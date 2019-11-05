Here are the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association's statewide rankings that were released Tuesday. First-place votes are in parenthesis followed by records, total points and last week's ranking.
Class 5A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Rummel (6) 9-0 115 3
2. Catholic-BR (3) 9-0 109 2
3. John Curtis (1) 8-1 105 1
4. West Monroe 8-1 85 4
5. Acadiana 9-0 84 5
6. Alexandria 8-1 63 7
7. Zachary 6-2 55 8
8. Captain Shreve 8-1 46 9
9. Hahnville 8-1 44 6
10. Airline 7-2 21 10
Others receiving votes: East Ascension 18, Slidell 12, Haughton 8, Mandeville 4, Thibodaux 4, Walker 4, Dutchtown 3.
Class 4A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Lakeshore (9) 9-0 119 1
2. St. Thomas More (1) 7-2 96 2
3. Karr 6-2 93 3
4. Neville 6-2 92 4
5. Assumption 8-1 69 6
6. Bastrop 7-2 57 5
7. Northwood 6-2 54 8
8. Carencro 7-2 50 7
9. Eunice 7-2 38 9
10. Evangel 5-4 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Tioga 26, Breaux Bridge 18, Pearl River 11, Leesville 11, Minden 7, Westgate 6, Warren Easton 2.
Class 3A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. St. James (8) 9-0 118 1
2. Sterlington (2) 8-0 112 2
3. Loranger 9-0 100 3
4. Madison Prep 8-1 85 5
5. University 6-3 76 6
6. Marksville 8-1 68 8
7. Iota 7-2 50 4
8. De La Salle 5-3 47 9
9. Caldwell Parish 8-1 43 10
10. Union Parish 5-4 22 7
Others receiving votes: Carroll 18, Booker T. Washington-New Orleans 16, Lake Charles Prep 16, Loyola 14, Bossier 2, Jena 1, St. Louis 1.
Class 2A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Lafayette Christian (9) 8-1 118 1
2. Notre Dame (1) 7-1 111 2
3. St. Charles 8-1 96 3
4. Newman 8-1 90 4
5. Ferriday 8-1 85 5
6. Amite 7-2 70 6
7. Dunham 8-1 59 7
8. Many 6-3 48 8
9. Catholic-New Iberia 6-3 43 9
10. Episcopal-BR 6-2 20 NR
Others receiving votes: Pine 18, Kentwood 17, Lakeview 5, Kinder 1.
Class 1A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Calvary Baptist (9) 9-0 119 1
2. Ascension Catholic (1) 8-0 111 2
3. Vermilion Catholic 8-1 95 3
4. Southern Lab 5-3 82 4
5. Ouachita Christian 8-1 74 5
6. Oberlin 9-0 71 6
7. Oak Grove 6-3 53 7
8. West St. John 6-3 45 8
9. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 7-2 40 NR
10. Opelousas Catholic 8-1 26 9
Others receiving votes: Country Day 25, Cedar Creek 16, Haynesville 8, Logansport 5, East Iberville 5, Grand Lake 4, White Castle 1.
