Walker vs. Destrehan football - Sharp, Thompson
Walker defensive linemen Dylan Sharp (50) and Tristan Thompson (52) break through Destrehan to drop running back Joseph Washington in the second week of the season.

FOOTBALL

District 4-5A

                                             W | L | PF |  PA

Central                                   4 | 0 | 124 |  13

Live Oak                                 4 | 0 | 149 |  55

Scotlandville                           4 | 0 | 215 |  61

Walker                                   2 | 2 | 127 | 147

Zachary                                 1 | 2 |   50 | 110

Denham Springs                     1 | 3 |   69 | 162

Last week’s results

Assumption 40, Denham Springs 34

Walker 34, Landry-Walker 15

Live Oak 33, Kentwood 21

Central 7, Southern Lab 6

Scotlandville 67, South Plaquemines 14

Zachary (idle)

This week’s schedule

Westgate at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.

Broadmoor at Walker, 7 p.m.

Sci Academy at Live Oak, 7 p.m.

Plaquemine at Central, 7 p.m.

Istrouma at Zachary, 7 p.m.

Scotlandville vs. Southern Lab at Mumford Stadium, 7 p.m.

District 7-3A

                                           W | L | PF |  PA

Loranger                              4 | 0  | 132 | 33

Bogalusa                              3 | 1 | 141 | 137

Albany                                 2 | 2 | 172 | 155

Hannan                                0 | 4 |  65 | 172

Jewel Sumner                       0 | 4 |  75 | 115

Last week’s results

DeQuincy 46, Albany 42

Bogalusa 48, E. Marion (Miss.) 44

St. Michael 18, Sumner 7

Loranger 41, Covenant Christian 0

Dunham 28, Hannan 15

This week’s schedule

Thursday

Jewel Sumner at Franklinton, 7 p.m.

Salmen at Loranger, 7 p.m.

Friday

Pearl River at Albany, 7 p.m.

Bogalusa at Varnado, 7 p.m.

Hannan vs. St. Michael’s, 7 p.m. at Olympia Stadium

District 10-2A

                                             W | L | PF    |  PA

NL Christian                           2  | 2 |   63  |  42

Springfield                             1  | 3 | 114  | 143

Pope John Paul                       1  | 3 |   48  | 122

St. T. Aquinas                        0  | 4 |   41  | 133

Last week’s results

Pearl River 58, Springfield 21

Episcopal 52, Pope John Paul 10

Northlake Christian 28, Independence 6

Pine 30, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

This week’s schedule

Thursday

St. Thomas Aquinas at Independence, 7 p.m.

Friday

North Central at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Pope John Paul at Central Private, 7 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Pine, 7 p.m.

LOHS vs. Springfield volleyball: Kaitlyn Till
Live Oak’s Kaitlyn Till (12) tips the ball back over the reach of Springfield’s Isabella Alvarez (8) in the fourth game of a volleyball match between Live Oak and Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

(Games through Sept. 28)

District 3-I

                                    Overall | District

                                        W | L  | W  | L

St. Joseph’s                     13 | 11 |  2  | 0

Baton Rouge                     9 |   7 |   1 | 1

Central                             7 |  6  |  1  | 1

Denham Springs               6 | 10  |  0  | 1

Zachary                           4 | 10  |  0  | 1

Last week’s results

Denham Springs def. Springfield 25-23, 14-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10

Denham Springs lost to Central 25-16, 25-12, 25-21

Baton Rouge def. Zachary 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22

Baton Rouge def. Loyola Prep 25-15, 26-24

Central lost to Lutcher 25-20, 11-25, 25-20, 25-17

Central lost to St. Joseph’s 25-8, 25-9, 25-14

St. Joseph’s def. Baton Rouge 25-12, 25-19, 25-10

St. Joseph’s def. Lakeshore 25-18, 25-18

St. Joseph’s lost to Mandeville 25-19, 25-21

St. Joseph’s def. Dominican 21-25, 25-23, 15-11

St. Joseph’s lost to Cabrini 25-20, 25-16

St. Joseph’s def. St. Thomas More 25-23, 20-25, 25-16

Zachary def. Madison Prep 25-23, 25-21, 25-19

District 4-I

                            Overall | District

                                       W | L |  W | L

Dutchtown                      15 |  1  |  1 | 0

St. Amant                         7 |  6 |  1 | 0

Live Oak                           7 | 11|  0 | 0

East Ascension                12 |  6 |  0 | 1

Walker                            12 | 11 | 0 | 1

Last week’s results

Walker def. Episcopal 25-21, 25-23, 20-25 25-20

Walker lost to Dutchtown 25-3, 25-15, 25-7

Walker def. Loranger 26-24, 27-25, 25-16

Live Oak def. Loranger 25-10, 25-22, 25-18

Live Oak def. Springfield 20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-8

Dutchtown def. University 19-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 16-14

Dutchtown def. Parkview 25-20, 25-27, 25-20, 25-20

East Ascension def. St. John 25-18, 25-19, 25-19

East Ascension lost to Assumption 25-22, 25-19

East Ascension lost to Lafayette Christian 26-24, 25-16

St. Amant lost to Assumption 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16

St. Amant def. East Ascension 25-19, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23

District 4-IV

                                         Overall | District

                                             W | L  | W  | L

Pope John Paul                      11 |  5  |  0  | 0

Pine                                       8 |  7  |  0  | 0

St. Thomas Aquinas                4 |  9  |  0  | 0

Independence                        1 |  3   |  0 |  0

Springfield                             4 | 12  |   0 | 0

St. Helena                             0 |  5   |   0 | 0

Bogalusa 0 | 3 | 0 | 0

Last week’s results

Springfield lost to Denham Springs 25-23, 14-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10

Springfield lost to Live Oak 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 18-25, 8-15

St. Thomas Aquinas def. St. Helena 25-9, 25-4, 25-6

St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Lakeshore 25-6, 25-8, 25-17

St.

Pope John Paul def. Northlake Christian 25-14, 25-18, 25-23

Pope John Paul lost to Mt. Carmel 25-17, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16

Pine lost to Pearl River 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

Pine lost to Salmen 20-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-14

Pine def. Franklinton 25-12, 16-25, 25-14, 25-20

St. Helena lost to Riverside 25-9, 25-6, 25-10

Independence lost to Christ School Episcopal 25-2, 25-8, 25-11

