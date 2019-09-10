Here are this week's statewide rankings released by the Louisiana Sports Writer's Association. First-place votes are in parenthesis followed by team's record, total points and last week's ranking.
Class 5A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. John Curtis (9) 1-0 116 1
2. West Monroe (1) 1-0 108 2
3. Catholic-Baton Rouge 1-0 94 3
4. Archbishop Rummel 1-0 81 4
5. East Ascension 1-0 76 6
6. Zachary 0-1 59 5
7. Acadiana 1-0 53 7
8. Destrehan 1-0 49 8
9. Alexandria 1-0 38 NR
10. Haughton 1-0 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Ruston 16, Scotlandville 13, Slidell 10, Captain Shreve 8, Terrebonne 8, Parkway 6, John Ehret 5, Jesuit 4, Live Oak 1, East St. John 1.
Class 4A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. St. Thomas More (4) 1-0 113 2
2. Karr (5) 0-1 102 1
3. Lakeshore 1-0 98 3
4. Neville 1-0 94 4
5. Evangel (1) 1-0 72 7
6. Leesville 1-0 68 5
7. Warren Easton 1-0 65 6
8. Northwood 1-0 44 8
9. Eunice 1-0 40 9
10. Plaquemine 1-0 22 10
Others receiving votes: Carver 17, Landry-Walker 12, Assumption 9, Breaux Bridge 8, Bastrop 3, Tioga 3, Pearl River 3.
Class 3A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Sterlington (6) 1-0 114 1
2. St. James (2) 1-0 108 2
3. University (2) 1-0 105 3
4. St. Martinville 1-0 83 4
5. Union Parish 1-0 78 5
6, Iota 1-0 72 7
7. Lake Charles Prep 1-0 51 9
8. Hannan 0-1 38 6
9. Kaplan 1-0 36 10
(tie) De La Salle 0-1 36 8
Others receiving votes: North Webster 24, Jena 11, E.D. White 8, Baker 6, Caldwell Parish 4, Jewel Sumner 3, Loranger 1, Marksville 1, Madison Prep 1.
Class 2A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Notre Dame (7) 1-0 116 1
2. Amite (2) 1-0 111 2
3. Lafayette Christian 1-0 94 4
4. Newman 1-0 82 6
5. Many (1) 0-1 80 3
6. Catholic-New Iberia 0-1 62 5
7. St. Charles 1-0 52 9
8. St. Helena 1-0 41 10
(tie) Kentwood 0-1 41 7
10. Ferriday 0-1 38 8
Others receiving votes: Welsh 24, Dunham 19, Rosepine 8, Kinder 7, East Feliciana 5.
Class 1A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Southern Lab (4) 1-0 110 2
2. Oak Grove (2) 0-1 101 1
3. Vermilion Catholic (3) 1-0 95 5
4. Country Day 1-0 90 4
5. Haynesville 0-1 76 3
6. Calvary Baptist (1) 1-0 75 7
7. Ascension Catholic 1-0 72 6
8. Ouachita Christian 1-0 47 10
9. Logansport 0-1 41 8
10. West St. John 0-1 24 9
Others receiving votes: St. Edmund 13, Oberlin 8, Montgomery 8, Basile 7, Central Catholic-Morgan City 3, St. Frederick 2.
