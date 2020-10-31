Heading into Friday’s game with Sumner, Albany coach Mike Janis knew his team would have to contain certain aspects of the Cowboys’ offense.
It worked for a while, but Sumner grabbed the lead and played its version of keep away to key a 28-14 win over the Hornets in District 8-3A play.
“We knew going into the game that stopping the speed sweep was going to be a big part of the night, and I think we did a good job of that in the first half, and what ended up happening is they went back inside on us and they were able to hit us with a few traps,” Janis said. “We made some adjustments in the first half, but they’re a well-coached football team, and when you run that offense, you kind of get yourself familiarized with all the different schemes that people will play to continue to be sound defensively, and we changed up a little bit at halftime to try to work something to stop the trap, and they were able to hit us with something else. They made some adjustments too and they started running the ball off tackle a little bit. They did a very good job mixing it up, converted on several third downs and just were able to keep the offense on the field.”
Albany (3-2, 1-1) led 14-13 after Sumner scored with roughly 30 seconds before halftime.
Tyrese Wilson returned the ensuing kickoff to the Cowboy 30 but time ran out before the Hornets could get anything going.
Sumner (5-0, 2-0) had a lengthy scoring drive to take a 20-14 lead, and the Hornets threw an interception on the first play of their next drive. That allowed the Cowboys to hold the ball again.
Janis said the Hornets converted on third-and-long but quarterback J.J. Doherty crossed the line of scrimmage on the play, forcing Albany to punt out of its own end zone to start the fourth quarter.
“We literally ran four offensive plays in the third quarter, and then the fourth quarter wasn’t much better,” Janis said, noting the Hornets possessed the ball about four minutes in the second half.
“Any time you’re asking your defense to be on the field that long, it’s going to be difficult,” he continued.
Janis the Hornets had two drives in the fourth quarter, the first of which ended when Sumner recovered a fumble on a scramble by Doherty.
The Hornets got the ball back with about 1:30 to play and completed a pass to the Sumner 6 on the final play of the game.
Sumner recovered an Albany fumble to set up a touchdown on its first drive of the game for a 7-0 lead.
The Hornets got their first score on a pass from J.J. Doherty to Seth Galyean and a PAT from Caleb Barksdale.
Doherty later had a scoring run to put the Hornets up 14-7 before Sumner’s score just before halftime.
“We did feel good about it,” Janis said of getting the lead. “We were playing well. We’re a good football team, and we have that potential to be good. I think we put that on display (Friday night) in the first half. We took the lead, and then we challenged them (Sumner) and they responded to that and they were able to come down and score, but we were playing good football at that point.
“That’s a very talented football team that possesses a lot of speed and is able to pair that up with a power run game,” Janis continued. “It’s very difficult to stop, but we did a decent job of it in the first half and we played a physical football game with them, and I thought our defense did well. It’s just not quite enough.”
The Cowboys scored eight points in in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Albany had three turnovers – two fumbles and an interception.
“When we’re in a game like this and we lose the turnover battle, especially with a ball-control team and time of possession is such a big deal in this thing, you know that every possession you have is critical,” Janis said. “To get down by two scores … is really going to be difficult to overcome because they do such a good job of keeping drives alive offensively. Turning the ball over three times is really tough to overcome, especially when the first turnover’s on the very first drive of the game and the second turnover is on the opening drive of the second half.”
