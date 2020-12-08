LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine.jpg
LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine.

 William Weathers | The News

The state football championships will have a new home when they are played at the end of this month.

In a press release Tuesday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association said this year's Prep Classic will be held at Northwestern State University's Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches.

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome has been the host site for the football state championships since 1981.

The release said the change of venue is "Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, financial responsibilities, and risk of cancellation ..."

"We are thankful Northwestern State University stepped up to host our football championships," LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine said in the release. "We are saddened to be leaving the Superdome this year, but look forward to our return in 2021. We are certain Northwestern State University will provide a first-class experience for Louisiana student-athletes."
Championship games will be played Dec. 27-30, with schedule details coming at a later date.

