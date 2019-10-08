Here's the release of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association's statewide rankings that were released Tuesday. First-place votes are in parenthesis followed by team's record, total points and last week's ranking.
Class 5A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. John Curtis (12) 5-0 120 1
2. Catholic-BR 5-0 105 2
3.Archbishop Rummel 5-0 93 4
4. West Monroe 3-1 89 3
5. Acadiana 5-0 77 5
6. Haughton 5-0 72 6
7. Alexandria 5-0 53 7
8. East Ascension 4-1 43 8
9. Destrehan 4-1 35 9
10. Scotlandville 5-0 30 10
Others receiving votes: Zachary 26, Captain Shreve 13, Hahnville 10, Live Oak 5, Airline 3, Mandeville 2, Ruston 2, Thibodaux 1.
Class 4A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. St. Thomas More (6) 4-1 115 1
2. Lakeshore (4) 5-0 113 2
3. Karr 2-2 91 3
(tie) Leesville 5-0 91 4
5. Neville 3-2 71 5
6. Northwood-Shreve 4-1 58 6
7. Eunice 4-1 57 9
8. Warren Easton 2-2 54 10
9. Bastrop 4-1 44 7
10. Assumption 4-1 25 8
Others receiving votes: Tioga 18, Carencro 15, Minden 8, Breaux Bridge 7, Evangel Christian 6, Carver 4, Landry-Walker 2.
Class 3A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. St. James (5) 5-0 115 2
2. Sterlington (5) 4-0 114 1
3. Iota 5-0 98 3
4. University 3-2 85 4
5. Loranger 5-0 78 5
6. Union Parish 3-2 62 6
7. Lake Charles Prep 3-2 56 7
8. De La Salle 2-3 31 9
9. Madison Prep 4-1 26 NR
10. Wossman 4-1 23 NR
Others receiving votes: North Webster 22, Marksville 13, Bossier 12, Archbishop Hannan 10, St. Martinville 9, Caldwell Parish 8, Jena 5, Kaplan 4, E.D. White 3, Loyola 2, Booker T. Washington-NO 2.
Class 2A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Notre Dame (10) 5-0 120 1
2. Newman 5-0 108 2
3. Lafayette Christian 4-1 98 3
4. Ferriday 4-1 86 5
5 St. Charles Catholic 4-1 79 4
6. Amite 3-2 66 6
7, Dunham 4-1 54 8
8. Kentwood 2-3 40 7
9. Many 2-3 36 NR
10. Catholic-NI 2-3 30 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Helena 17, Lakeview 14, Avoyelles 8, East Feliciana 8, Lakeside 6, Rosepine 4, Oakdale 3, Capitol 1, Pine 1.
Class 1A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Calvary Baptist (7) 4-0 117 1
2. Ascension Catholic (2) 4-0 109 2
3. Oak Grove 3-2 88 4
(tie) Vermilion Catholic 4-1 88 5
5. Southern Lab (1) 2-3 80 3
6. Ouachita Christian 3-1 56 7
7. West St. John 3-2 51 6
8. Opelousas Catholic 5-0 50 9
9. Country Day 2-2 47 8
10. Oberlin 5-0 39 10
Others receiving votes: Grand Lake 19, Haynesville 14, East Iberville 9, Cedar Creek 7, Central Catholic 4, Logansport 1, Montgomery 1, White Castle 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.