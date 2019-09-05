DENHAM SPRINGS – Nearly three years ago, Denham Springs' Kaydon Berard got a good look at a Hahnville football team on the brink of a run to Class 5A state championship game, spurred by the state’s best player.
The evening turned forgettable for Berard and his teammates when Hahnville, which led by a touchdown at the nine-minute mark of the third quarter, followed the lead of running back Anthony “Pooka” Williams to a 42-21 victory over Denham Springs in the opening round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
It was a reference point for Berard, now a senior outside linebacker, into Hahnville’s tradition-rich program (owners of six state championships) and a style of play that Denham Springs must contend with when the teams meet to open the season Friday at 7 p.m. at Yellow Jacket Stadium.
“I know they’re going to be very physical coming out the gate,” Berard said. “They’re going to try and show they can run the ball against us, and we pride ourselves on stopping the run.”
To try and prepare for Hahnville’s brand of physical football, Berard indicated the early portion of this week’s practices weren’t lacking for intensity with coaches looking to create a spark for a team trying to get on track.
“The offense prides themselves on physicality and tried to get 20 pancakes in practice (on Tuesday) and they reached that goal,” Berard said. “The coaches were trying to come up with stuff to make us go harder in practice and it’s going to help in the game. On defense, we’re going to try and be physical, stop the run and try and make them beat us passing the ball.”
Third-year coach Bill Conides said he liked the response in practice from his team, which continued to address its shortcomings that arose between their scrimmage with Catholic High and last week’s jamboree against Dutchtown, which defeated the Yellow Jackets, 17-7.
“I think our focus and attention to detail has changed,” Conides said. “It was a wake-up call because they know that was a team (Dutchtown) they should have beaten. Practices were really good, and all positives have come from practice.
“I reminded the players of the last two years against Central where we needed to win in order to get into the playoffs,” Conides said. “This is not about winning or losing against Hahnville. This is about playing your very best football. If we go in and play our best and still lose, we’ve got nothing to be ashamed of.”
Conides was a former assistant coach at East St. John, a River Parish and district rival of Hahnville, comparing favorably this year’s Tigers to the teams he formerly coached against.
Although they’ve transition to a no-huddle spread, Conides knows Hahnville has speed and athleticism in the backfield with the return of Darryle Evans from a knee injury that cost him the entire 2018 season. Junior Andrew Naquin started in nine games at quarterback, while the Tigers are led on defense by 280-pound nose guard Adonis Friloux, a Houston commitment.
“When you’re at a place like Hahnville, you’re always going to have guys that can run, guys that can play,” Conides said. “You’ve got Division I talent on both sides of the ball. They do a good job with what they do, fly around on defense with all 11 getting to the football.”
Berard believes it’s a matter of time before his team’s offense, led by senior quarterback Luke Lunsford, finds its footing and begins to look like the formidable unit Conides has put together in each of his first two seasons.
“I think the offense is going to start gelling together,” he said. “The defense is going to pick them up if they’re down. Once our offense gets going, it’s going to be hard to stop them.”
Conides looks forward to such a moment.
“We’ve just got to execute better, that’s the biggest thing,” he said. “Those kids from the past two seasons executed. These kids know what it’s supposed to look like. They realize when it looks good it’s because everyone’s doing their job.”
