FOOTBALL
District 4-5A
Overall | District
W | L | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
Walker 7 | 2 | 301 | 231 | 4 | 0 | 122 | 78
Zachary 6 | 2 | 235 | 186 | 4 | 0 | 117 | 96
Central 7 | 2 | 286 | 141 | 2 | 2 | 131 | 131
Live Oak 6 | 3 | 258 | 130 | 1 | 3 | 74 | 75
Scotlandville 6 | 3 | 364 | 171 | 1 | 3 | 86 | 101
Denham Springs 1 | 8 | 136 | 387 | 0 | 4 | 46 | 155
Last week’s results
Walker 35, Denham Springs 13
Scotlandville 20, Live Oak 7
Zachary 55, Central 35
This week’s schedule
Walker at Zachary, 7 p.m.
Central at Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Denham Springs at Scotlandville, 7 p.m.
District 7-3A
Overall | District
W | L | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
Loranger 9 | 0 | 274 | 113 | 3 | 0 | 64 | 46
Hannan 3 | 6 | 147 | 229 | 2 | 1 | 61 | 61
Albany 5 | 4 | 235 | 226 | 1 | 2 | 100 | 85
Jewel Sumner 3 | 6 | 186 | 227 | 2 | 2 | 97 | 64
Bogalusa 3 | 6 | 185 | 236 | 0 | 3 | 27 | 99
Last week’s results
Albany 21, Beau Chene 7
Loranger 20, Hannan 19
Jewel Sumner 43, Bogalusa 0
This week’s schedule
Albany at Hannan, 7 p.m.
Loranger at Bogalusa, 7 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at Sci Academy, 7 p.m.
District 10-2A
Overall | District
W | L | T | PF | PA | W | L | PF | PA
St. T. Aquinas 4 | 5 | 0 | 164 | 209 | 2 | 0 | 89 | 34
Springfield 4 | 5 | 0 | 296 | 243 | 1 | 1 | 85 | 54
NL Christian 4 | 5 | 0 | 125 | 184 | 1 | 1 | 28 | 44
Pope John Paul 1 | 7 | 1 | 74 | 227 | 0 | 2 | 9 | 79
Last week’s results
St. Thomas Aquinas 54, Springfield 34
Northlake Christian 28, Pope John Paul 9
This week’s schedule
Springfield at Northlake Christian, 7 p.m.
St. Thomas Aquinas at Pope John Paul, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
District 3-I
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
St. Joseph’s 27 | 17 | 8 | 0
Central 26 | 12 | 6 | 2
Baton Rouge 19 | 17 | 4 | 4
Denham Springs 13 | 20 | 1 | 7
Zachary 8 | 29 | 1 | 7
Last week’s results
Denham Springs lost to St. Joseph’s 25-7, 25-13, 25-13
St. Joseph’s lost to Pope John Paul 26-24, 25-19, 25-18
St. Joseph’s def. Westlake 25-14, 25-17
St. Joseph’s def. Hannan 25-22, 25-23
St. Joseph’s lost to Teurlings 24-26, 25-17, 25-10
St. Joseph’s lost to Dominican 25-21, 25-16
St. Joseph’s def. Lafayette Christian 21-25 25-12, 16-14
Central lost to Hahnville 22-25, 25-20, 15-8
Central def. H.L. Bourgeois 25-18, 25-19
Central def. Riverside 25-11, 25-19
Central def. Airline 25-5, 25-18
Central def. Parkway 25-11, 25-9
District 4-I
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
Dutchtown 31 | 7 | 6 | 2
East Ascension 26 | 9 | 6 | 2
St. Amant 19 | 14 | 6 | 2
Walker 17 | 18 | 1 | 7
Live Oak 9 | 20 | 1 | 7
Last week’s results
Walker def. Live Oak 27-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-14
Walker def. Family Christian 25-12, 25-10, 25-6
Walker lost to East Ascension 25-4, 25-8, 25-9
Live Oak lost to Dutchtown 25-14, 25-12, 25-14
St. Joseph’s Academy def. East Ascension 25-11, 25-16, 25-16
St. Amant def. Dutchtown 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-16
East Ascension def. West Monroe 25-8, 25-14
East Ascension def. Northshore 10-25, 25-11, 15-10
East Ascension def. Riverside 25-18, 25-16
East Ascension def. Parkway 25-17, 25-7
Dutchtown def. Parkway 25-16, 25-8
Dutchtown def. Hahnville 25-19, 25-21
Dutchtown def. St. Michael 25-19, 26-24
Dutchtown def. Morgan City 25-16, 25-11
Dutchtown def. Dunham 25-17, 25-19
St. Amant def. Sam Houston 25-18, 25-23
St. Amant lost E.D. White 25-18, 25-17
St. Amant def. Barbe 25-10, 25-19
St. Amant lost to Assumption 25-16, 25-18
St. Amant def. Ascension Episcopal 25-23, 25-23
District 4-IV
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
Pope John Paul 28 | 6 | 5 | 0
St. T. Aquinas 10 | 17 | 4 | 2
Springfield 9 | 19 | 4 | 2
Pine 14 | 9 | 4 | 2
Bogalusa 2 | 7 | 2 | 4
Independence 2 | 8 | 1 | 5
St. Helena 0 | 12 | 0 | 5
Last week’s results
Springfield lost to Salmen 15-25, 25-13, 25-22, 17-25, 12-15
Springfield lost to Pope John Paul 25-22, 25-17, 25-12
Springfield lost to Pearl River 25-13, 25-20, 25-14
Pope John Paul def. St. Joseph’s 26-24, 25-19, 25-18
Pine def. Independence 25-5, 25-6, 25-13
Pine def. St. Helena 25-6, 25-8, 25-8
St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Northlake Christian 25-18, 25-16, 25-17
St. Thomas Aquinas def. Bogalusa 25-8, 25-0, 25-4
St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Hannan 25-10, 25-8, 25-16
St. Thomas Aquinas def. Christ Episcopal 25-20, 23-25, 26-24, 25-23
