Turnovers and injuries proved to be a less than ideal combination for the Springfield football team in Friday’s game at Central Private.
The Bulldogs rallied to take the lead at halftime, but the Bulldogs turned the ball over three times in the fourth quarter of a 32-22 loss to the RedHawks.
“I thought that our injuries really played a big part in this one,” Springfield coach Ryan Serpas said after the Bulldogs lost their second straight game, falling to 3-2. “We had a lot of young kids out on the field, and they really played their hearts out. I’m proud of their effort. It’s just that sometimes our youth and experience showed at periods of time. It’s one of those games that a couple of plays here and there could have changed the whole complexion of the game, and we just couldn’t make those plays wherever we needed to. Unfortunately, it didn’t work our for us, and we have to see what we can do to try to get things going going into district.”
Serpas said the Bulldogs are missing seven starters on offense and six on defense. Running back Jatoris Buggage left the game midway through the third quarter and didn’t return.
Buggage scored on a 50-yard touchdown run, and quarterback Luke Husser hit Caden Dykes on the two-point conversion giving the Bulldogs a 22-16 lead with seven seconds left before halftime.
The third quarter was scoreless, but Central Private tied the game at 22-22 on a 24-yard run, and the PAT failed early in the fourth quarter.
The RedHawks got a pick-six to take a 29-22 lead, and the Bulldogs drove inside Central Private 20 before turning the ball over on downs.
Springfield later lost a fumble, and Central Private drove to the Bulldog 5 before kicking a field goal for the final margin.
The Bulldogs drove to the Central Private 4, but Husser threw an interception in the end zone to end the game.
In the first half, Central Private picked up 29 yards to convert on third down, leading to a first-and-goal situation, Three plays later, the RedHawks scored on a 3-yard run and added the two-point conversion for an 8-0 lead.
“All year long, we’ve kind of been a slow-starting team,” Serpas said. “Even whenever we were winning ball games early on, we were a team that was having to come from behind to do it. We talk about it and try to do things, try to start a little faster. This week we tried to do a little bit more defensively to try to apply pressure and keep the offense kind of on it’s toes and allow our offense to be more aggressive. This week, our offense just struggled to get it going early on. Once we kind of got into the rhythm of the game offensively, I think in the second quarter we kind of found a rhythm, but the complexion of the game kind of changed again there late in the third quarter.”
Springfield drove to the Central Private 30 but was unable to convert on fourth-and-4 to turn the ball over on downs.
“We have those opportunities, we just couldn’t continue to keep the drive alive,” Serpas said, noting the Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs twice in the game. “There’s some things we’ve got to do to figure out how to be more creative in trying to keep those drives going and keep that momentum on our side and figuring out ways to put more points on the board. We were successful in the first half, and we got blanked in the second half.”
After a three-and-out, a Springfield interception led to a 71-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion, giving Central Private a 16-0 lead.
“There were some breakdowns,” Serpas said. “They had a 71-yard pass completion for a touchdown where the guy just runs a simple slant route and catches and brings it the distance. We’ve got a safety and a corner right there to be able to make the play and neither of them make it. It’s one of those situations where we’re relying on guys to make plays, and we couldn’t get the job done.
“I do think overall our game plan was pretty good,” Serpas continued. “The ball was on the ground, I want to say I counted five or six times, but it just never bounced our way. We were never able to create those turnovers. Even though it hit the ground several times, the ball always seemed to bounce right back up to them or up to another guy for them. There were opportunities for us. It was their night as far as the ball bounces for their favor. We just couldn’t capitalize on all the pressure we were creating. We had them in long-yardage situations as well. It’s just something we couldn’t do to stop them from being able to make those plays.”
The Bulldogs got a shuffle pass to Ayden McAlister and solid runs from Buggage to set up a 2-yard touchdown run from Layden Richards and a run from Buggage on the two-point conversion, cutting the lead to 16-8.
Central Private drove inside the Bulldog 20, but Springfield’s Braylon Jones came up with an interception at the Bulldog 1, setting up a 99-yard touchdown run from Buggage. The two-point run failed, cutting the lead to 16-14.
The Bulldogs open District 7-2A play hosting Northlake Christian on Thursday.
“We’ve got a very tough district game to open up with on a short week,” Serpas said. “It’s going to be a tough one for us. I don’t know if we’re getting any of these kids back. I’m sitting here getting texts from kids telling me they’ve got the flu right now, so I don’t know how many more kids I’m going to be missing this week. It’s one of those crazy things. I don’t know how many kids I’m going to suit up on Thursday.”
