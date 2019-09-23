FOOTBALL
District 4-5A
W | L | PF | PA
Central 3 | 0 | 117 | 7
Live Oak 3 | 0 | 116 | 34
Scotlandville 3 | 0 | 148 | 47
Walker 1 | 2 | 93 | 132
Zachary 1 | 2 | 50 | 110
Denham Springs 1 | 2 | 41 | 72
Last week’s results
Denham Springs 17, St. Amant 13
Fontainebleau 54, Walker 34
Live Oak 29, West Feliciana 0
Central 45, Belaire 0
Scotlandville 27, Captain Shreve 26
Zachary 19, Brandon (Miss.) 17
This week’s schedule
Assumption at Denham Springs, 7 p.m.
Walker vs. Landry-Walker, Berhman Stadium, 7 p.m.
Live Oak at Kentwood, 7 p.m.
Central at Southern Lab, 7 p.m.
Scotlandville at South Plaquemines, 7 p.m.
Zachary (idle)
District 7-3A
W | L | PF | PA
Loranger 3 | 0 | 91 | 33
Bogalusa 2 | 1 | 93 | 93
Albany 2 | 1 | 130 | 109
Hannan 0 | 3 | 50 | 144
Jewel Sumner 0 | 3 | 68 | 97
Last week’s results
Albany 56, Springfield 34
Bogalusa 35, Franklinton 30
St. Helena 26, Jewel Sumner 20
Loranger 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
Mandeville 52, Hannan 0
This week’s schedule
Albany at DeQuincy, 7 p.m.
E. Marion (Miss.) at Bogalusa, 7 p.m.
St. Michael at Sumner, 7 p.m.
Loranger at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Dunham at Hannan, 7 p.m.
District 10-2A
W | L | PF | PA
Springfield 1 | 2 | 93 | 85
Pope John Paul 1 | 2 | 38 | 70
NL Christian 1 | 2 | 63 | 42
St. T. Aquinas 0 | 3 | 34 | 103
Last week’s results
Pope John Paul 10, Thomas Jefferson 8
Albany 56, Springfield 34
Northlake Christian 50, Cohen 0
Loranger 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
This week’s schedule
Pearl River at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Episcopal at Pope John Paul, 7 p.m.
Northlake Christian at Independence, 7 p.m.
Pine at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
(Games through Sept. 21)
District 3-I
W | L
Central 6 | 4
Baton Rouge 6 | 6
St. Joseph’s 8 | 8
Zachary 2 | 8
Denham Springs 5 | 9
Last week’s results
Denham Springs def. Live Oak 25-15, 26-24, 27-25
Denham Springs def. Walker 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Denham Springs lost to Dunham 25-15, 25-16, 25-15s
Central lost to Dutchtown 25-18, 25-16, 26-24
Central def. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 25-22, 25-15, 25-15
Central def. St. Michael 19-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16
Zachary lost to Brusly 25-12, 22-25, 24-26, 25-23, 18-16
Zachary lost to Ascension Catholic 25-12, 25-19, 25-18
Zachary lost to Parkview Baptist 25-11, 25-19, 25-18
St. Joseph’s def. St. Amant 25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23
Baton Rouge lost to St. Michael 25-16, 25-18, 25-16
District 4-I
W | L
Dutchtown 12 | 1
East Ascension 11 | 3
St. Amant 6 | 5
Walker 9 | 9
Live Oak 5 | 11
Last week’s results
Live Oak lost to Denham Springs 25-15, 26-24, 27-25
Live Oak def. Episcopal 25-22, 20-25, 25-19, 10-25, 16-14
Live Oak lost to Lee Magnet 25-12, 25-15, 25-23
Walker def. Northeast 25-12, 25-22, 25-21
Walker lost to Denham Springs 25-17, 25-20, 25-22
Walker lost to Parkview Baptist 25-10, 25-10, 25-11
Walker lost to Iowa 25-10, 25-10
Dutchtown def. Central 25-18, 25-16, 26-24
Dutchtown def. Lakeshore 25-17, 32-30, 25-22
Dutchtown def. Lutcher 25-8, 25-16, 25-21
St. Amant lost to St. Joseph’s 25-16, 25-18, 21-25, 25-23
East Ascension def. Lutcher 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-19
East Ascension lost to Assumption 23-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-17
District 4-IV
W | L
Pope John Paul 10 | 2
Pine 7 | 5
St. Thomas Aquinas 3 | 7
Independence 1 | 2
Springfield 4 | 10
St. Helena 0 | 3
Bogalusa 0 | 3
Last week’s results
Springfield lost to Salmen 26-24, 25-14, 25-14
Springfield lost to Loranger 25-18, 25-12, 21-25, 25-20
Pine def. Varnado 25-2, 25-16, 25-12
Pine def. First Baptist Christian 25-19, 25-16, 25-22
Pine def. Loranger 25-20, 26-24, 25-21
St. Thomas Aquinas def. Riverside 21-25, 24-26, 25-21, 25-20, 18-16
St. Thomas Aquinas def. Franklinton 24-26, 25-15, 25-17, 25-18
Independence def. St. Helena 25-9, 25-17, 25-17
Independence lost to Franklinton 25-11, 25-10, 25-4
Bogalusa lost to Franklinton 25-8, 25-22, 25-9
Pope John Paul def. Vandebilt 25-20, 25-17, 25-22
St. Helena lost to Franklinton 25-9, 25-17, 25-17
Pope John Paul lost to Cabrini 25-15, 25-20
Pope John Paul def. Sacred Heart-NO 25-22, 25-20
Pope John Paul lost to Teurlings 25-17, 23-25, 15-8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.