A 4-yard scoring run pushed the lead to 14-0 in the second quarter.
St. Amant capped the scoring with a 9-yard pass in the third quarter.
Live Oak quarterback Sawyer Pruitt went 8-for-18 for 85 yards, with Blake Rosenthal (four receptions, 40 yards) his top target.
Rosenthal led the Eagles with 41 yards on eight carries as Live Oak had 97 yards of total offense on 40 plays.
St. Amant had 225 yards of total offense (151 rushing, 74 receiving) on 66 plays.
