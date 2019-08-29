FOOTBALL 2019 | 'Unacceptable': After falling below its previous standard, Live Oak motivated to return to excellence

Live Oak quarterback Rhett Rosevear’s assessment of the 2018 season was blunt and to the point.
“If it wasn’t for the split, we wouldn’t have made it,” Rosevear said of the Class 5A state playoffs.
A season that began with great promise – the program’s first statewide ranking and 3-0 start – became disjointed midway through because of injuries and wound up below the standards established in coach Brett Beard’s first four seasons.
Instead of following its previous blueprint of building steam in district play and carrying that into the postseason, Live Oak lost four of its last five regular-season games.
The Eagles were reeling going into the playoffs, taking a No. 30 seed to state power Acadiana – the third seed – and for the second straight year battled toe-to-toe with the Rams, who emerged with a 22-7 victory.
Live Oak (5-6) wound up with its first losing season in three years and left Acadiana with an empty feeling, wanting to atone for a year that seemingly went awry.
“For a 30 seed going on the road, I thought we did a good job of looking like us again,” Beard said. “It wasn’t where we wanted to be. We overcame some tough weeks to look like us again versus an opponent that just got us. At the end of the day, 5-6 and first round of the playoffs is unacceptable.”
Senior cornerback/wide receiver Darian Ricard believes part of the remedy in 2019 will come from the Eagles’ 29-member senior class trying to get the program back to its past standard of excellence.
“Coach Beard is on us every day about the 5-6 record and that’s not what happens at Live Oak anymore,” Ricard said. “We’re a different group and coach expects us to be better. We have to go out and perform and finish stronger.”
Beard believes in order to achieve that, his club must get back to playing “Live Oak football” – the same style and mindset that were prevalent during the Eagles’ rise that’s included a playoff win over John Ehret and two years ago, a run to the program’s first state quarterfinal.
“It’s 48 minutes of aggressive, physical football, playing great, sound defense and not giving up the big play,” he said. “It’s controlling the (tackle) box, getting stops and turnovers when they’re needed. Offensively, we didn’t do a good job of finishing drives and turned the ball over way too much.”
With five starters returning, the heart of Live Oak’s offense will be up front, where the Eagles will have a senior-laden group back.
Kevin Bowen is a returning first-team All-Parish selection, and he’ll be joined by Ben Calmes, Caleb Bond, Gabe Cox and Clayton Freneaux.
“We’ve got to get back to being physical from tackle to tackle, being able to move somebody against their will much like we did in the run to the quarters,” Beard said. “This line is like the one two years ago where they’re all coming back, a year older and a year stronger. We’re going to go where the offensive line takes us.”
Live Oak will have quite a running back tandem in seniors Kee Hawkins and Hagen Long.
The 220-pound Hawkins, who is committed to Army, was at the heart of Live Oak’s early surge in ’18, but an injured ankle in a Week 5 win over Denham Springs contributed to the team sputtering down the stretch.
Hawkins earned first team All-Parish and All-District 4-5A honors, rushing 135 times for 916 yards and six touchdowns, while Long, a second-team All-Parish and All-District choice, added 591 yards on 108 carries with two scores. He also caught nine passes for 76 yards.
Rosevear, who caught 18 passes for 188 yards a year ago, will move to quarterback, where he took limited snaps a year ago behind senior Sal Palermo. He did complete three passes for 88 yards and a go-ahead touchdown in the win over Denham Springs.
“I’ve just got to get the ball to our playmakers and let them do all of the work,” Rosevear said. “It all goes on our O-line and we’ll go wherever they want to take us. We’ve got to get the ball in the air a little bit, make plays so that it does ease up our run game.”
Any defense with a returning first-team All-Parish and All-District selection like senior Jalen Lee – the school’s first LSU commitment – is a good place to start in the analysis of that group.
With six returning starters – including three linebackers – the Eagles are expected to feature another solid unit where Lee is the team’s leading returning tackler with 74 stops, nine quarterback hurries, eight tackles for losses and 5 ½ quarterback sacks.
Senior Tyler Braun and junior Kyle Kitto are also part of Live Oak’s interior.
Senior Gabe Kimble (40 tackles, 1 interception) is back after an ACL injury a year ago and will be grouped with senior Bret McCoy and juniors Dammian Capling and Branson McCoy.
“I’m excited about this defense,” Beard said. “It comes down to whether we can stay healthy. They’re built to be a very good defense. We’ve got to continue to be good against the run and hold up against the pass.”
Ricard’s excited about the potential of the defense.
“In everybody’s opinion, our defense is our strong suit,” he said. “We help the offense out and they know it. We’ve got a lot of starters back.”
Ricard brings back experience at one cornerback spot, while Beard has raved about the play during the preseason of senior Colin Dickerson at strong safety and sophomore Aiden Saunders at free safety.
The Eagles also have the capability another strong kicking game with senior kicker/punter Cole Crenshaw back and the return of first team All-District and All-Parish first team long snapper Carson Long.
“If we take care of business in the regular season and not drop games that we shouldn’t, then we get a better seeding and not have to travel and play such good teams early in the playoffs,” Rosevear said. “Coach Beard constantly reminds us that we had a losing record and lost out in the first round. We’ll constantly feed off of it, so it doesn’t happen again.”
