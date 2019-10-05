Things came together in a big way for the Springfield football team in its game against North Central, and it was just the type of effort Bulldogs’ coach Ryan Serpas needed to see from his team at the midway point of the season.
RJ Serpas threw for four touchdowns and the Bulldogs added a defensive score, keying a 49-6 homecoming victory Friday.
“It was one of those things where coming into this season, for the last several years, we’ve been very one-dimensional in everything that we do,” Ryan Serpas said. “We’ve really put a lot of work into making this a complete team running the ball and being able to throw the ball as well. With all the hiccups and the setbacks and personnel changes that we’ve had to make so far this year, it’s good to see that everything that we’ve done work in all offseason is paying off for us.”
The Bulldogs got rolling early when RJ Serpas hooked up with Isaiah Netter on a 25-yard pass on the team’s first drive, setting up Koby Linares’ 5-yard touchdown run, and Olivia Davis’ PAT made the score 7-0.
“I’ve tried this year to start off on the defensive side and kind of just feel our way into the games, and that hasn’t really seemed to work for us,” Ryan Serpas said. “In each game the opposing team that has gotten the ball first has gone down and scored on us, so we’re starting in a hole. That’s just some undo pressure that I want to try to avoid, so we went out there and wanted the ball first to try to establish ourselves offensively. We went down and were able to put the ball in the end zone and for a change start with the lead instead of trying to fight from coming back from behind.”
Springfield (2-3) came up with a defensive stop, and RJ Serpas hit a 25-yard TD pass to Trevon Washington to put the Bulldogs up 14-0.
“With the success that we’re having up front with our running game, teams are starting to put more emphasis on stacking the box and trying to do whatever they can to limit what we’re doing up front with them, which is opening up big windows for us in the passing game,” Ryan Serpas said. “It just really came to fruition this week. We kind of knew that coming in that they were a real aggressive team and we knew that there would be opportunities to make plays in the passing game. There were several that we missed, but there were several that we were able to capitalize on and get big plays, so credit to RJ and to the offensive line for giving him enough time to get those balls off and then the kids that made the catches.”
After another stop, North Central (0-5) turned a tipped ball on an RJ Serpas pass into a 60-yard interception return for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, cutting the lead to 14-6.
On the ensuing Springfield drive, Linares had a 35-yard run, setting up a 5-yard touchdown run by Washington, helping give the Bulldogs a 21-6 lead heading into the second quarter.
After a snap sailed over the North Central punter’s head, Springfield took over at Hurricanes’ 12-yard-line, setting up a touchdown pass from RJ Serpas to Noah Bonura on the next play, pushing the lead to 28-6.
“Whenever you have somebody like Trevon Washington, a special kid with special speed and talent, you know that teams are going to key in on him,” Ryan Serpas said. “So it’s kind of like a play-action pass that we work on pretty much weekly that we’re going to bring him across in motion and teams are going to focus on him because of his speed, and then you just kind of slip Noah to the back side and nobody’s really paying attention to him, and it just worked out perfectly for us. He was wide open … and was basically able to just kind of walk in the end zone at that point.”
The Bulldogs added to the lead on a 6-yard TD pass from RJ Serpas to Bradlyn McKay to give Springfield a 35-6 lead at halftime.
The score was set up when RJ Serpas scrambled for 10 yards. The Hurricanes were hit with a facemask penalty on the run and a dead ball personal foul that moved the ball to the North Central 15.
RJ Serpas connected with Washington on a 35-yard TD pass on fourth-and-8, and Davis’ PAT extended the lead to 42-6 in the third quarter.
Springfield capped the scoring on Tykelon Jackson’s 20-yard scoop-and-score following a bad snap and fumble by the Hurricanes.
Tylan Armstrong also had two interceptions for the Bulldogs.
“Our defense has kind of struggled a lot this year with tackling and making plays, so for them to come out and basically pitch a shutout and end the scoring with a defensive touchdown hopefully speaks to the progress that we’re starting to make on that side of the ball,” Ryan Serpas said.
Ryan Serpas said his junior varsity players played in the fourth quarter.
“We’re definitely happy with the offensive production that we’re getting,” Ryan Serpas said. “We’re starting to get things going for us defensively as well, and kids are starting to get healthy again, so we’re hoping that that’s just going to pay off big for us going down the road and we’re able to kind of step in and get on a little streak, get on a roll here going into the second half of our season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.