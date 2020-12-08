The state football championships will have a new home when they are played at the end of this month.
In a press release Tuesday, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association said this year's Prep Classic will be held at Northwestern State University's Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches.
The Mercedes-Benz Superdome has been the host site for the football state championships since 1981.
The release said the change of venue is "Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, financial responsibilities, and risk of cancellation ..."
