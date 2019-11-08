GOODBEE – Turnovers on three straight possessions put Albany in a first-half hole it could not pull out of as the Hornets fell at Archbishop Hannan, 42-7, in the District 8-3A finale Friday night.
Albany (5-5, 1-3 in 8-3A) turned the ball over five times with three interceptions and two fumbles.
“When I did my interviews earlier this week, the key to the game was turnovers,” Albany head coacdh Mike Janis said. “We needed to limit turnovers and play a good, clean football game, and if we did that, I thought we had a chance to win. We came right off the bat there and did the exact opposite. We got put in the hole early and I don't think we really responded.”
J.J. Doherty led Albany with 133 yards, including a highlight 72-yard run for the Hornets' lone score. He also completed 12-of-23 passes for 99 yards but was intercepted three times. Michael McCahill had four catches for 57 yards and also intercepted a pass.
Hannan (4-6, 3-1) out-gained Albany, 307-229 after rushing for 274 yards on 41 attempts. Quarterback Jake Dalmado ran for 150 yards, including touchdown runs of 53 and 41 yards in the first half, on 11 carries. Bryce Gregoire scored on runs of 4, 8 and 16 yards and had 78 yards overall on 12 attempts. Spencer Georges added 10 carries for 59 yards and a score.
Dalmado broke off the right side for 53 yards on Hannan's first possession, giving the Hawks a 7-0 lead with 6:49 left in the first quarter.
After an exchange of punts, Dalton Arcement recovered a fumble by Doherty at the Hornets' 24. After a 16-yard run by Dalmado and a personal foul call, Gregoire charged up the middle from the 4 to make it 14-0 on the final play of the opening quarter,
Cullen Jennings fell on a mishandled handoff between Doherty and Rhett Wolfe at the Albany 41 six plays later. Hannan quickly cashed in as Dalmado sprinted 41 yards off the right side on the next play, giving the Hawks a 21-0 lead at the 9:19 mark of the second quarter.
Two plays later, Izzy Carrera picked off a Doherty pass in the left flat at the Albany 45. A 30-yard pass from Brantley Taylor to Ezra Travers set up Georges 1-yard run over left guard. Cory Robinson then swept right on the conversion to extend the Hawks' lead to 29-0 with 6:25 left in the half.
Doherty got Albany on the scoreboard midway through the third quarter after hitting the line on fourth-and-1 from the Hornets' 28. Doherty bounced off the pile, then sprinted down the left side for the 72-yard score. Orlando Pineda added the extra point to cut the deficit to 29-7 with 5:16 left in the quarter.
“It was just keep pumping,” Doherty said. “We didn't give up on the play and we just kept going.”
Hannan answered on the first play of the fourth quarter with an 8-yard run by Gregoire off the left side.
McCahill stepped in front of a Taylor pass on the right sideline and returned it to the Hannan 21 a possession later. But Eli Caillouet countered with an interception of Doherty over the middle on the next play, returning it to the 48. Gregoire capped the five-play drive with a 16-yard burst over the right side. The Hawks took a knee on the extra point to keep their point total at 42 in honor of former player Brendan David, who was making his first return to the stadium after being injured in an ATV accident shortly after graduating in May.
Albany will learn its playoff fate this weekend.
“If we make the playoffs, there are a lot of things that need to be fixed in order for us to be successful,” Janis said. “This was not indicative of our team and not indicative of our performance this year and it's disappointing.”
Hannan 42, Albany 7
Score By Quarters
Albany 0 0 7 0--7
Hannan 14 15 0 13--42
Scoring Summary
HHS - Jake Dalmado 53-yard run. (Cory Robinson kick)
HHS – Bryce Gregoire 4-yard run. (Robinson kick)
HHS – Dalmado 41-yard run. (Robinson kick)
HHS – Spencer Georges 1-yard run. (Robinson run)
AHS – Jeremiah Doherty 72-yard run. (Orlando Pineda kick)
HHS – Gregoire 8-yard run. (Robinson kick)
HHS – Gregoire 16-yard run. (Run failed)
AHS HHS
First Downs 12 13
Rushes-Yards 25-130 41-274
Passing Yards 99 33
C-A-I 12-23-3 2-8-1
Punts-Avg. 2-27.0 3-33.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 0-0
Penalties-Yards 5-34 5-60
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.