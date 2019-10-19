TANGIPAHOA – Albany wanted to get to 2-0 in District 8-3A play, but there’s a little more to it than that.
That’s why Richard Lee’s 5-yard touchdown run on third down in overtime, which sent the Hornets to a 34-28 loss to the Cowboys on Friday, hurt a little extra for Albany.
“We wanted to come out here and play this game for our community and give an effort that our community can be proud of,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “Albany right now is reeling a little bit from the loss of longtime police chief Russell Hutchinson, and we just wanted to honor him and play with the effort that showed his spirit, something that we really wanted to do tonight and give our community something to be proud of. I think our guys did that in the second half and in overtime. We just fell a little short.”
Sumner (2-6, 1-1) got its first drive in overtime after Albany quarterback J.J. Doherty hit Michael McCahill in the back of the end zone from four yards out on fourth down. McCahill, however, was ruled out of bounds on the play.
“I told the guys I’m not kicking a field goal in that situation,” Janis said. “We went for it on fourth down four or five times, and several times on our own side of the 50. We’re going to go for it. That’s what we do. We put pressure on the other team. We didn’t run the play correctly, but we did a great job of improvising and J.J. found Mikey in the back of the end zone. It should have been a touchdown, but again, that’s one of those things that’s out of our control.”
That paved the way for Sumner’s game-winning drive with Cedric Brumfield picking up six yards on first down from the 10-yard line. Two plays later, Lee went around the right side for the game-winning score.
Sumner’s win spoiled a second-half comeback by the Hornets (4-3, 1-1), who grabbed the lead after trailing 20-8 at halftime.
The Hornets took over at their own 28 to open the second half and went on an eight-play scoring drive that was capped by a 41-yard touchdown pass from Doherty to Rhett Wolfe. The run failed on the 2-point conversion attempt, cutting the lead to Sumner lead to 20-14.
Brumfield lost a fumble on the next play, and McCahill recovered at the Sumner 20, setting up Doherty’s 1-yard TD run four plays later. Orlando Pineda’s PAT put Albany ahead 21-20.
“Our guys really feed off of momentum, and once we got it, we were rolling,” Janis said. “We were good to go. Unfortunately, they made some plays – one more than we did.”
After forcing a punt, the Hornets took over at their own 5 and went on a methodical 17-play scoring drive in which they relied primarily on the run game.
The Hornets converted on fourth down twice and were aided by a pass interference call on the Cowboys, capping the march with a 15-yard TD pass from Doherty to Wolfe. Pineda’s PAT gave the Hornets a 28-20 lead with 9:45 to play.
“We saw some weaknesses in their defense, and it was things that we were trying to in the first half,” Janis said. “We were not doing everything right. They were there. We ran the same plays in the first half (as) we did in the second half. We just didn’t do it right in the first half, and we did it right in the second half, and they saw that it works.”
Doherty went 9-for-21 for 139 yards, an interception and two touchdowns and rushed for 139 yards on 33 carries. Wolfe led the Hornet receiving corps with three catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.
The Cowboys, who had 244 yards rushing, took over at their own 45, where Johnny Sims busted a 35-yard run on the second play of the drive to the Hornet 17. An 11-yard run by Lee set the Cowboys up a the 1.
The Hornets held, with Austin Watts corralling Lee on third down, and a wall of Albany defenders dropping Maleke Evans for a 4-yard loss on fourth down.
Albany was unable to carry that momentum when a 19-yard punt set the Cowboys up at the Hornet 23, where two plays later, Brumfield hit Adrian Gatlin on a 20-yard TD pass. Brumfield then ran in the two-point conversion on a close play at the end zone line on a busted play, tying the score at 28 with 3:26 to play.
“Our guys did a great job pursuing the ball,” Janis said of the play. “Anywhere else on the field, that’s a 1-yard gain. If we had instant replay, that two-point conversion wouldn’t have stood, and the touchdown (in overtime) wouldn’t have stood, but we don’t and we’ve got to trust these guys to make the calls on the field, and some of that’s out of our control.”
The Hornets moved the ball to the Sumner 37 before the drive stalled and ended in a punt, allowing the Cowboys to take a knee and force overtime.
The first half featured several big plays as Evans busted a 65-yard touchdown run on the first play of Sumner’s second drive for a 7-0 lead.
“It’s something we’ve got to work on and fix and figure out why we’re giving up runs right up the middle to the fullback that go for long gains, and I think we got it fixed there in the second half,” Janis said. “That play didn’t work in the second half. We just need to get those things solved in the first half and get some offensive efficiency going in the first half. We put our defense on the field too much in the first half. We weren’t efficient. We weren’t connecting. We were just out of sync.”
The Hornets answered when Doherty hit Trey Yelverton for 16 yards and Rhett Wolfe for 23 on the six-play, 65-yard drive, setting up a Doherty keeper for a 9-yard touchdown run. Doherty’s run on the two-point conversion put the Hornets up 8-7 with 4:03 to play in the first quarter.
Sumner recovered an onside kick at the Albany 48, setting up its next scoring drive, on which Lee broke a 38-yard run to the Albany 19, paving the way for Johnny Sims’ 3-yard TD run three plays later for a 14-8 lead.
After an Albany punt, Sumner needed just four plays to score again. On the third play of the drive, Brumfield connected with Daelyn Haney on a 52-yard pass, setting up Sims’ 15-yard TD run on the second play of the second quarter for a 20-8 lead.
Both teams missed scoring chances in the second quarter as the Hornets drove to the Sumner 21, where Lee intercepted Doherty on fourth down.
That drive ended when Wolfe intercepted Brumfield. The Hornets punted then stopped the Cowboys on downs at their own 33 but couldn’t score and punted the ball away.
“We didn’t do enough in the first half to give ourselves a chance,” Janis said. “We got the guys fired up and we came out and played with the correct effort. I’m really proud of the way our guys played in the second half, had a huge fourth-down stop. We (had) two scores there in the third quarter. We really responded when we came out. The way that we lost is extremely disappointing, and it’s not because of our kids and the things that they did.”
SUMNER 34, ALBANY 28, OT
Score By Quarters
Albany 8 0 13 7 0 -- 28
Sumner 14 6 0 8 6 -- 34
Scoring summary
SUM – Maleke Evans 65 run (Andres Moreno kick)
AHS – J.J. Doherty 9 run (Doherty run)
SUM – Johnny Sims 2 run (Moreno kick)
SUM – Sims 15 run (Moreno kick)
AHS – Rhett Wolfe 41 pass from Doherty (run failed)
AHS – Doherty 1 run (Orlando Pineda kick)
AHS – Wolfe 15 pass from Doherty (Pineda kick)
SHS – Adrian Gatlin 20 pass from Cedric Brumfield (Brumfield run)
OVERTIME
SUM – Richard Lee 5 run
AHS SUM
First Downs 19 10
Rushes-Yards 53-191 29-244
Passing Yards 139 72
C-A-I 9-21-1 2-4-1
Punts-Avg. 6-29.3 2-35
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 4-1
Penalties-Yards 6-35 6-50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.