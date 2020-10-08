LAFAYETTE -- It can be difficult to prepare for an opponent on a short week.
It's even more difficult when you don't find out who your opponent is until the day before kickoff.
The Walker High football program found that out the hard way Wednesday night as the Wildcats dropped a 61-7 non-district showdown at St. Thomas More.
"They're a good team, you really can't do things to help them out," Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. "They're a really good team and we didn't really do anything to help ourselves out -- they just kind of steamrolled on us, but for us hopefully it's a learning experience and something we take with us."
The Wildcats (1-1) were originally slated to face Landry-Walker High on Friday before COVID-19 concerns wiped out the Week 2 showdown, leaving them scrambling for an opponent at the last second.
It wasn't until early afternoon Tuesday that Mahaffey and his squad found out that they would be traveling to Cougar Stadium in Lafayette. With Hurricane Delta looming, most of the Week 2 matchups across the state were moved up.
The defending Division II champion Cougars (2-0) scored in every way imaginable in front of its home crowd -- through the air, on the ground, on defense and on special teams. The high-powered offense tallied more than 500 total yards as the defense forced three turnovers and six punts.
Seven of the team's nine touchdowns came on offense (four passing, three rushing), with one fumble return touchdown and a punt return touchdown.
"To me, I'm hoping the positive is just our attitude and what we learn from this moving forward," Mahaffey said. "That's what I hope will be the big positive ... maybe not an individual play or something in the game, but just how we progress moving forward."
Walker's Thor Debetaz and Hunter Bethel split reps under center, switching off every other possession.
With neither quarterback playing last season -- Debetaz was ineligible due to transferring and Bethel stuck with baseball, according to Mahaffey -- Walker's coaching staff has been looking to get both as many reps as it can.
The pair combined to toss for 163 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-29 passing.
"Every week is different," Mahaffey said of the QB situation. "Both of those kids basically didn't play football last year, so they're learning kind of trial-by-fire, and we're just trying to get them both reps -- they've done some good things, they've both mistakes, so we're just trying to figure it out."
Senior play making wideout Brian Thomas reeled in nine receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. His 70-yard TD catch over the middle proved to be the lone score of the night for Walker's offensive attack.
"Brian just kind of did what he always does," Mahaffey said. "He was really the only big play maker we had out there. We have other play makers on our team, we just have to see what they can do ... it takes all 11 of us to execute on a play and we're just not doing that right now."
As a unit, Walker accumulated 55 rushing yards and produced just six first downs.
After forcing a three-and-out on Walker's opening possession, St. Thomas More used just four plays and 37 seconds of game clock to put six points on the board. Senior Tobin Thevenot capped the drive with a 5-yard TD run.
Walker drove the ball down the field, reaching STM's 25-yard line on the ensuing possession before a fumble turned the ball over to the Cougars. Quarterback Walker Howard tossed a 75-yard TD strike to Jaxon Moncla one play later.
Jack Bech scored consecutive touchdowns -- a 57-yard punt return and a 44-yard reception -- for the Cougars to extend the first-half lead to 26-0.
It was Thomas' 70-yard catch from senior Debetaz with 10:12 remaining in the first half that finally broke up the shutout bid.
Three more St. Thomas More touchdowns, one on a fumble return by the defense and two more through the air, made it 47-7 at halftime.
One-yard touchdown runs from Jack Stefanski and Jordan Spurlock in the second half capped the scoring for the night.
