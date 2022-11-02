As Springfield heads into its regular season finale, Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas figures the Bulldogs don’t have much to lose.
Springfield hosts St. Thomas Aquinas at 7 p.m. Friday with the Bulldogs at No. 34 in the Division III non-select power rankings by geauxpreps.com heading into the game. The top 28 teams make the playoffs.
“Looking at where we’re at, this will most likely be the last game of the year for us,” Serpas said. “It’s senior night, so it’s going to be the last opportunity for a few of these kids to ever put football pads on again. I know that this is going to be a very memorable night for them, and we want to do everything in our power to kind of continue on that thread of where we left off last week with come out, be competitive and fight and continue to put forth that effort that it’s going to take to put us in the game and put us in a situation where we can have a chance to win come the fourth quarter. That’s where we’re trying to get these kids to be at right now – getting their heads in the right position and a mentally prepared as they are physically prepared. We’re going to continue to focus on what we can control, and then kind of go from there.”
Springfield (3-6, 0-4) is coming off a 49-14 loss to Pope John Paul, and Serpas said he’s been pleased with some of the team’s younger players who have been forced into action because of injuries.
“The youth that we’re putting on the field right now is something,” Serpas said. “I really like the way that these young guys are giving their all and continue to fight and the effort that they’re giving us. It really shows their heart, their dedication and the ability to just line up and be able to come play after play. I really like their tenacity and the ability to just continue to just show up. That’s what we’re looking for. The kids that we have left are just some of the best kids that you can ask for as far as giving effort and just doing whatever you tell them to do to the best of their ability. That’s all you can be at at this point in the season, especially the way that things have gone injury-wise and all of that for us.
“I really, really, really like this group, this core that’s left,” Serpas continued. “I really think that the position we’re in is going to pay off huge for us down the road with these guys getting these reps right now and showing them what it takes to be able to play of Friday nights. Hopefully it brings that commitment level to them to a next level and we have a great offseason.”
Springfield came into last week’s game expecting a healthy dose of the run game from the Jaguars, who delivered on that part and were also successful through the air, hitting on a number of passing touchdowns.
“We spent a little extra emphasis on making sure we identified who our man was and how we were going to play them, and then we came into the game, and we lost sight of them,” Serpas said. “I’m disappointed that we weren’t able to remember our keys and be able to execute a little bit better, but we kept fighting.”
St. Thomas Aquinas (2-7, 2-2) is coming off a 52-44 loss to Independence.
“This is a very different St. Thomas team than we’ve seen the last couple years,” Serpas said. “They’re kind of down, and it looks like they’re kind of beat up physically as well. I know they’ve had their share of injuries and coming off a loss to Independence, but they’re still very talented. They still have talent all over the field. They’ve beaten a couple of our district opponents (Pope John Paul II and Northlake Christian) already and I know that they always come to play us very tough. We’re definitely going to have our hands full and we’re going to need to approach it with a mindset of going out and competing every play and try to do everything in our power to come out with a win.”
Serpas said the Falcons present a challenge offensively in terms of not having a true base scheme.
“They’re kind of all over the place,” Serpas said. “That’s one of the problems that they give you. They’ll line up and go four or five wide one play, and then the next play, they’ll come at you and try to wildcat you or go two tight and kind of single-wing you. It gives you a lot to prepare for. They’re very multiple in their approach, so you’ve got to kind of be prepared for a lot of different schemes and the ability to stop a different array of things for what they’re doing. That’s going to be a little different for us.”
Defensively, Serpas said the Falcons have shown 3-4 and 4-4 looks.
“They move people around, and it’ s going to be a little different setting for us,” he said. “We’re going to have to identify where they’re at and what type of defense they’re in. It does look like teams have struggled at times to run on them because they do have a pretty decent defensive front. I think it’s going to cause problems for us if we don’t do a good job of identifying what type of defense they’re in and what they’re trying to do.”
Serpas is also hoping the Bulldogs can win the turnover battle.
“If we could somehow find a way to come up with two, three turnovers this week, I think that could swing things in our favor heavily,” he said.
