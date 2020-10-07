SPRINGFIELD – Ryan Serpas has been coaching a while, but Wednesday, he’ll experience something new.
Springfield will travel to face Pearl River at 7 p.m. in a game that was moved up because of the anticipated effects of Hurricane Delta.
“No, never had a game on a Wednesday before, so this is definitely going to be something new (to) experience, especially the last-minute push,” Serpas said. “We had already pushed it up one day (to Thursday), but with the storm intensifying and the possibility of it still being able to be canceled on Thursday, we kind of got with Pearl River and decided to go ahead and move it up and make sure we can get the game in.”
Serpas said the tight window between games made the Bulldogs’ Tuesday practice a bit different.
“(Tuesday’s) practice was definitely not a typical walk-through practice,” Serpas said. “We definitely had to be a little bit more intense with the things that we were doing just to make sure the kids are prepared and going to get a look at the way things are going to look (Wednesday) night. It’s a lot different than what we’re used to, especially two days of practice. You’re used to three to four days of repping things out. So for us, it’s trying to make sure these kids are getting a lot of mental reps and then finding their keys on what they’re supposed to do in order for us to be successful in the game.”
The Bulldogs (0-1) are coming off a 55-25 loss to Albany in which they led 12-0.
“A lot of breakdowns on our part,” Serpas said of his take after reviewing film from the game. “Some things that went in our favor, some things that didn’t go in our favor. There’s a lot of film for us to teach off of for us to be able to make corrections and hopefully learn from those mistakes that we made and just become a better team.”
Tyler Ratcliff had had nine catches for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Bryce Vittorio added two catches for 44 yards and an interception.
“I was really excited with the play of Tyler and Bryce Vittorio,” Serpas said. “Bryce Vittorio did a great job on offense and defense, and then (offensive/defensive lineman) Jaden Conley was a one-man wrecking crew out there. He’s definitely positioned himself to be one of the better guys in our area as far as football’s concerned. We still had a lot of early season mistakes that are being made, and those are things that we expect some of those other guys that we’re counting on to be able to correct moving forward.”
Springfield will face a Pearl River team coming off a 27-22 win over Pine in which the Rebels put together a 13-point fourth quarter to rally for the win. Receiver Brayden Bond had 158 total yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win.
“The quarterback looks like he’s the heart of what they’re trying to do,” Serpas said. “He looks like a tall, very athletic kid who makes good decisions with his arm and with his legs. We’re definitely going to have to try to keep him contained. He’s not quite the (Albany quarterback) J.J. (Doherty) type athlete, but he is capable of beating us if we let him run free, so we’re still going to have to do our job – have to do a lot better job defensively this week than what we did last week and try and keep them off the scoreboard.”
The Bulldogs gave up 491 yards of total offense last week as Doherty ran for three touchdowns and three for three. Reece Wolfe also had a 79-yard touchdown run.
“We were disappointed in some of the breakdowns we had on that side of the ball last week, and it’s kind of been a point of emphasis of us making sure that we’re doing our job and making sure that the guys are getting the correct reads off of what they’re supposed to see out on the field,” Serpas said.
Serpas said the Rebels will base out of a 4-3 defense.
“They really like that, and they’re going to stay in it,” Serpas said. “They do have some kids who are not necessarily the best athletes in the world, but they do a great job getting where they need to be and being physical and making plays. Being a 4A school, they’re obviously going to out-man us as far as bodies to be able to throw at us, and that’s an issue that we’re going to have to deal with, but I think our kids are up to the challenge. We have a game under our belt now, so hopefully we play with a little bit more poise this week and come out and execute a little better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.