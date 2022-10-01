The end result wasn’t what the Denham Springs High football program was looking for, but Yellow Jackets coach Brett Beard is hoping his team can use its road loss to St. Thomas More as a learning experience for the remainder of the season.
The Cougars built a three-touchdown lead at halftime and pulled away for a 42-21 win Friday after the Yellow Jackets cut the lead to one touchdown in the third quarter.
“The score is not indicative to how the game went,” Beard said after the Yellow Jackets dropped to 4-1. “I’m sure they’re not real happy either. The stage was big. There’s a lot of great coaching points to come out of this that we’ve got to clean up and we’ve got to get comfortable in. That’s one thing we left out of there (with) – we did some good things. We did some poor things, but one thing we did was get better because we got to see a program of that magnitude, and we got to compete with them. They’ve got built what we want to build here.”
“Me as a head coach, my job is to go back and get these coaches to get it right and myself to get it right,” Beard continued. “We’re going to learn from this and we’re going to move forward and get better.”
St. Thomas More scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, but DSHS responded with a 5-yard touchdown run from RJ Johnson and Caleb LeBlanc’s PAT to knot the score at 7-7 in the second quarter.
From there, the Cougars rattled off three straight scores on passes of 24 and 31 yards and a 3-yard touchdown run to lead 28-7 at halftime.
“We started slow and did exactly what we didn’t need to do,” Beard said. “I say we started slow – they went down and scored, and then we go on a 15-play drive and match it, and in the second quarter, it kind of unraveled on us.”
“We started well,” Beard continued. “We’re kind of getting like a second-quarter slump right now. It seems like our second quarter has been rough a couple of times. Our kids fought. They did everything we asked of them. Was it sloppy? Yes, but did they play hard for us? All night long. They gave us 48 minutes, and I think we all know if you play the game the right way for 48 minutes, you’ve got a chance to be successful. You’ve got to do your job. If we can get the combination of starting fast, playing fast, playing hard, and playing for 48 minutes, we’ve got a chance to be a good football team this year. That’s one thing I’ve got to learn. There were glimpses. That’s what I told them … guys, you go toe-to-toe with one of the powers and you’re in the fourth quarter, it’s 28-21 and you have the football, and you really haven’t played all that well. There’s a lot to learn here, but we’ve got to recognize it, and we’ve got to get it corrected, and we’ve got to learn.”
Denham Springs answered with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter as Jerry Horne connected with Cam’Ron Eirick on a 15-yard pass to cut the lead to 28-14.
Cam Kelly, who had 20 carries for 52 yards, had a 6-yard touchdown run to get the Yellow Jackets within 28-21.
“It says a lot about the kids,” Beard said of the rally. “They’re not going to lay down and just be run over. They’re going to fight for us, and fight for Denham Springs and fight for each other. The game is played for 48 minutes, and it’s not finished until it’s over, and no matter what’s going on on the scoreboard, you have to play if you’re going to play for Denham Springs, and they did just that.”
Ray McKneely missed the game with an injury from the Franklinton game.
The Cougars scored on a pair of 5-yard runs in the fourth quarter.
“We played hard,” Beard said of the defensive effort. “We kind of resorted back to sometimes doing our own thing and biting on eye candy. Instead of just trusting your reads and sticking with your reads, we kind of went backward a little bit. They played hard. When we had to get some stops, we did get a couple of stops there in that third quarter. They gave us a chance. They gave us everything.
“That’s really a phenomenal offense we just saw,” Beard continued. “They go really fast. They put you in some spots that are tough, but our guys settled in and they gave us everything. Was it a little sloppy at times? It was, but it’s all correctable. It’s all teachable, and we’re going to get better moving forward.”
Jerry Horne went 20-for-37 for 253 yards and a touchdown, while Micah Harrison had 10 receptions for 125 yards to lead the DSHS receiving corps.
“I was really excited about the way he played and handled the situation and handled that stage,” Beard said of Horne. “He’s a young buck, but because of experience last year, he’s not your typical sophomore starting quarterback. He went in and did a great job for us, and (we) just ask him to get better every week and get more and more comfortable with this style of football and this 5A football.”
