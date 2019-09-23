Albany at Springfield FB Dae Dae Doherty
Albany High wide receiver Dae Dae Doherty (4) searches for running room in 56-34 win over Springfield.

FOOTBALL

District 4-5A

                                        W | L | PF | PA

Central                              3 | 0 | 117 |    7

Live Oak                            3 | 0 | 116 |  34

Scotlandville                      3 | 0 | 148 |  47

Walker                              1 | 2 |   93 | 132

Zachary                            1 | 2 |   50 | 110

Denham Springs                1 | 2 |   41 |  72

Last week’s results

Denham Springs 17, St. Amant 13

Fontainebleau 54, Walker 34

Live Oak 29, West Feliciana 0

Central 45, Belaire 0

Scotlandville 27, Captain Shreve 26

Zachary 19, Brandon (Miss.) 17

This week’s schedule

Assumption at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.

Walker vs. Landry-Walker, Berhman Stadium, 7 p.m.

Live Oak at Kentwood, 7 p.m.

Central at Southern Lab, 7 p.m.

Scotlandville at South Plaquemines, 7 p.m.

Zachary (idle)

District 7-3A

                                        W | L | PF   |   PA

Loranger                           3 |  0 |   91  |   33

Bogalusa                           2 |   1 |  93  |   93

Albany                              2 |   1 | 130 |  109

Hannan                             0 |   3 |  50  | 144

Jewel Sumner                    0 |   3 |  68  |   97

Last week’s results

Albany 56, Springfield 34

Bogalusa 35, Franklinton 30

St. Helena 26, Jewel Sumner 20

Loranger 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

Mandeville 52, Hannan 0

This week’s schedule

Albany at DeQuincy, 7 p.m.

E. Marion (Miss.) at Bogalusa, 7 p.m.

St. Michael at Sumner, 7 p.m.

Loranger at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Dunham at Hannan, 7 p.m.

District 10-2A

                                          W | L | PF | PA

Springfield                          1  | 2 |  93 |   85

Pope John Paul                   1   | 2 |  38 |   70

NL Christian                       1   | 2 |  63 |   42

St. T. Aquinas                     0   | 3 |  34 | 103

Last week’s results

Pope John Paul 10, Thomas Jefferson 8

Albany 56, Springfield 34

Northlake Christian 50, Cohen 0

Loranger 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 7

This week’s schedule

Pearl River at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Episcopal at Pope John Paul, 7 p.m.

Northlake Christian at Independence, 7 p.m.

Pine at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Live Oak at Denham Springs VB Savannah Bishop
Denham Springs High's Savannah Bishop (11) returns a serve in last week's 3-0 win over Live Oak.

VOLLEYBALL

(Games through Sept. 21)

District 3-I

                                  W | L

Central                       6 | 4

Baton Rouge               6 | 6

St. Joseph’s                8 | 8

Zachary                     2 | 8

Denham Springs         5 | 9

Last week’s results

Denham Springs def. Live Oak 25-15, 26-24, 27-25

Denham Springs def. Walker 25-17, 25-20, 25-22

Denham Springs lost to Dunham 25-15, 25-16, 25-15s

Central lost to Dutchtown 25-18, 25-16, 26-24

Central def. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 25-22, 25-15, 25-15

Central def. St. Michael 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16

Zachary lost to Brusly 25-12, 22-25, 24-26, 25-23, 18-16

Zachary lost to Ascension Catholic 25-12, 25-19, 25-18

Zachary lost to Parkview Baptist 25-11, 25-19, 25-18

St. Joseph’s def. St. Amant 25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23

Baton Rouge lost to St. Michael 25-16, 25-18, 25-16

District 4-I

                                  W | L

Dutchtown                  12 | 1

East Ascension            11 | 3

St. Amant                    6 | 5

Walker                        9 |  9

Live Oak                     5 | 11

Last week’s results

Live Oak lost to Denham Springs 25-15, 26-24, 27-25

Live Oak def. Episcopal 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 10-25, 16-14

Live Oak lost to Lee Magnet 25-12, 25-15, 25-23

Walker def. Northeast 25-12, 25-22, 25-21

Walker lost to Denham Springs 25-17, 25-20, 25-22

Walker lost to Parkview Baptist 25-10, 25-10, 25-11

Walker lost to Iowa 25-10, 25-10

Dutchtown def. Central 25-18, 25-16, 26-24

Dutchtown def. Lakeshore 25-17, 32-30, 25-22

Dutchtown def. Lutcher 25-8, 25-16, 25-21

St. Amant lost to St. Joseph’s 25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23

East Ascension def. Lutcher 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19

East Ascension lost to Assumption 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-17

District 4-IV

                                      W | L

Pope John Paul               10 |   2

Pine                                7 |   5

St. Thomas Aquinas         3 |   7

Independence                 1 |   2

Springfield                      4 | 10

St. Helena                      0 |  3

Bogalusa                        0 | 3

Last week’s results

Springfield lost to Salmen 26-24, 25-14, 25-14

Springfield lost to Loranger 25-18, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20

Pine def. Varnado 25-2, 25-16, 25-12

Pine def. First Baptist Christian 25-19, 25-16, 25-22

Pine def. Loranger 25-20, 26-24, 25-21

St. Thomas Aquinas def. Riverside 21-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20, 18-16

St. Thomas Aquinas def. Franklinton 24-26, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18

Independence def. St. Helena 25-9, 25-17, 25-17

Independence lost to Franklinton 25-11, 25-10, 25-4

Bogalusa lost to Franklinton 25-8, 25-22, 25-9

Pope John Paul def. Vandebilt 25-20, 25-17, 25-22

St. Helena lost to Franklinton 25-9, 25-17, 25-17

Pope John Paul lost to Cabrini 25-15, 25-20

Pope John Paul def. Sacred Heart-NO 25-22, 25-20

Pope John Paul lost to Teurlings 25-17, 23-25, 15-8

