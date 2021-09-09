WALKER -- Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey was very matter of fact in talking about what he learned from last season's 1-7 campaign.
“I think you learn to appreciate the 8-4 seasons a lot more,” Mahaffey said with a laugh. “Like anything, you’ve got to earn everything you want to do. I don’t think anybody here is happy with how last year went. I felt like we had a good offseason for the most part, and I think guys want to see something different. We’re trying to impress upon them we can’t just say we want something different. We’ve got to work to do something different.”
Walker, which opens the season at 6 p.m. Saturday facing St. Amant at Dutchtown, returns five starters on offense from last season, including senior Hunter Bethel at quarterback.
“I think our team will probably go as far as Hunter will take us,” Mahaffey said. “It’s a team effort, and I don’t say that to put all the pressure on him. I think he’s got just an incredibly high ceiling. I’m really excited about what I’ve seen out of him this summer. I think he’s got a great arm. He’s got good athleticism, and he’s really sharp.”
Mahaffey said Bethel’s knowledge of the game has also increased.
“I feel like we’re on the same page with what we’re seeing, and that’s what you want out of a quarterback in the second year,” Mahaffey said. “It’s going to be slowed down for him, and he’s working with some different personnel, but at least he’s gone through it, and I think that will show as we get into the season.”
In the backfield, Rayshawn Simmons returns and will be joined by sophomore CJ McClendon.
“They’re kind of somewhat similar but in the sense that I think they both can be powerful backs,” Mahaffey said. “Rayshawn, he knows everything. You feel really comfortable calling a play, and he really knows exactly what to do, and he’s got a lot more experience now than he had a year ago. I think kind of like Hunter, I think you’ll see the game slowed down for him.
“CJ, I think shows little flashes of things, and I think CJ is going to be really, really good in the future if he keeps working,” Mahaffey continued. “He’s blessed physically. He’s a big kid. He’s getting faster. He’s definitely got some power to his game, and he got in there (last year) a little bit too, so he’s got some experience. I’ve got to just keep reminding myself that he’s entering his sophomore year, so anything you feel like you get within this year is gravy. I hope that he has a big year, and I think he’s capable of that. The future’s really bright for him, and he’s a good kid that listens and he’s trying to pick everything up.”
The receiving corps lost Brian Thomas to LSU and will feature seniors Ben McKenzie and Jarvis Patterson and juniors Warren Young Jr. and Ja’Cory Thomas, among others, this season. Mahaffey is also looking for Noah Cecil and Peton Nickles to contribute as well.
“I think it’s a pretty athletic group,” Mahaffey said. “Ja’Cory and Warren are both good basketball players that kind of spot played last year, had their moments. They both had some games where they were contributors, but they weren’t really contributors Week 1 to the finish every game like we’re hoping they’ll be this year.
“Jarvis Patterson was kind of behind older guys last year, but you started to see toward the end of the year in JV and in practice where it was like, ‘OK, I think Jarvis can be good.’ I think he’s developed physically. Ben McKenzie is just a little guy. We’ve had these little H’s for the three years I’ve been here, kind of like (former Walker receiver) Peyton Richard. He’s quick. He’s a good route runner, but a real smart football player, gives you everything he’s got.
The offensive line returns three starters in guard Sam Henry and tackles Ethan Ladner and Mason Ball, who will be joined by center Brock Rogers and guard Roman King, with King and Henry missing the jamboree.
“Those first five that are out there can all play, and I think they’re good,” Mahaffey said. “Finding who six, seven and eight are and how much we can rely on them. We’re already being tested with that with some guys out. Hopefully those guys (will get) a baptism by fire and improve, and that will be a positive for us down the stretch.”
Mahaffey is hoping things come together for the team’s offense, particularly in the running game.
“I think if we can stay healthy up front and at quarterback and if we can get the running game some balance any dynamic stuff we can do there is really going to make the whole offense tough to defend because I think the guys on the perimeter are going to create some problems and can do some good things,” Mahaffey said. “You combine that with Hunter being able to run a little bit and some of those other guys, I think we could potentially pretty explosive there.”
On defense, the Wildcats are working to put new defensive coordinator Doug Dotson’s stamp on the team.
“Doug and I have known each other for a long time, and Doug’s had a lot of success in a lot of different places, so I know what kind of intensity he brings,” Mahaffey said. “I think the kids have a lot of freedom in there where he kind of tries to teach them principles and things and a lot of times they’re able to kind of call it and make checks and do things. I think the kids enjoy it. I know he’s going to want them to be physical. I know he’s as disappointed as anybody in the way that we tackled (in the scrimmage), but I think (he’s) still seeing the potential of what that group can be. They’re not going to be a big, overpowering group, but we can be little tenacious termites flying all over the place and playing with a great effort and great attitude. That’s where we’ve got to get better and then just take the fundamentals that they work on in tackling everyday.”
Senior Sam Hoover returns at defensive tackle and will be joined by Chandler Caton at the other tackle and Marek Hall and Austin Lockhart on the ends.
“Sam was kind of rock for us last year, played a lot of snaps,” Mahaffey said. “Then there’s a bunch of big boys in there that we’re trying to figure out what they can do. I know coach likes to rotate some guys in there, keep them fresh. We’ll see who can do it.”
Ryan Dimartino returns at linebacker and will be joined by Dayne Carpenter, who started at strong safety last season before moving to linebacker.
“I do think that’s going to be a better position for him,” Mahaffey said of Carpenter. “I think he’s been a leader out there. He flies around pretty good. He’s physical. We need those guys to step up and make plays. I think Treyvion Thomas is a young kid that could maybe work in the mix there as well, so we’ve just got to figure out the right pieces. I’m hoping those guys will be kind of lynchpins for us.”
The secondary shapes up with Deaunoray Levy returning at strong safety and Chandler Henry at cornerback, joined by Patrick McKenzie, free safety Carson Roberts and cornerback Chazz Olivier.
“I think there’s a lot of versatility,” Mahaffey said. “I think guys have worked a lot of the different positions. We’ve got some guys who have played literally corner, free and strong safety. I think it will be up to Coach Dotson and the defensive coaches figuring out what those guys do best, who kind of plays the best together, and sometimes you’ve just got to get out there and figure that stuff out. I think there’s some speed back there. I think it can be a strong point for the defense, but again it will be like anything. Tackling is going to be at a premium, and communication, effort and all of those kinds of things have got to be more consistent.”
“There’s been good defenses I’ve coached and coached against who didn’t wow you getting off the bus, but they played really hard and played together, and I think if this group does that, they could be a good group too,” Mahaffey continued.
Mahaffey said he’s hoping the team uses last season as a learning experience.
“I think we’ve got to play with confidence,” he said. “I think we’ve got to handle adversity better. You know you want everything to go your way, but that’s not reality. We’re going to have setbacks whether it’s a game within the game or on a drive, whatever it is, and I think at times last year, we didn’t handle that well, so we worked a lot on kind of character education and philosophy and things like that and trying to do more tangible teaching of mindset. Hopefully that will pay off for us, but it’s going to come down to fundamentals. If we’re still talking about tackling in Week 9, then that’s not going to be good for the defense. If we’re still talking about snaps and consistency on offense, then that’s not going to be good, but you’re always working on those things.”
“We’ve got a good group of kids,” Mahaffey continued. “We’re working to improve. We’re trying to push them as coaches and want to see them perform to their best capabilities.”
