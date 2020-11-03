Class 5A
School 1st Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. Acadiana (8) 5-0 96 1
2. Brother Martin 5-0 87 2
3. Zachary 4-0 74 3
4. Rummel 3-1 68 4
5. Curtis 3-2 52 6
6. West Monroe 3-1 50 7
7. Catholic 3-2 44 5
8. Ruston 4-1 43 8
9. Scotlandville 5-0 39 9
10. Byrd 5-0 23 10
Others receiving votes: Destrehan 15, Haughton 12, St. Augustine 11, Alexandria 1, Lafayette 1.
Class 4A
School 1st Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. St. Thomas More (8) 5-0 98 2
2. Carencro 5-0 84 3
3. Karr 3-1 78 1
4. Northwood-Shr. 5-0 70 4
5. Warren Easton 4-1 61 5
6. Neville 3-2 59 7
7.Tioga 4-1 41 8
8. Bastrop 4-1 31 9
9. Minden 4-1 27 6
10. Assumption 3-2 26 NR
Others receiving votes: Eunice 24, Westgate 13, Huntington 9, Leesville 4, DeRidder 3.
Class 3A
School 1st Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. De La Salle (6) 4-0 92 1
2. Madison Prep (2) 4-0 87 3
3. University 4-1 77 4
4. Union Parish 5-0 66 5
5. Lake Charles Prep 4-0 65 6
6. St. James 3-2 56 2
7. Jennings 5-0 51 7
8. Sterlington 3-2 40 9
9. Green Oaks 4-1 37 8
10. E.D. White 4-1 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Marksville 11, Donaldsonville 5, Church Point 4, Booker T. Washington-NO 3, McDonogh 35 1, Carroll 1.
Class 2A
School 1st Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. Ferriday (7) 5-0 94 1
2. Lafayette Christian 3-1 84 2
3. Many (1) 77 5-0 3
4. Newman 5-0 72 4
5. Episcopal 5-0 55 7
6. St. Charles 4-1 53 6
7. Notre Dame 4-1 52 5
8. Amite 2-1 38 8
9. Mangham 5-0 36 9
10. Red River 4-1 31 10
Others receiving votes: Kinder 11, Kentwood 10, Dunham 6, Port Allen 5.
Class 1A
School 1st Rec. Pts. Prev.
1. Oak Grove (6) 5-0 92 2
2. Haynesville (1) 5-0 86 3
3. Ouachita Christian (1) 4-180 1
4. Calvary 3-2 75 4
5. Ascension Catholic 4-0 57 6
6. Vermilion Catholic 4-0 52 7
7. Riverside Academy 4-1 46 5
8. East Iberville 5-0 41 8
9. Logansport 3-0 33 10
10. Catholic-PC 3-2 29 9
Others receiving votes: Opelousas Catholic 12, Oberlin 10, Cedar Creek 7, St. Frederick 2, Country Day 2.
