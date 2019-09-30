FOOTBALL
District 4-5A
W | L | PF | PA
Central 4 | 0 | 124 | 13
Live Oak 4 | 0 | 149 | 55
Scotlandville 4 | 0 | 215 | 61
Walker 2 | 2 | 127 | 147
Zachary 1 | 2 | 50 | 110
Denham Springs 1 | 3 | 69 | 162
Last week’s results
Assumption 40, Denham Springs 34
Walker 34, Landry-Walker 15
Live Oak 33, Kentwood 21
Central 7, Southern Lab 6
Scotlandville 67, South Plaquemines 14
Zachary (idle)
This week’s schedule
Westgate at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Broadmoor at Walker, 7 p.m.
Sci Academy at Live Oak, 7 p.m.
Plaquemine at Central, 7 p.m.
Istrouma at Zachary, 7 p.m.
Scotlandville vs. Southern Lab at Mumford Stadium, 7 p.m.
District 7-3A
W | L | PF | PA
Loranger 4 | 0 | 132 | 33
Bogalusa 3 | 1 | 141 | 137
Albany 2 | 2 | 172 | 155
Hannan 0 | 4 | 65 | 172
Jewel Sumner 0 | 4 | 75 | 115
Last week’s results
DeQuincy 46, Albany 42
Bogalusa 48, E. Marion (Miss.) 44
St. Michael 18, Sumner 7
Loranger 41, Covenant Christian 0
Dunham 28, Hannan 15
This week’s schedule
Thursday
Jewel Sumner at Franklinton, 7 p.m.
Salmen at Loranger, 7 p.m.
Friday
Pearl River at Albany, 7 p.m.
Bogalusa at Varnado, 7 p.m.
Hannan vs. St. Michael’s, 7 p.m. at Olympia Stadium
District 10-2A
W | L | PF | PA
NL Christian 2 | 2 | 63 | 42
Springfield 1 | 3 | 114 | 143
Pope John Paul 1 | 3 | 48 | 122
St. T. Aquinas 0 | 4 | 41 | 133
Last week’s results
Pearl River 58, Springfield 21
Episcopal 52, Pope John Paul 10
Northlake Christian 28, Independence 6
Pine 30, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
This week’s schedule
Thursday
St. Thomas Aquinas at Independence, 7 p.m.
Friday
North Central at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Pope John Paul at Central Private, 7 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Pine, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
(Games through Sept. 28)
District 3-I
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
St. Joseph’s 13 | 11 | 2 | 0
Baton Rouge 9 | 7 | 1 | 1
Central 7 | 6 | 1 | 1
Denham Springs 6 | 10 | 0 | 1
Zachary 4 | 10 | 0 | 1
Last week’s results
Denham Springs def. Springfield 25-23, 14-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10
Denham Springs lost to Central 25-16, 25-12, 25-21
Baton Rouge def. Zachary 25-15, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22
Baton Rouge def. Loyola Prep 25-15, 26-24
Central lost to Lutcher 25-20, 11-25, 25-20, 25-17
Central lost to St. Joseph’s 25-8, 25-9, 25-14
St. Joseph’s def. Baton Rouge 25-12, 25-19, 25-10
St. Joseph’s def. Lakeshore 25-18, 25-18
St. Joseph’s lost to Mandeville 25-19, 25-21
St. Joseph’s def. Dominican 21-25, 25-23, 15-11
St. Joseph’s lost to Cabrini 25-20, 25-16
St. Joseph’s def. St. Thomas More 25-23, 20-25, 25-16
Zachary def. Madison Prep 25-23, 25-21, 25-19
District 4-I
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
Dutchtown 15 | 1 | 1 | 0
St. Amant 7 | 6 | 1 | 0
Live Oak 7 | 11| 0 | 0
East Ascension 12 | 6 | 0 | 1
Walker 12 | 11 | 0 | 1
Last week’s results
Walker def. Episcopal 25-21, 25-23, 20-25 25-20
Walker lost to Dutchtown 25-3, 25-15, 25-7
Walker def. Loranger 26-24, 27-25, 25-16
Live Oak def. Loranger 25-10, 25-22, 25-18
Live Oak def. Springfield 20-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-8
Dutchtown def. University 19-25, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12, 16-14
Dutchtown def. Parkview 25-20, 25-27, 25-20, 25-20
East Ascension def. St. John 25-18, 25-19, 25-19
East Ascension lost to Assumption 25-22, 25-19
East Ascension lost to Lafayette Christian 26-24, 25-16
St. Amant lost to Assumption 20-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16
St. Amant def. East Ascension 25-19, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23
District 4-IV
Overall | District
W | L | W | L
Pope John Paul 11 | 5 | 0 | 0
Pine 8 | 7 | 0 | 0
St. Thomas Aquinas 4 | 9 | 0 | 0
Independence 1 | 3 | 0 | 0
Springfield 4 | 12 | 0 | 0
St. Helena 0 | 5 | 0 | 0
Bogalusa 0 | 3 | 0 | 0
Last week’s results
Springfield lost to Denham Springs 25-23, 14-25, 23-25, 25-15, 15-10
Springfield lost to Live Oak 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 18-25, 8-15
St. Thomas Aquinas def. St. Helena 25-9, 25-4, 25-6
St. Thomas Aquinas lost to Lakeshore 25-6, 25-8, 25-17
Pope John Paul def. Northlake Christian 25-14, 25-18, 25-23
Pope John Paul lost to Mt. Carmel 25-17, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16
Pine lost to Pearl River 25-14, 25-17, 25-14
Pine lost to Salmen 20-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-14
Pine def. Franklinton 25-12, 16-25, 25-14, 25-20
St. Helena lost to Riverside 25-9, 25-6, 25-10
Independence lost to Christ School Episcopal 25-2, 25-8, 25-11
