Springfield vs Independence football 10-14-22

The Springfield High football team plays against Independence on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

As Springfield heads into its regular season finale, Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas figures the Bulldogs don’t have much to lose.

Springfield hosts St. Thomas Aquinas at 7 p.m. Friday with the Bulldogs at No. 34 in the Division III non-select power rankings by geauxpreps.com heading into the game. The top 28 teams make the playoffs.

