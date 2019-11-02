SPRINGFIELD – To put it plainly, it was missed opportunity by the Springfield football team.
The Bulldogs, who could have clinched at least a share of the District 10-2A title with a win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday, got off to a solid start only to have the Falcons erupt for 28 points in the second quarter on their way to a 54-34 victory at Springfield.
“We just couldn’t get off the field defensively tonight,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said after the teams were involved in a scuffle with 2:28 left in the game that resulted in ejections for both teams.
“I definitely thought that we should have and were capable of playing better defensively tonight – very disappointed with the execution on that side of the ball. Offensively, you score 34 points, you expect to at least be competitive, and we were three scores down tonight.”
The Falcons’ dominant second quarter came after the Bulldogs put together a methodical 11-play, 63-yard scoring drive that ended in a 15-yard TD pass from Bryan Babb to RJ Serpas, giving Springfield a 6-0 lead with 5:52 to play in the first quarter.
The Falcons (4-5, 2-0) returned the favor, marching to the Bulldog 27, where Breyden Leyer missed a 44-yard field goal attempt, but Springfield was flagged for roughing the kicker.
STA turned the ball over on downs at the Springfield 10 when the Bulldogs (4-5, 1-1) broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth down.
Two plays later, Devaki Williams recovered a fumble in the end zone, and Leyer hit the extra point, giving STA a 7-6 lead.
“It should have been a run,” Ryan Serpas said of the play. “Quarterback said he put it in the pocket. Running back said he never got it. It’s a 'he said' thing, and unfortunately for us, we gave up a touchdown right there. We did have one stop defensively tonight, and we get the ball right there and then that’s what we did with it, so we didn’t help ourselves at all …”
“That was like a momentum thing right there, and our kids are still learning how to win. I think that’s a lot to do with it. Even though you try to downplay it as a coach, that it’s as big a moment … once they get out there, they’re still kids, and the moment kind of gets to them, and I think that’s a little bit of what happened tonight.”
After a punt, STA quarterback Drew Milton kept over the left side on a 41-yard TD run on the fourth play of the drive, helping push the lead to 14-6.
“They just ran some zone read stuff, and our outside linebacker, who we’ve been harping on all year long to hold the edge … he got sucked down inside,” Ryan Serpas said after Milton finished with 85 yards on eight carries, most of which came on the same type of play. “It’s something where you rep everything out as best as you possibly can. Hopefully we learn our lesson and get better from it, even though it’s Week 9 of the season. It’s kind of late, but we’ve still got some young kids who are having to play a lot of significant time on Friday night right now.”
Milton went 10-for-15 for 136 yards passing.
The Bulldogs answered on the first play of their next drive when Koby Linares busted a 54-yard touchdown run down the left sideline, and Babb hit Trevon Washington on the two-point conversion to knot the score at 14-14 with 7:16 to play before halftime.
Milton returned the ensuing kickoff to the Springfield 45, and three plays later, Devon Wilson busted a 32-yard TD run, putting the Falcons ahead 21-14.
Wilson finished with 127 yards on 23 carries.
After a Springfield punt, Wilson had a 24-yard run on the third play of the drive, and the Bulldogs were flagged for a horse collar tackle, setting up a 5-yard TD pass from Milton to Williams for a 28-14 lead.
A Jaden Morris return set the Bulldogs up at the STA 40, and a roughing the passer call against the Falcons moved the ball to the STA 25. There, Babb hit Tyler Ratcliff for 22 yards to the STA 3, setting up Linares’ TD run on the next play. Olivia Davis’ PAT cut the lead to 28-21 at halftime.
The Falcons padded the lead on their first drive of the half as Milton broke a 28-yard run on second down, setting up Wilson’s 7-yard TD run three plays later for a 34-21 lead.
The next Springfield drive was aided by a personal foul, setting up Babb’s 39-yard TD pass to Nilan Pinestraw, cutting the lead to 34-28.
STA, which did not punt in the game, lined up to do so on 4th-and-3 from the Springfield 45, but the Bulldogs lined up offside to keep the drive going.
Eight plays later, Wilson had a 3-yard scoring run, pushing the lead to 40-28.
Three plays after a Springfield punt was downed at the STA 48, Milton hit Leontine Morgan on a 24-yard TD pass for a 47-28 lead.
The Falcons padded the advantage when Trevon Washington lost a fumble at the Bulldog 24, leading to a 1-yard pass from Milton to Williams for a 54-28 lead with 8:06 to play.
Springfield responded with Linares’ 22-yard TD run with 6:18 left for the final margin.
Linares finished with 108 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries, while Washington finished with 35 yards on eight carries.
“He was definitely somebody they were going key on,” Ryan Serpas said of Washington. “He’s a special kid that even whenever they key on him, he’s still going to be able to make plays, but that was going to open up things for other people tonight, and it did.”
The Bulldogs tried an onside kick but were flagged for illegal touching, giving the Falcons the ball. STA drove to the Bulldog 10, where Morgan appeared to score on a sweep.
At that point, a skirmish erupted between the teams in the corner of the end zone, resulting in the ejections of four Springfield players and one St. Thomas player.
The Falcons were flagged for an illegal shift on the play and took a knee the remainder of the way to run out the clock.
“Unfortunately at the end, the circumstances that led to the little skirmish is something that we definitely need to investigate a little further and try to make sure that our kids are handling themselves a little better and with a little bit more respect,” Ryan Serpas said.
ST. THOMAS AQUINAS 54, SPRINGFIELD 34
Score By Quarters
STA 0 28 12 14 -- 54
Springfield 6 15 7 6 -- 34
Scoring summary
SHS – R.J. Serpas 15 pass from Bryan Babb (kick failed)
STA – Devaki Williams fumble recovery in end zone (Brayden Leyer kick)
STA – Drew Milton 41 run (Leyer kick)
SHS – Koby Linares 54 run (Trevon Washington pass from Bryan Babb)
STA – Devon Wilson 32 run (Leyer kick)
STA – Williams 5 pass from Milton (Leyer kick)
SHS – Linares 3 run (Olivia Davis kick)
STA – Wilson 7 run (kick failed)
SHS – Nilan Pinestraw 39 pass from Bryan Babb (Davis kick)
STA – Wilson 3 run (kick failed)
STA – Leontine Morgan 24 pass from Milton (Leyer kick)
STA – Williams 1 pass from Milton (Leyer kick)
SHS – Linares 22 run (kick failed)
STA SHS
First Downs 21 12
Rushes-Yards 42-282 23-134
Passing Yards 136 81
C-A-I 10-15-0 5-11-0
Punts-Avg. 0-0 3-28
Fumbles-Lost 1-0 4-2
Penalties-Yards 9-100 8-69
