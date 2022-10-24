Springfield vs Independence football 10-14-22

The Springfield High football team plays against Independence on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

Sometimes a team is just outmatched, and Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas said that exactly what happened to the Bulldogs in their District 7-2A game at St. Helena on Friday.

The Hawks opened a huge lead at halftime and cruised to a 57-0 win over the Bulldogs.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.