Springfield’s Tykelon Jackson recently signed with Kentucky Christian University to continue his football career, but at the same time, he realizes it’s about more than that.
“It motivates me a lot because not so many people from Springfield, Louisiana, have gone to play college ball or anything like that, and in my neighborhood, there’s a few drug dealers and stuff like that,” Jackson said, noting he was accepted to Kentucky Christian on Springfield’s graduation day. “I’m not trying to be the average guy and just be another statistic, so I kind of wanted to go to a college far off and play ball.”
“I’m just glad my parents raised me differently, so I’m on the right road.”
“I want my education,” Jackson continued. “I’m going to get my education, so even if I don’t make it somewhere or make it to the NFL or anything like that, I’m still going to finish college. I’m not just going for football, but football is my main motivation.”
Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas knows Jackson is grateful for the chance to play in college.
“To have those kids go on and represent us at the next level is an honor and just shows that we do have kids with the ability to play at the next level if they have that drive and commitment to the game,” Serpas said. “He’s going to be a kid that’s going to have that opportunity to prove himself.”
“I know it’s something that he’s wanted. I’m glad that he’s going to get that opportunity.”
Jackson, a lineman, played mostly on defense his first three years before working on both sides of the ball as a senior, playing center and guard for the Bulldogs on offense.
“He took the selfishness away, and he admitted to me several times, he said ‘coach, I kind of wish I would have been move open-minded to playing offense over the past couple of years’ because he said he really enjoyed it,” Serpas said. “No matter where you play, the offensive line, defensive line, those guys don’t get a lot of glory, but in their eyes, especially a kid’s eyes, if you have the opportunity to make a tackle or a sack or something like that, they feel that that’s more of a known position, so they rally around to that defensive spot as opposed to the offensive spot, but in reality, that offensive lineman is just as valuable, if not more valuable, because of what they mean to the entire offense and the things that they have to know and do to help protect the skill guys every single play.”
Jackson admitted he embraced playing on both sides of the ball, although it took him some time to get there.
“I never really kind of liked the offensive side,” Jackson said. “I used to think it was just like pitty-pat. It wasn’t fun. I wanted to hit somebody. But in my junior year and senior year, I was like ‘coach, whatever you need, I’ll play any position on the field. You can put me at receiver, and I’ll play it.’ Then I started to like it, because I saw that I could pancake somebody on the offensive line or hit somebody hard on the offensive line, so that’s when I started liking offensive line too.”
Jackson said Kentucky Christian became aware of him after the school’s coaching staff watched Hudl videos while in the process of recruiting one of his Springfield teammates. Jackson said Kentucky Christian was looking for defensive linemen, which caught him a bit off guard.
“I didn’t think that I was going to get an offer or anything for D-tackle because this year I played a lot of center and guard and stuff, so I posted a bunch of offensive line highlights, and he (KCU coach Corey Fipps) wanted me mainly just for D-tackle,” Jackson said.
Serpas said Jackson has the ability to make an impact on either side of the ball.
“Ty is a little undersized, which is why I think he has kind of gone under the radar, but he’s a kid who’s just got natural athletic ability for a bigger kid and moves really well,” Serpas said. “I really think that he has the opportunity to be a great player if he can find that inner drive and learn what that commitment level is going to have to be at the next level.”
“He does have a lot of ability to kind of play both sides,” Serpas continued. “He’s not really a kid who’s slow and can’t really move well enough to play on the defensive line, and he’s not what you would call a true run-plugger, so he’s not what you would call a straight nose guard either. I think whatever side of the ball they choose to put him on, he’ll definitely find a home and be receptive to what they’re trying to do.”
The Bulldogs’ coach also pointed to the role recruiting services and services like Hudl are now playing in getting players noticed by colleges.
“If gives the kids a platform to kind of get themselves out there,” Serpas said. “I think it’s changed a lot. You still get the local coaches that kind of come around and say hello and want to see the kids and speak to them, and they do that a lot to establish their relationships within the schools themselves as well, but there’s so many schools out there that play football that these kids have no idea about. These kids that are hungry and want to continue to try to develop their athletic abilities, this gives those smaller schools that don’t have traveling budget to be able to get out there and see some of these kids through other means than what they traditionally have done in the past.”
Jackson, who played four years for the Bulldogs and is the brother of former Springfield nose guard Michael Jackson, is grateful for the opportunity in front of him.
“It was always a dream for me,” Jackson said. “I always wanted to make it to the pros, play college ball and play in the NFL. I just worked hard and stayed determined, even when I didn’t have any offers or anything until my senior year. I still was focused.”
He also realizes the challenges ahead in playing college football.
“I’m just ready to get back in shape,” Jackson said. “It’s been a little minute since I’ve been in the gym or anything because of COVID, but I’m really just ready to get back to work. I’m ready to get to it. I know college is a different thing. It’s not like high school. The coaches don’t need me in college, so if I’m not on my game, they can easily send me home or take the offer back, so I’ve got to be ready for anything and everything.”
