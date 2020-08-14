For former Springfield football player Tylan Armstrong, it’s all about the opportunity to continue his playing career.
Armstrong signed with Kentucky Christian University, and along with former Springfield teammate Tykelon Jackson, reported to the Grayson, Ky., campus earlier this week.
Armstrong said Kentucky Christian’s coaching staff became aware of him after connecting on Twitter.
“It was big,” Armstrong said. “I knew I just wanted to play again. I just wanted a chance, and this school helped me out with that. My buddy (Jackson) wanted to play too, so I was like, ‘why not just go up there and ball?’, so that’s what we decided to do.”
Kentucky Christian is an NAIA school competing in the Mid-South Conference in football as a member of the Bluegrass Division. Earlier this week, the conference announced the Appalachian and Bluegrass divisions postponed their divisional schedules for the fall because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools in those divisions are allowed to play non-conference games or hold scrimmages in the fall.
In his short time in Kentucky, Armstrong said the team is going through conditioning, workouts and team meetings, which has enabled him to begin bonding with his new teammates.
“It means a lot,” Armstrong said of his opportunity. “The school is small, but I’m already cool with half the team already because we do team meetings … with our position coaches and stuff and we get to talking and stuff.”
Armstrong was a first-team All-Parish defensive back as a senior and said he’ll be playing strong safety at Kentucky Christian.
“I’m ready,” Armstrong said.
“I have to stay on top of my game,” Armstrong said. “We wake up early, work out, do all this stuff over and over every day.”
Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said Armstrong’s versatility could also help him in college, noting he helped the Bulldogs at receiver and on special teams during his high school career.
“He’s a very good athlete, has a lot of athletic ability, that inner drive,” Serpas said. “I think if he gets up there and he gets committed to the sport, he can really excel because of his pure athleticism.”
“I think they’re looking at him more as a DB, but once he gets up there and shows them his skills, they might could convert him to a wide receiver,” Serpas said, noting he also coached Armstrong’s older brother Thomas, whom he said was also a great athlete. “I think he’s willing to play whatever. He was a kid who did that for us as well. He played running back while he was here for us and then contributed on special teams. Both him and Ty will do whatever is asked of them. I’m just proud that both of them get that opportunity to go to that next level to play ball.”
Serpas also said playing away from home could benefit Armstrong.
“I think that him going off (he) probably won’t have a lot of distractions from knowing people in the area that will pull him away, so I think that could be a good thing for him to kind of immerse himself in football, him and Ty both, and really become really great contributors to their program,” Serpas said. “I think they’ll really enjoy their time with that if they commit to it.”
Like Armstrong, Serpas said it’s all about having an opportunity to play at the next level.
“A lot of these kids, they want the offers from the LSU’s and the big-time schools, but I’m glad that those two guys were able to look beyond that and say, ‘hey, I can still play college football, even if it’s at a smaller school’, because it’s still college ball. You’re still going against great athletes and you still have that opportunity to progress and do something that you love to do. I hope that other kids in the future look at that and say that going to a smaller school isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s a great thing to be able to have that opportunity to continue to play a sport that you love.”
