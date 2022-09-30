The Walker football team got back into the win column in a big way in its homecoming game with Belaire.
The Wildcats built a double-digit lead in the first quarter on their way to a 42-0 win Thursday at Wildcat Stadium.
“It’s always good to get a victory,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said after the Wildcats moved to 4-1. “I thought defensively, the kids played pretty well from start to finish. I thought offensively, we started out really well, just kind of got sloppy at the end of the first half. We came back in the second half, did better and got a few scores. It was a good win, and a good final game before getting into district next week.”
CJ McClendon scored on a 2-yard run to get Walker rolling, and Ja’Cory Thomas added an 8-yard touchdown run, along with a PAT from Nile Allen or a 13-0 lead.
Allen’s 23-yard field goal stretched the lead to 16-0 with just over three minutes to play in the first quarter. Allen handled kicking duties with Sam Ponce injured.
“That was big,” Mahaffey said of Allen’s effort against Belaire. “I think Nile, for the amount he’s practiced, has worked at it. We really just kind of threw it on him at the beginning of the year and just said ‘hey, we need a couple of guys to work on this. He hasn’t worked at it a whole lot, but I think he shows some natural ability, and if he continues to work on it, I think he could be a very good kicker.”
Thomas had a 6-yard scoring run in the second quarter to push the lead to 22-0 at halftime.
“I thought they came out to play, and I think scored on the first three possessions,” Mahaffey said of the Wildcats. “We just kind of happened to have penalties and had a turnover in there somewhere – disappointed with the finish of the first half, but I thought the start was great. The defense throughout was doing a good job getting us the ball back quickly, so we were able to get a little lead, which was nice.”
Hayden Price connected with Thomas on a 3-yard touchdown pass, and E’Sean Elphage had a 3-yard touchdown run, helping push the lead to 35-0 going into the fourth quarter.
Aidon Brumfield had a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap the scoring.
Seven players ran the ball for the Wildcats, led by McClendon (11 carries, 59 yards), while Thomas had six carries for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Cayden Jones added five carries for 38 yards, and Elphage had eight for 39 yards.
Price went 7-for-12 for 96 yards, while Landon Waguespack was 4-for-9 for 30 yards. Warren Young Jr. had three catches for 47 yards, while Troy Sylve added two catches for 44 to lead the Wildcat receiving corps.
“We were glad to be able to play some guys,” Mahaffey said. “We had a few injuries from last week, so some guys had to start off playing, and we were able to get even more in beyond that, so it’s always a good thing, and if the game allows us to, something we look forward to doing.”
