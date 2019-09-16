FOOTBALL
District 4-5A
W | L | PF | PA
Central 2 | 0 | 92 | 7
Live Oak 2 | 0 | 87 | 34
Scotlandville 2 | 0 | 121 | 21
Walker 1 | 1 | 59 | 78
Zachary 0 | 2 | 31 | 93
Denham Springs 0 | 2 | 24 | 59
Last week’s results
Live Oak 52, Woodlawn 20
Ponchatoula 31, Denham Springs 24
Destrehan 48, Walker 21
Central 42, Broadmoor 0
Scotlandville 53, Natchez (Miss.) 14
Deerfield Beach, Fla. 53, Zachary 0
This week’s schedule
St. Amant at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Walker at Fontainebleau, 7 p.m.
Live Oak at West Feliciana, 7 p.m.
Belaire at Central, 7 p.m.
Captain Shreve at Scotlandville, 7 p.m.
Brandon (Miss.) at Zachary, 7 p.m.
District 7-3A
W | L | PF | PA
Loranger 2 | 0 | 56 | 26
Bogalusa 1 | 1 | 57 | 63
Albany 1 | 1 | 74 | 75
Hannan 0 | 2 | 50 | 92
Jewel Sumner 0 | 2 | 48 | 71
Last week’s results
St. Michael 21, Albany 6
Teurlings 49, Hannan 8
Loranger 27, Amite 26 (OT)
Kentwood 30, Jewel Sumner 27
Pine 50, Bogalusa 31
This week’s schedule
Albany at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Bogalusa at Franklinton, 7 p.m.
Jewel Sumner at St. Helena, 7 p.m.
Loranger at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
Hannan at Mandeville, 7 p.m.
District 10-2A
W | L | PF | PA
Springfield 1 | 1 | 59 | 29
Pope John Paul 0 | 2 | 28 | 62
NL Christian 0 | 2 | 13 | 42
St. T. Aquinas 0 | 2 | 27 | 68
Last week’s results
Springfield 39, Cohen 6
St. Patrick (Miss.) 21, Pope John Paul 7
Livingston Collegiate 14, NL Christian 13
Episcopal 40, St. Thomas Aquinas 20
This week’s schedule
Pope John Paul at Thomas Jefferson, Thursday, 7 p.m.
Albany at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Cohen at Northlake Christian, 7 p.m.
Loranger at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
(Games through Sept. 14)
District 3-I
W | L
Central 4 | 3
Zachary 2 | 2
St. Joseph’s 5 | 4
Baton Rouge 5 | 5
Denham Springs 3 | 6
Last week’s results
Walker def. Denham Springs 18-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11
Denham Springs lost to Ponchatoula 25-19, 25-20, 25-19
Denham Springs lost to Dutchtown 25-14, 25-8
Zachary def. Live Oak 22-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-14, 15-12
Zachary lost to John Curtis 25-11, 25-10, 25-9
Baton Rouge def. West Feliciana 25-17, 18-25, 27-25, 25-20
Baton Rouge def. Port Allen 25-13, 25-5
Baton Rouge lost to St. John 25-18, 26-24
Baton Rouge lost to St. Martin’s 27-25, 26-28, 15-10
Central lost to East Ascension 25-18, 25-18, 25-22
Central lost to Dunham 20-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-18
St. Joseph’s lost to Cabrini 25-20, 25-18, 22-25, 17-25
St. Joseph’s lost to Mt. Carmel 25-15, 25-19
District 4-I
W | L
Dutchtown 5 | 0
East Ascension 8 | 1
St. Amant 5 | 3
Walker 5 | 5
Live Oak 3 | 8
Last week’s results
Walker def. Denham Springs 18-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 15-11
Walker def. St. Thomas Aquinas 25-12, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21
Walker def. Livonia 25-16, 25-19, 25-14
Walker def. Glen Oaks 25-5, 25-3, 25-13
Walker lost to Highland Baptist 25-23, 25-18
Live Oak lost to Zachary 25-22, 25-21, 19-25, 14-25, 12-15
Live Oak lost to Springfield 25-17, 13-25, 25-19, 21-25, 17-15
Live Oak lost to Parkview Baptist 25-5, 25-22
Live Oak lost to Airline 25-18, 25-18
Dutchtown def. St. Michael 25-11, 25-14, 25-20
Dutchtown def. Ascension Catholic 25-12, 25-10
Dutchtown def. Denham Springs 25-14, 25-8
St. Amant lost to Country Day 25-21, 25-20, 23-25, 25-22
St. Amant def. Hahnville 25-23, 25-22
St. Amant lost to E.D. White 25-21, 25-21
East Ascension def. Central 25-18, 25-18, 25-22
East Ascension def. Ascension Catholic 25-13, 25-12
East Ascension def. St. Martinville 25-15, 25-12
District 4-IV
W | L
Pope John Paul 8 | 0
Pine 4 | 4
Springfield 4 | 4
St. Thomas Aquinas 1 | 7
Independence 0 | 1
St. Helena 0 | 1
Bogalusa 0 | 2
Last week’s results
Springfield lost to Hammond 25-18, 25-8, 25-22
Pine def. First Baptist Christian 25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17
Pine def. Franklinton 25-15, 25-15, 25-14
Pine lost to Covington 20-25, 25-18, 25-12
Pope John Paul def. Northshore 25-21, 25-19
Pope John Paul def. South Terrebonne 25-13, 25-10
Pope John Paul def. E.D. White 20-25, 25-12, 16-14
Pope John Paul def. H.L. Bourgeois 25-16, 13-0
Pope John Paul def. De La Salle 25-14, 25-18
St. Helena lost to Northeast 25-18, 25-18, 25-11
St. Thomas Aquinas def. Loranger 18-25, 16-25, 25-17, 25-21, 15-8
St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Walker 25-12, 25-20, 21-25, 25-21
St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Hammond 25-9, 25-17, 25-13
Springfield def. Live Oak 25-17, 13-25, 25-19, 21-25, 17-15
Independence lost to Franklinton 25-8, 25-7, 25-6
