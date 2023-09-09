SPRINGFIELD – Springfield football coach Ryan Serpas couldn’t find much fault with his team’s effort against Ascension Christian, and the Bulldog offense put up the numbers to back him.
Ja’toris Buggage had 182 yards and two touchdowns rushing, while Nick Fletcher had seven carries for 98 yards, two touchdowns and threw for another, pacing the Bulldogs to a 48-7 win Friday at Springfield.
“Just a total, complete good game for us offensively, defensively, and for the most part, even special teams-wise,” Serpas said after the Bulldogs rolled up 483 yards of total offense.
“I’m happy for our guys,” Serpas continued. “They put in a lot of work into this week’s game plan. We had to overcome some obstacles with some heat stuff, and we’ve been having a couple of kids a little banged up, so to come out of this with a win and relatively healthy going into next week is definitely a bonus for us.”
The Bulldogs (2-0) didn’t waste any time, scoring on the first drive of the game, going 64 yards in eight plays. Buggage carried five times for 29 yards, while Luke Husser hit Caden Dykes on a 10-yard pass on third-and-four at the Bulldog 42, and Ethan Lipscomb had a 20-yard run over the left side on the drive.
Buggage’s 8-yard run capped the drive, and he carried up the middle on the two-point run, giving Springfield an 8-0 lead with 8:13 to play in the first quarter.
A 6-yard punt by the Lions put gave Springfield the ball at its own 23, and on the third play of the drive, Fletcher took a handoff from Husser, rolled right and connected with Dykes on a 58-yard touchdown pass. The two-point run failed, giving the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead with 5:47 to play in the first quarter.
“I was nervous at first, and then they called it,” Fletcher said. “Luke handed me off the ball. I got it, went to the side, I saw Caden was open, so I threw it. He caught it and went to the end zone.”
Springfield’s Kyle Ridgedell came up with an interception on the second play of the next Ascension Christian drive, and the Lions muffed the ensuing punt, which was recovered by Braylon Jones, setting the Bulldogs up at the Lion 15.
“Those plays like that are things that we try to talk about – momentum changers,” Serpas said. “When things seem to be going your way, you try to keep it snowballing and rolling, and it seemed like those were the type of things that were happening for us. We were playing aggressive defensively, so things just kept falling into line for us on both sides of the ball.”
Four plays later, Fletcher had a 4-yard touchdown run, and Buggage carried for the two-point conversion, putting the Bulldogs ahead 22-0 with 1:57 left in the first quarter.
“I know they’ve been more of a balanced team, but then we kind of forced their hand and tried to make them play from behind at that point, and so they had to kind of throw it around a little bit more, and we were able to create some picks,” Serpas said.
Tabias McGee had an interception for the Bulldogs, but the score remained the same until Fletcher busted a 75-yard touchdown run in which he shook off some would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone, putting Springfield ahead 28-0 with 6:32 to play in the first half.
“At about the 20, my legs started feeling like they were dead,” Fletcher said with a laugh. “I had to keep pushing though. That brings my confidence up, brings the whole team up, everybody starts doing better, playing better.”
Said Serpas of the touchdown run: “He’s not a kid with breakaway speed, so he did it all with physicality and two stiff-arms. That’s the type of kid he is. He doesn’t mind doing that grind work.”
Ascension Christian put together a 10-play drive, but the Bulldogs stopped Christian Noel for no gain on fourth-and-1 at the Bulldog 13 to turn the ball over on downs.
“Tobais Price … got his first start tonight at strong safety and just came in and made play after play and had a huge stuff on a fourth down,” Serpas said. “Just proud of kids like that who buy into the program and do the little things that we ask them to do, and then they become successful.”
The Bulldogs forced a punt on Ascension Christian’s first drive of the second half and took over at their own 29. Buggage busted a 55-yard run up the middle on the second play of the drive, setting up his 1-yard touchdown run three plays later. Husser hit Dykes on the two-point conversion, putting Springfield ahead 36-0 with 7:37 to play in the third quarter.
“I’m starting to get back better, feeling it, and getting some bigger runs,” said Buggage, who’s coming back from a season-ending knee injury last season. “It’s feeling good to be back. We had some good, big blocks up front, some holes opening up, some outside big runs. That’s it. We just had bigger men up front.”
“We are definitely more than a one-headed monster back there,” Serpas said of his running backs. “When you get Nick and Fat (Buggage) rolling together, it’s going to be hard for just about any team to stop us.”
“This is more of what I hoped our offense would be,” Serpas said. “We just want to continue to develop it and have the kids feel more comfortable in what we’re doing week in and week out.”
Ascension Christian followed with its lone scoring drive of the night, going 63 yards in 13 plays, capped by an 8-yard pass from Noel to Jayce Harrelson. Trevor Russell added the PAT, cutting the lead to 36-7 with 29.7 seconds left in the third quarter.
Buggage broke a 31-yard run to the Ascension Christian 22 on the first play of the fourth quarter, leading to a 2-yard touchdown run by Tyler McGee for a 42-7 lead with 9:49 to play.
After a Lion punt, the Bulldogs took over at their own 40, with Tyler McGee and Lipscomb doing the damage on the Bulldogs’ final scoring drive.
McGee carried three times for 13 yards, while Lipscomb ran three times for 47 yards, including a 27-yard scamper to the Lion 13, setting up his 10-yard touchdown run two plays later for the final margin.
Lipscomb finished with 70 yards on five carries.
“It’s definitely a good moment for us right now,” Serpas said. “We’re going to enjoy this and try to get refocused (Saturday) and do what we’ve got to do to come out with another win next week.”
