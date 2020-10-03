ST. AMANT -- Rome wasn’t built in a day.
Denham Springs High football coach Brett Beard knows this. He even made the reference in his postgame speech following the Yellow Jackets’ 35-13 season-opening loss at St. Amant High on Friday night.
“There’s no doubt we’ve been through some tough things,” said Beard, who is entering his first season at the helm of the program after previously coaching at Live Oak High.
It was the first game Denham Springs has played since junior offensive lineman Remy Hidalgo passed away on Sept. 18, three days after collapsing on the practice field due to heat stroke.
Hidalgo’s family was presented with flowers during a pregame ceremony and the band honored his memory by performing Amazing Grace. There was a moment of silence in his honor just before kickoff.
Each player wore a No. 77 decal, in Hidalgo’s memory, on the backs of their helmets.
The entire Denham Springs community has rallied behind Hidalgo’s family and the football program over the last two weeks.
“Sometimes you hate that it takes a tragedy to bring people together, but I know we have such a great community and everyone has really pulled together,” Beard said. “When you play for Denham Springs, it’s bigger than just a school, it’s a community.”
St. Amant's victory avenges last year's 17-13 road loss to the Yellow Jackets. It marked the only victory on the year for the 1-9 Denham Springs squad.
Junior quarterback Cole Poirrier led the St. Amant offense, tossing for 277 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-23 passing.
Running back Reggie Sims added a pair of touchdowns on the ground for the Gators.
“We’re learning, we’re growing,” Beard said. “There’s going to be some mistakes made, we’re not going to be as polished right now as we want to be. As coaches, sometimes we forget it’s not what we know, it’s what they know, and that’s on me. We have to do a better job. I thought we fought for 48 minutes.”
Senior quarterback John McDaniel led Denham Springs’ offense, finishing with 104 yards and a touchdown on 10-of-19 passing. His 22-yard touchdown strike in the fourth quarter went to senior receiver Preston Holwager.
“He started a game or two last year, but it’s his first time to really take over this program,” Beard said of McDaniel. “He’s a captain and he’s a guy who I think can lead this program to what we want to do … I’m excited to see his growth. There’s no doubt he’s our guy and I’m excited about what he can do.”
After falling behind 14-0 thanks to consecutive St. Amant scoring drives capped by Poirrier touchdown passes to begin the game, the Yellow Jackets received their first break of the night.
After a snap sailed over the St. Amant punter’s head, Denham Springs took over at the Gators’ 18-yard line and, just three plays later, sophomore running back Ray McKneely put the Yellow Jackets on the board with a nine-yard touchdown run with just 44 seconds to play in the opening quarter.
St. Amant’s high-powered offense had an answer just minutes later, though, as Sims capped a quick six-play, 61-yard scoring drive with a three-yard touchdown run at the 10:01 mark of the second quarter. The extra point put the Gators back ahead by a pair of touchdowns, 21-7.
Denham Springs’ offense struggled to get anything going for the rest of the first half and went into the break down by two touchdowns.
A 46-yard strike from Poirrier to Justin Storks on St. Amant’s first possession of the second half gave the Gators a three-touchdown lead and Sims’ one-yard touchdown run two drives later put the game out of reach.
McDaniel’s 22-yard touchdown to Holwager with 7:44 remaining capped the night’s scoring.
“We’re going to go back, we’re going to watch this film and we’re going to clean it up,” said Beard. “We’re going to get better … There’s no doubt everyone we play right now is a tough opponent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.