DENHAM SPRINGS -- When it came down to it, it’s the little things that did the Denham Springs High football team in during its scrimmage with Woodlawn.
The Yellow Jackets lost a fumble on a bad snap inside the Woodlawn 10- yard line, which the Panthers turned into a touchdown to spark a 9-3 win over DSHS at Yellow Jacket Stadium on Thursday.
“We’re still not where we need to be, and it’s just little things,” Denham Springs coach Brett Beard said. “It’s little details that we’re going to go back and clean up and correct. It’s on me, and we’re not going to let those little things get away, get back to some of these basics.
“I thought we did phenomenal (Thursday),” Beard continued. “I thought we competed. The problem is, what I’m wanting them to understand is, I didn’t come out to compete (Thursday). I came out to win. I want these dudes to experience, with what they pour into this program and what they pour into each other, I want them to experience the success that comes with this. Not the moral victory. Not the ‘Oh, we came out of these doors and we competed tonight.’ You know what, let’s win. Let’s go get the job done. Let’s be special, because you can be special. That’s what I’m trying to get them to believe. We’re close, but that doesn’t matter if you don’t get closer, or if you don’t have those guys decide they want to make the commitment to push across that line.”
Denham led 3-0 at halftime of the timed portion of the scrimmage, which featured two 12-minute halves.
The Yellow Jackets moved to the Woodlawn 40 as Reese Mooney hit Camron Eirick for 12 yards on third down. Three plays later, Woodlawn was called for pass interference.
Ray McKneely busted an 11-yard run, and three plays later, Mooney hit Micah Harrison for 10 yards to the Woodlawn 9. But the Yellow Jackets lost the ball on the ensuing play on a bad snap.
“It kind of hit off my fingertips, but I don’t want to blame it on him (center),” Mooney said. “It’s going to be on me because we were going shotgun, shotgun, shotgun, and then we just finally went under center, and it just didn’t work out right there.”
Woodlawn followed with a 10-play scoring drive, with the big play coming on a 23-yard pass from Rickie Collins to Clayton Adams to the DSHS 15. Woodlawn scored on the next play, but it was called back because of holding.
Two plays later, Collins hit William Jackson on a screen pass that gained 22 yards to the DSHS 2, setting up Jackson’s touchdown run on the next play.
“We’ve got to get better,” Beard said of the turnovers. “We’ve got to finish drives. We can’t make little mistakes that are not just drive killers but momentum killers. Those are big swings. You have a chance to go up 10, 17-0, and instead you’re down 7-3.”
Denham took over, but three plays later, a Mooney pass was intercepted by Dezaray Delmore. Woodlawn drove to the DSHS 39, where an encroachment penalty on the Yellow Jackets on fourth-and-2 kept the drive going.
The Yellow Jackets, however, forced a punt as Woodlawn was unable to move the ball any further on three straight plays.
“Defensively, I thought we really did some things that are showing we’ve grown up,” Beard said. “With our back against the wall, we were able to answer up. We got put in some tough spots, and they answered. This team last year, it wasn’t the same situation …”
DSHS took over at is own 6, and Mooney was flagged for intentional grounding in the end zone for a safety with 53 seconds to play.
In the first half of the timed portion, Denham’s Maison Vorise got an interception on the first play from scrimmage, setting up Caleb LeBlanc’s 39-yard field goal for a 3-0 lead.
Woodlawn drove to the DSHS 47, but Alex Chandler had a sack and teamed up with Connor Sullivan on another to force a punt.
Woodlawn’s Deshawn Flowers recovered a fumble on a bad snap to end the ensuing DSHS drive, but two plays later, Denham’s Mason Edwards intercepted Collins.
The Yellow Jackets moved quickly, with Mooney hitting Harrison for 20 yards and Andrew Goodwin for 28 to the Woodlawn 32. After three straight incomplete passes, LeBlanc just missed short on a 49-yard field goal attempt with seven seconds to play in the half.
“I really am pleased,” Beard said. “We did take steps forward. We just made little mistakes, and it’s easy to clean up. I thought early on, we tackled well. We had a chance to make plays, and we made plays. There’s some little things that we’re going to take away from this that are ultimately going to lead to the success when it becomes real.”
In the controlled portion of the scrimmage, Denham’s Ja’Bary Fortenberry recovered a fumble on the second play of Woodlawn’s first 12-play series with first-teamers.
From there, Woodlawn got passes of 35 and 29 yards from Collins to Jaylon Henry, setting up Amani Given’s 5-yard TD run.
Henry and Collins connected on a 70-yard TD pass on the final play of Woodlawn’s first series.
Denham’s first team offense was unable to get anything going, and Woodlawn’s Dawaun Harris busted a 70-yard TD run on the first play featuring second-teamers.
“We keep talking and trying to do different things in practice to get them to feel comfortable starting fast (on defense), to start with that pressure on you,” Beard said. “If you watched us last year, sometimes we started slow and we were down 14 trying to dig out of a hole. When they figure out that it’s a lot more fun to play from even or ahead early on, it’s easier to play the game. You don’t get behind the chains and you don’t get behind in points to where you’ve got to do things that you’re not comfortable doing, but that’s why we do these things.
“You go to the live scrimmage, and we looked different,” Beard said. “We played different. The reason the set plays are good is because you get to work against other competitors …, but the feel of the game, the momentum of the game, the swings of the game, that comes in the live play, and that’s what I wanted to see us handle and I was really pleased with.”
Denham’s Deshawn McBryde had an interception with the third-teamers.
Neither team scored during the remainder of the controlled portion of the scrimmage, with Denham losing a fumble on the first play of the second series with its first team.
“What’s going to be the key for us to start winning is for me to start stepping up and becoming a better leader for this team and for this program,” Mooney said.
