Britton Allen’s time with the Springfield football program was limited, but he made the most of it, especially in his senior year.
After moving to Springfield from Alabama before his junior season, Allen recorded nine interceptions as a senior, helping him be selected as a co-Defensive MVP on the 2021 All-Livingston Parish Football Team selected by the parish’s football coaches.
Allen shared the Defensive MVP honor with Denham Springs High’s Dylan Watson.
“It feels really good to know all that hard work paid off during the summer and spring and to put it all out on the field, over the course of time, it feels good,” Allen said.
Allen made an impact on both sides of the ball during his first season with the Bulldogs, with maybe his most memorable moment coming on an interception in the end zone on fourth down as time expired to seal the Bulldogs’ 23-22 win over Thomas Jefferson in what turned out to be the Bulldogs’ final game of the 2020 season. The interception and came after Allen was flagged for a facemask and unsportsmanlike conduct on the same play, moving the ball to the Springfield 29 with 38 seconds to play.
As a senior, Allen built on that, with his nine interceptions coming while helping the Bulldogs improve their play in the secondary.
Bulldogs coach Ryan Serpas said being part of a secondary that was trying to find its way at times during his junior season may have helped play a part in Allen’s development this season and enabled him to take on a greater role.
“He was one of those guys in the secondary last year, so he kind of knew the struggles that we had had,” Serpas said. “We used him in a lot of different positions for us. He played some safety. He played some corner for us. It was kind of a week-to-week basis where we put him. When teams had dominant receivers, we tried to match him up against them and put him in a position to make the plays whenever we knew that they were going to try to take advantage some deficiencies we had. He was definitely up to the challenge every week.”
“He had nine in nine games, so he averaged an interception a game and had a couple of them returned for touchdowns this year as well,” Serpas continued. “He was definitely the guy who kind of made things work for us in our secondary. We’re just glad a kid of his talent level back there to be able to make plays for us.”
The highlight of Allen’s season came in the Bulldogs’ win over Ben Franklin, when he had three interceptions, including a pick-six. He said his approach in that game wasn’t complicated.
“It was really just being at the right place at the right time, remembering everything I did in practice that week, and just brought it to the game,” Allen said. “I just wanted to do whatever it took to help the team out.”
Allen stressed that a big part of his success this season came from making proper reads “and practice. Practice for sure,” he said.
That’s something Serpas said benefitted Allen, especially in the game against Thomas Jefferson.
“He kind of led the way for us, especially with that pick-six,” Serpas said. “That was just something where we knew coming in that Ben Franklin wanted to try to throw the ball. Our job up front was to try to create a lot of pressure and make him get rid of it earlier than what he wanted to, and luckily for us, he threw some balls up for grabs, and Britton was able to take advantage of that and had a really good night.”
Allen also had 22 solo tackles, 15 assists, two tackles for loss and four forced fumbles, but with the interceptions, it might have been easier for teams to shy away from throwing in Allen’s direction. As a coach, Serpas said he understands why teams continued to do so.
“At times, they wanted to challenge him,” Serpas said of opposing teams. “I get it. He was our best player, and teams did that to him as well. We threw the ball in triple coverage at him a couple of times even though other teams might have had their best defensive back on them. Sometimes he came down and made plays. Sometimes the offensive coaches just trusted their players enough to still try to go at him. Fortunately for us, Britton was just better most of the time.”
Serpas said he’s thankful for the time he had with Allen and the role he and his fellow seniors played in getting the program back on track.
“He loved to be a two-way player, which was great,” Serpas said. “As good as he was as a wide receiver, he didn’t want to come off the field on defense, either. I’m glad that he came in and experienced that for a couple of years. I just wish I had a couple more with him. Kids like that, those are definitely kids you want to try to build your program around.”
“I think we definitely have the program going back in the right direction,” Serpas continued. “It’s been a struggle from time to time, and he was part of those struggles early on last year. Having a kid like him who transferred in from Alabama not knowing many people from this area or anything like that, come on and really perform the way he did, speaks volumes to the kid’s character, his work ethic and his ability level. I’m glad that he ended up over this way, and even if it was for two years, we got a lot out of him in those two years, and we appreciate everything he’s done to try to get this program headed back in the right direction.”
