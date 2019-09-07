Maybe the best part of Springfield’s season opener at Bogue Chitto, Miss., is the Bulldogs have something solid to build on for the remainder of the season.
The Bulldogs moved the ball well but came up on the short end of a 23-20 decision in a game in which all of the points were scored in the first half.
“I think we made a lot Week 1 mistakes, and that was their third week of the season, honestly, so they had a couple more games already underneath their belt,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said. “They were a little bit more game-experienced, and our kids were making a lot of mistakes early on, and it cost us penalty-wise. We had a turnover early that kind of put us down as well. It was just one of those things where we were just trying to play catch-up the whole time.”
The Bulldogs got the ball with three minutes to play in the game and put together an eight-play drive to the Bogue Chitto 28-yard line before throwing an interception on fourth-and-12 with 10 seconds to play.
“Both of our coaching staffs went in at halftime and figured out what the other team was trying to do offensively and made some good adjustments to shut some things down,” Serpas said. “I do also know that we put ourselves in some bad situations that killed drives. We were able to move the ball up and down the field still in the second half, but I think we kind of got away from our running game, which really hurt us there at the end. We were doing a great job of running the ball, and then all of a sudden, we kind of fizzled out in the second half.
“We’ll watch film as a team and try to clean up some of that and try to realize, ‘hey look, we’ve got a good offensive line out in front of us, let’s take advantage of that’, especially in a tight ball game like that – one score, we need to be able to try to pound the ball and try to put the ball in the end zone and come out of there with a win.”
Bogue Chitto had a scoring run on its first possession of the game to take a 7-0 lead. The Bulldogs lost a fumble on their third play of the game, setting up a 31-yard field goal, pushing the lead to 10-0.
After getting the ball back, Koby Linares capped a five-play scoring drive for the Bulldogs with a 43-yard touchdown run, and Olivia Davis’ PAT cut the lead to 10-7.
“He’s able to get behind his blockers and did a good job of finding creases and made some good runs,” Serpas said of Linares.
Bogue Chitto put together an eight-play, 64-yard scoring drive which was capped by a 5-yard TD run to push the advantage to 17-7.
The Bulldogs countered with a 12-play drive, closed out by a 17-yard TD run from Linares to help cut the lead to 17-14.
“On that drive, we had a good mix of run and pass,” Serpas said. “We had a few completions that kept drives alive. Our offensive line did a great job of making holes for Koby to run through, so we were able to get that part of the game established as well.”
Bogue Chitto scored on a 10-yard quarterback run but missed the PAT, making the score 23-14.
Springfield followed with a seven-play drive, closed out with an 11-yard TD run by Bradlyn McKay. The Bulldogs missed the PAT to close out the scoring.
Serpas said the Bulldogs had two touchdowns called back because of penalties.
“We’re obviously very disappointed that we opened the season this way in a game that I thought we should have won,” Serpas said. “We’ve got to show up, correct these mistakes and try to get better. We’re going to have a very physical game this week against Cohen. Our kids are going to have to step up to the challenge and play a full game from start to finish. We can’t allow the mistakes we made this week linger into next week. We want to even our record up at 1-1 moving forward and try to make sure that we’re not lingering in the past and correct these mistakes.”
