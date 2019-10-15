Here are the latest Louisiana Sports Writer's Associations rankings with first-place votes in parenthesis followed by records, total points and last week's ranking.
Class 5A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. John Curtis (9) 6-0 119 1
2. Catholic-BR 6-0 106 2
3. Rummel (1) 5-0 102 3
4. West Monroe 5-1 90 4
5. Acadiana 6-0 75 5
6. Hahnville 6-0 46 NR
7. Airline 5-1 40 NR
8. Alexandria 5-1 34 7
9. Zachary 3-2 30 NR
10. Haughton 5-1 29 6
Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 27, Destrehan 19, East Ascension 18, Scotlandville 15, Mandeville 10, Thibodaux 8, Live Oak 4, Ruston 2, Walker 2, Ouachita 1.
Class 4A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Lakeshore (9) 6-0 118 2
2. St. Thomas More (1) 4-2 94 1
3. Karr 3-2 90 3
4. Neville 4-2 83 5
5. Northwood 5-1 78 6
6. Bastrop 5-1 64 9
7. Tioga 6-0 59 NR
8. Leesville 5-1 57 T3
9. Assumption 5-1 37 10
10. Carencro 5-1 32 NR
Others receiving votes: Minden 17, Westgate 13, Eunice 12, Breaux Bridge 11, Warren Easton 9
Class 3A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. St. James (6) 6-0 116 1
2. Sterlington (4) 5-0 114 2
3. University 4-2 92 4
4. Loranger 6-0 87 5
5. Iota 5-1 78 3
6. Madison Prep 5-1 55 9
7. Union Parish 3-3 48 6
8. De La Salle 2-3 44 8
9. Marksville 5-1 37 NR
10. Wossman 4-2 24 10
Others receiving votes: Caldwell Parish 20, Bossier 14, Lake Charles Prep 13, North Webster 12, Loyola 9, Donaldsonville 5, Jena 4, St. Louis 4, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans 3, St. Martinville 1.
Class 2A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Notre Dame (10) 6-0 120 1
2. Newman 6-0 110 2
3. Lafayette Christian 5-1 100 3
4. Ferriday 5-1 88 4
5. St. Charles 5-1 79 5
6. Amite 4-2 71 6
7. Dunham 5-1 60 7
8. Kentwood 3-3 43 8
9. Many 3-3 40 9
10. Catholic-New Iberia 3-3 36 10
Others receiving votes: Pine 15, Avoyelles 8, Episcopal-Baton Rouge 4, Lakeview 3, Mangham 2, St. Helena 1.
Class 1A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Calvary Baptist (9) 6-0 119 1
2. Ascension Catholic (1) 5-0 110 2
3. Vermilion Catholic 5-1 88 T3
4. Oak Grove 4-2 84 T3
5. Southern Lab 3-3 73 5
6. Ouachita Christian 5-1 64 6
7. Opelousas Catholic 6-0 60 8
8. Country Day 3-2 50 9
9. Oberlin 6-0 49 10
10. West St. John 3-3 34 7
Others receiving votes: East Iberville 16, Haynesville 15, Grand Lake 13, Montgomery 3, Cedar Creek 2, St. Frederick 1.
