Here are Louisiana Sports Writers Association's statewide rankings with first-place votes in parenthesis followed by record, total points and last week's ranking.
Class 5A
School 1st record pts prev
1. John Curtis (8) 3-0 105 1
2. Catholic-BR 3-0 88 3
3. West Monroe (1) 2-1 86 2
4. Archbishop Rummel 3-0 77 4
5. Acadiana 3-0 74 5
6. Haughton 3-0 63 6
7. Destrehan 3-0 60 7
8. Alexandria 3-0 48 8
9. East Ascension 2-1 34 9
10, Zachary 1-2 22 10
Others receiving votes: Scotlandville 17, Ruston 8, Captain Shreve 5, Slidell 5, Live Oak 2, Terrebonne 2
Class 4A
School 1st record pts prev
1. St. Thomas More (6) 3-0 104 1
2. Karr (3) 2-1 89 2
3. Lakeshore 3-0 86 3
4. Neville 3-0 84 4
5. Leesville 3-0 71 5
6. Eunice 3-0 62 7
7. Northwood 3-0 51 8
8. Warren Easton 1-1 46 6
9. Bastrop 3-0 32 T10
10. Assumption 3-0 21 T10
Others receiving votes: Evangel 16, Breaux Bridge 15, Carver 13, Tioga 6, Landry-Walker 3, Plaquemine 2.
Class 3A
School 1st record pts prev
1. Sterlington (6) 3-0 105 1
2. St. James (3) 3-0 102 2
3. Iota 3-0 85 3
4. Union Parish 2-1 74 5
5. University 1-2 72 4
6. Lake Charles Prep 1-1 59 9
7. North Webster 2-1 44 8
8. Kaplan 2-1 41 6
9. Loranger 3-0 30 NR
10. St. Martinville 1-2 26 7
Others receiving votes: De La Salle 23, Jena 11, Caldwell Parish 10, Marksville 6, Brusly 5, E.D. White 5, Hannan 5, Madison Prep 3, Wossman 1.
Class 2A
School 1st record pts prev
1. Notre Dame (9) 3-0 108 1
2. Newman 3-0 95 2
3. Lafayette Christian 2-1 90 2
4. Amite 2-1 74 4
(tie) St. Charles 3-0 74 5
6. Ferriday 2-1 60 6
7. Kentwood 2-1 57 7
8. St. Helena 2-1 33 NR
9. Lakeview 3-0 30 NR
10. Many 0-3 27 8
Others receiving votes: Dunham 18, Catholic-New Iberia 4, East Feliciana 2, Lakeside 2, Rosepine 2.
Class 1A
School 1st record pts prev
1. Southern Lab (5) 2-1 100 2
2. Calvary Baptist (1) 3-0 96 3
3. Ascension Catholic (2) 3-0 90 4
4. Oak Grove 1-2 (1) 2-0 86 1
5. Vermilion Catholic 2-1 68 5
6. Country Day 2-1 65 6
7. West St. John 2-1 49 8
8. Ouachita Christian 2-1 2-1 43 9
9. Oberlin 3-0 26 NR
10. Opelousas Catholic 3-0 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Montgomery 19, Haynesville 13, Central Catholic-Morgan City 11, Logansport 6, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 6, St. Frederick 1, Basile 1.
