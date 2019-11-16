One of the focal points for Albany heading into its first-round playoff game at Caldwell Parish was to cut down on turnovers.
Instead, they played a part in helping the Hornets’ season come to a close.
Class 3A No. 28 seed Albany had five turnovers for the third straight game in dropping a 23-6 decision to the No. 5 Spartans on Friday.
“It’s just another week of way too many turnovers,” Albany coach Mike Janis said. “You’re not going to win games against good football teams if you turn the ball over that many times, and now for the third week in a row I think we totaled up five turnovers, and it’s a recipe for disaster.”
After winning the coin toss, the Hornets deferred, and Caldwell Parish put together a scoring drive for a 7-0 lead.
Albany’s next drive ended in an interception, which turned into another touchdown for a 14-0 lead.
“Extremely proud of the effort that our players played with in the second half there, and really towards the end of the first half defensively, our defense really stepped up,” Janis said. “(Albany defensive coordinator) Coach (David) Knight made some great adjustments and for three quarters of football, our defense shut out Caldwell Parish.”
The Hornets (5-6), however, lost four fumbles in the first half, the last of which was returned for a 25-yard touchdown following a completed pass, making the score 21-0 at halftime.
“We went back to a lot of things that we had done earlier this season, and you kind of see it come back full circle,” Janis said of the team’s passing concepts. “It’s just difficult to deal with all the turnovers because we’ve seen what potential we have and what kind of athletic ability we have.”
After a scoreless third quarter, Albany got its lone touchdown on a 9-yard run by J.J. Doherty. The Hornets were unable to kick the PAT because of a bad snap, making the score 21-6.
A Caldwell Parish (10-1) punt pinned Albany deep in its own territory, but after completing a screen pass, a Hornet receiver was tackled in the end zone for a safety to cap the scoring.
“It really is disappointing to see what started out so strong and with a lot of firepower and kind of come down to our inability to take care of the football,” Janis said. “Eventually that cost us. We kept talking about how we could do that and we continued to do it, and it’s cost us now in some big games.
“I’m extremely proud of the way that our kids battled there in the second half – really rose to the occasion,” Janis said. “There’s no denying that our seniors went out fighting there in that second half.”
For Janis, part of this season was about seeing his team grow, which came with its own ups and downs.
“I’ve seen some growth in our players,” he said. “I’ve seen us do some great things, and I think we’ve also seen us do some foolish things and make mistakes. You can’t grow without doing that. Our guys have to make mistakes. They have to understand their mistakes, and they have to accept criticism and coaching and grow from it.”
Janis is hoping to use this season as a building block for the future.
“I think we’ve got a lot of experience here, and early on we played a lot of kids on defense and a lot of guys got some work,” he said. “I think we’re going to come back next year with a lot of that experience and it should pay off.”
“I really believe that Rhett Wolfe was the fastest player on the field tonight,” Janis continued. “That’s a young man that will be coming back next year. We’ve seen him now in back-to-back seasons show his ability running the football, show his ability receiving the football. He’s kind of proved how well-rounded he is. J.J. has shown his versatility as well. This is a young man who going into this game was over 1,200 rushing yards and approaching 1,700 passing yards. That’s a serious season when you total up that many yards on your own.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.