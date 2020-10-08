Springfield coach Ryan Serpas knew this stretch of the Bulldogs' schedule was going to be tough, but the team hasn't helped itself early in the season.
Pearl River capitalized Springfield turnovers, sparking a 34-7 win over the Bulldogs on the road Wednesday.
"Honestly, in my opinion, our turnovers are killing us," Serpas said. "We've turned the ball over now nine, close to 10 times already in two games, and then just coming back quick strike, our kids, you can see their demeanor starts to change when we give up big plays on defense coming right off of turnovers, so that's something we definitely need to address -- be able to protect the football a little bit longer and just being able to start getting some stops.
"We're also giving up some big plays defensively -- people not making tackles or making the wrong reads up front, slightly out of position, so we've got to do a better job of getting those guys to finish out plays as well," Serpas continued.
The Rebels led 14-0 at the end of the first quarter, getting the game's first points after a swing pass for a long gain set them up at the Bulldog 10, setting the stage for a touchdown three plays later.
Pearl River added to the lead with a long touchdown run following a Springfield interception.
The teams traded turnovers, but the Rebels capitalized on theirs, taking a 34-0 lead at halftime. Serpas said the Bulldogs had four total turnovers -- three interceptions and a lost fumble.
"It's real tough to overcome that type of turnover ratio," Serpas said. "Defensively, we were able to create a couple turnovers. I think we got two or three turnovers ourselves, but we would turn around within a play or so and turn it right back over to them. It was definitely another night of a lot of turnovers ... and made it not as close as it should have been, in my opinion."
Springfield got its only touchdown of the night on a 15-yard run by Koby Linares in the fourth quarter.
"It's nice to get on the scoreboard, and we had a couple opportunities," Serpas said. "We drove down, had the ball in the red zone two, three times and at times were able to move the ball. (Quarterback Bryan) Babb and Tyler Ratcliff had another good night receiving. Bryce (Vittorio) and Britton (Allen) had a couple catches as well, but we'd get a drive going and then a couple plays later, we'd have a turnover or we would stall out and have to punt it away."
Pearl River's Brian Jenkins had 18 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns, while Brayden Bond had five carries for 103 yards and a touchdown.
Springfield will begin a three-game homestand next week hosting North Central
"We knew coming in before this season ever started, even last year, we knew that Week 3 and Week 4 was the toughest part of our schedule, so for us to have to start off with Week 3 and 4 as our 1 and 2 (games), I knew that was going to be difficult, but playing a 3A team and a 4A team like this challenges us early on, and I think it's a lot of good lessons to learn, and now we're going to start getting into a couple smaller schools or schools closer to our size and hopefully now we can go ahead and turn this thing around and make a run in the opposite direction as far as getting some wins and fixing some of the mistakes we've been making the last couple of weeks," Serpas said.
