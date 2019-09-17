Here are the latest statewide rankings released by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. First-place votes are in parenthesis followed by record, total points and last week's ranking.
Class 5A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. John Curtis (8) 2-0 104 1
2. West Monroe (1) 2-0 96 2
3. Catholic-Baton Rouge 2-0 85 3
4. Archbishop Rummel 2-0 75 4
5. Acadiana 2-0 67 7
6. Haughton 2-0 59 10
7. Destrehan 2-0 57 8
8. Alexandria 2-0 40 9
9. East Ascension 1-1 32 5
10. Zachary 0-2 22 6
Others receiving votes: Captain Shreve 21, Scotlandville 13, Ruston 8, Terrebonne 8, Slidell 5, John Ehret 3, Live Oak 2.
Class 4A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. St. Thomas More (5) 2-0 103 1
2. Karr (4) 1-1 90 2
3. Lakeshore 2-0 89 3
4. Neville 2-0 86 4
5. Leesville 2-0 65 6
6. Warren Easton 1-0 61 7
7. Eunice 2-0 48 9
8. Northwood 2-0 45 8
9. Evangel 1-1 36 5
10. Bastrop 2-0 21 NR
(tie) Assumption 2-0 21 NR
Others receiving votes: Breaux Bridge 11, Carver 10, Plaquemine 6, Tioga 6, Landry-Walker 5,
Class 3A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Sterlington (5) 2-0 104 1
2. St. James (4) 2-0 102 2
3. Iota 2-0 83 6
4. University 1-1 78 3
5. Union Parish 1-1 58 5
6. Kaplan 2-0 56 9
7. St. Martinville 1-1 45 4
8. North Webster 2-0 39 NR
9. Lake Charles Prep 1-1 29 7
10. De La Salle 1-1 20 T9
Others receiving votes: Jena 19, E.D. White 16, Loranger 8, Baker 7, Brusly 6, Hannan 5, Marksville 5, Caldwell Parish 5, Madison Prep 4.
Class 2A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Notre Dame (9) 2-0 108 1
2. Lafayette Christian 2-0 95 3
3. Newman 2-0 90 4
4. Amite 1-1 71 2
5. St. Charles 2-0 68 7
6. Ferriday 1-1 61 10
7. Kentwood 1-1 56 T8
8. Many 0-2 39 5
9. Catholic-New Iberia 0-2 34 6
10. Dunham 2-0 25 NR
Others receiving votes: East Feliciana 24, St. Helena 19, Lakeview 11, Lakeside 2, Rosepine 2, Welsh 1.
Class 1A
School 1st rec pts prev
1. Oak Grove (6) 1-1 104 2
2. Southern Lab (1) 1-1 95 1
3. Calvary Baptist (1) 2-0 86 6
4. Ascension Catholic (1) 2-0 75 7
5. Vermilion Catholic 1-1 70 3
6. Country Day 1-1 68 4
7. Haynesville 0-2 48 5
8. West St. John 1-1 43 10
9. Ouachita Christian 1-1 38 8
10. Montgomery 2-0 24 NR
Others receiving votes: Oberlin 20, Logansport 14, Central Catholic-Morgan City 7, Basile 4, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 3, Opelousas Catholic 1, St. Edmund 1.
