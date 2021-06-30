WALKER -- Walker quarterback Hunter Bethel and his receiving corps used this summer’s 7-on-7 league to make up for a bit of lost time, and they certainly did Wednesday at Wildcat Stadium.
Bethel, who missed spring drills while helping the Walker baseball team advance to the state semifinals, hit several receivers Wednesday, including connecting with JaCory Thomas on five scoring plays over the course of the morning.
“Especially with last year, not having any of this, it’s big for all our guys, but for Hunter, no 7-on-7, no spring last year, no football the year before and no spring this year, so this is it since November whenever we finished playing,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said. “He’s looked really good. He’s got a super strong arm, but you can just tell I think he’s very comfortable. He’s sharp. He’s seeing out there really well, and we’ve got some guys that can make some plays, too.”
All told, Walker had three scores to one for Central in the opening period, while Walker and Dutchtown each scored three times in the second period. Walker had three scores to two for Dunham.
It didn’t take long for Walker to get started as Bethel hit Warren Young Jr. on a 26-yard scoring pass just four plays into the first period.
“It’s big for me,” Bethel said of 7-on-7. “I have to get the reps, get the feel for throwing the ball, it coming out of my hand against other teams’ different looks on defense. You get to see different looks, what works against what coverage, all that type of stuff.”
Bethel said he’s starting to develop chemistry with his receivers.
“The last two weeks, we’ve definitely improved …,” he said. “We’re starting to find what works. We’re getting on the same page with certain routes. It probably took two or three weeks. At first, coming out, the ball was a little awkward coming out of your hand when you’re used to throwing a baseball, so once I finally got used to that, and then I was a little slow on my reads coming back, but I finally got the timing, and it’s clicking now.”
Central responded with a 34-yard scoring pass and connected on the PAT play.
The teams traded possessions before Walker scored again, with Bethel hitting Thomas for an 8-yard score on fourth down. Bethel connected with Rayshawn Simmons on the PAT.
“We were just running good routes, and my quarterback was making good passes and I was just catching them,” Thomas said. “Pitch and catch.”
After holding Central, Bethel hit Thomas on a 45-yard score on the final play of the first period.
“That play at the end, hey, we made a play with time running down, but I mean, that’s not the most realistic thing in the world,” Mahaffey said. “But hey, good for us to make a play there. It was a heck of a throw by Hunter. He threw it from one hash probably 50 yards down the field to the end zone, so it was a great throw.”
Against Dutchtown, the Griffins held Walker on its first possession then scored on a 45-yard pass on a blown coverage by the Wildcats.
“We’ve had better days,” Mahaffey said of the Wildcats’ defensive effort. “I thought in the first game we actually played pretty good. I thought we were competing much better, and then obviously against Dutchtown, we had just some blown assignments where guys were running wide open. You can’t do anything with that, so you’ve got to be able to communicate and do your job. I felt like maybe with the last play of the game before scoring on kind of a fluky play, I think we were maybe still celebrating that as opposed to being ready to play the next game, so that’s hopefully the lesson we’ll take from that.”
Jarvis Patterson hauled in a 41-yard pass that he grabbed out of a defender’s hands to set up a 4-yard TD pass from Bethel to Thomas on the next play.
Dutchtown answered with a score, but Bethel found Young Jr. on a 6-yard scoring pass to knot the score.
The Griffins scored on a 2-yard pass, but the Wildcats needed just two plays to answer as Bethel hit Noah Cecil for 25 yards before finding Thomas on a 20-yard scoring pass.
After getting a stop against Dunham, Bethel hit Young Jr. for 26-yard gain, setting up a 3-yard scoring pass to Young Jr. three plays later. Young Jr. also caught the PAT.
“We’ve got a special offense,” Thomas said. “We’ve just got to keep working and just keep pushing. We’re going to be alright.”
The Walker defense got another stop, and Landon Waguespack took over for Bethel, hitting Cecil for 25 yards and Thomas for a 20-yard score. Patrick McKenzie caught the PAT.
Dunham scored on a 6-yard pass before Waguespack connected with Young Jr. on a 36-yard pass, setting up a 9-yard scoring pass to Jarvis Patterson three plays later. Joe Buckley hauled in the PAT to cap the scoring.
“I think we’ve had a pretty good 7 on 7 season,” Mahaffey said. “I think we’ve got three guys with pretty good height with JaCory and Warren and Jarvis, and then the rest of those spots, we’re kind of filling in some guys. Ben McKenzie’s a good little route runner. Noah Cecil’s kind of done some good dirty work. I think he’ll help us in there as a sniffer. Peyton Nickles has been reliable, and Joe Buckley, I think’s got a chance. We’ve just got to figure out how to best use him. He’s a good athlete. I’m excited about what we’ve got on offense, and I think those guys are kind of showing a little bit of what they’re capable of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.