be any major changes for the Bulldogs offensively.
“(Buggage) had such a great year rushing the football and you return your offensive line like that, it’s going to be a big part of what we do,” Serpas said. “We’re going to try to get him the ball and see if we can create a lot of damage and chaos up front. Nick Fletcher, in a supporting role, did a really good job for us at running back, too, last year. We hope to have a two-headed monster back there to be able to go with what we hope to be a solid passing game as well.”
“Offensively, it’s kind of getting those guys back to working together,” Serpas continued. “We’re making a couple of changes on that side of the ball as far as where we’re playing a couple of people at. We’re trying (lineman) Layden Richards at new position, the H-back position, which has really looked really good for us so far, and then trying to find a couple of guys to fill into some of those receiver roles with Britton Allen really being a big part of what we lost offensively last year.”
Serpas said the roles have increased for Caden Dykes and Peyton Gibbens, while lineman Tyler Gardner has returned from an injury.
Defensively, Serpas said the Bulldogs’ focus has been on the linebacking corps.
“We’re just trying to get kids to do a better job of being able to pick up their keys a lot faster and be able to make some plays,” he said. “So far, everything’s looked good, and I’ve seen a lot of improvement in that area.”
The Bulldogs lost Allen and Rick Vicknair in the secondary, but Serpas said he’s been pleased with Trevor Sanchez and Dequane Davis this spring. He’s also hoping Braxton Spikes, Gibbens and Buggage can give the team a boost on defense.
“We are trying to get the best guys on the field and see where we can fit in at and hopefully be successful on both sides,” Serpas said.
“I know that they have some good athletes over there, and it’s going to be a good test for us,” Serpas said of facing Varnado. “It’s going to be a good test for us. We’re excited to be able to end the spring session going against some quality people and kind of see the growth of our program and then see also some things that we can work on over the summer going into next fall.”
