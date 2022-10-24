Sometimes a team is just outmatched, and Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas said that exactly what happened to the Bulldogs in their District 7-2A game at St. Helena on Friday.
The Hawks opened a huge lead at halftime and cruised to a 57-0 win over the Bulldogs.
“Their athletes were something that we had problems with,” Serpas said after the Bulldogs lost their fifth straight game, falling to 3-5 overall and 0-3 in league play. “We had some kids in position, and we just couldn’t make plays on the football – just not wrapping up, not making tackles and not being able to stop them.
“And then offensively, not being able to get any kind of rhythm, not being able to be the aggressive team,” Serpas continued. “They were much more aggressive than us, and it showed. Any time you go into a game where you get just a couple of first downs all night long, and your defense is on the field as much as our defense was, and then we’re giving up one and two-play scoring drives as well, it’s going to be a long night. It was not a very good night for us. We tried to put the best product on the field that we could, and it just didn’t measure up against them.”
St. Helena (4-4, 3-0) hit a 35-yard pass play to get the scoring started, and after a three-and-out by the Bulldogs, the Hawks took over at the Bulldog 37 and busted a touchdown run on the next play.
The Hawks also had a 55-yard touchdown run and a 75-yard touchdown pass. Springfield lost a fumble, leading to a 7-yard touchdown run.
St. Helena added to the lead with a 10-yard touchdown pass, and the Hawks recovered a fumble on a punt at the Bulldog 2, leading to a touchdown run and a 50-0 lead at halftime.
“Offensively, we just struggled to be able to consistently move the ball,” Serpas said. “We couldn’t really get first downs. We couldn’t keep our defense off the field. With the athletes they have, they had quite few one-play drives where they were able to just break some plays and go right at us.”
The Bulldogs drove to the St. Helena 30 in the third quarter before throwing an interception at the Hawks’ 17.
“We had a good little mix of run and pass right there,” Serpas said of the drive. “Tyler McGee did a good job of running the ball, and then getting Caden Dykes involved in our passing game. He had a couple of nice catches as well. I think they kind of knew that we were kind of force-feeding Caden right there, and they kind of double covered him and we still threw it to him. They came away with a pick and shut that drive down. That was an opportunity for us to try to get some positive points on the board right there, but we just couldn’t come away with anything on that.”
St. Helena got a touchdown in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
