Here are the latest statewide rankings released by the Louisiana Sportswriters Association with first-place votes in parenthesis followed by record, total points and last week's ranking.
Class 5A
Team 1st rec pts prev
1. John Curtis (10) 4-0 120 1
2. Catholic-BR 4-0 104 2
3. West Monroe 3-1 93 3
4. Archbishop Rummel 4-0 90 4
5. Acadiana 4-0 76 5
6. Haughton 4-0 73 6
7. Alexandria 4-0 57 8
8. East Ascension 3-1 43 9
9. Destrehan 3-1 35 7
10. Scotlandville 4-0 28 NR
Others receiving votes: Zachary 27, Captain Shreve 9, Slidell 7, Hahnville 6, Parkway 3, Live Oak 3, Airline 2, Mandeville 1, Thibodaux 1, Terrebonne 1.
Class 4A
Team 1st rec pts prev
1. St. Thomas More (9) 4-0 119 1
2. Lakeshore (1) 4-0 108 3
3. Karr 2-2 88 2
4. Leesville 4-0 85 5
5. Neville 3-1 75 4
6. Northwood 4-0 73 7
7. Bastrop 4-0 54 9
8. Assumption 4-0 43 10
9. Eunice 3-1 42 6
10. Warren Easton 1-2 36 8
Others receiving votes: Breaux Bridge 22, Evangel 9, Tioga 9, Carver 5, Pearl River 3, Minden 2, Carencro 1, Landry-Walker 1.
Class 3A
Team 1st rec pts prev
1. Sterlington (6) 4-0 116 1
2. St. James (4) 4-0 114 2
3. Iota 4-0 98 3
4. University 2-2 84 5
5. Loranger 4-0 68 9
6. Union Parish 2-2 57 4
7. Lake Charles Prep 1-2 43 6
8. North Webster 2-2 35 7
9. De La Salle 2-2 29 NR
10. St. Martinville 3-1 27 10
Others receiving votes: Marksville 24, Caldwell Parish 21, Kaplan 20, Madison Prep 9, Bossier 8, Loyola 7, Hannan 6, Jena 6, Wossman 5, E.D. White 3, Parkview Baptist 2, Carroll 1, St. Louis 1.
Class 2A
Team 1st rec pts prev
1. Notre Dame (10) 4-0 120 1
2. Newman 4-0 108 2
3. Lafayette Christian 3-1 97 3
4. St. Charles 4-0 90 T4
5. Ferriday 3-1 77 6
6. Amite 2-2 65 T4
7. Kentwood 2-2 52 7
8. Dunham 3-1 33 NR
9. Lakeview 3-1 29 9
10. St. Helena 2-2 27 8
Others receiving votes: Many 23, Catholic-New Iberia 20, East Feliciana 11, Mangham 7, Menard 6, Lakeside 5, Avoyelles 4, Oakdale 2, Rosepine 2, Capitol 1, Ascension Episcopal 1.
Class 1A
Team 1st rec pts prev
1. Calvary Baptist (7) 3-0 117 2
2. Ascension Catholic (1) 3-0 103 3
3. Southern Lab (2) 2-2 98 1
4. Oak Grove 2-2 90 4
5. Vermilion Catholic 3-1 80 5
6. West St. John 3-1 64 7
7. Ouachita Christian 3-1 50 8
8. Country Day 2-2 47 6
9. Opelousas Catholic 4-0 41 10
10. Oberlin 4-0 36 9
Others receiving votes: Montgomery 15, Haynesville 11, Grand Lake 10, East Iberville 8, Central Catholic-Morgan City 4, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3, St. Frederick 1, Basile 1, Logansport 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.