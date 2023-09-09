SHS vs Ascension Christian Ja'toris Buggage

Springfield's Ja'toris Buggage (20) brings a pile of Lions with him as he fights for a first down.

SPRINGFIELD – Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas couldn’t find much fault with his team’s effort against Ascension Christian, and the Bulldog offense put up the numbers to back him.

Ja’toris Buggage had 182 yards and two touchdowns rushing, while Nick Fletcher had seven carries for 98 yards, two touchdowns and threw for another, pacing the Bulldogs to a 48-7 win Friday at Springfield.

Springfield's Nick Fletcher and Ja'toris Buggage discuss their roles in the Bulldogs' 48-7 win over Ascension Christian.
SHS vs Ascension Christian Nick Fletcher

Nick Fletcher (24) breaks loose on a 76-yard touchdown run against Ascension Christian.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.