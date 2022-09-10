For the second week in a row, Walker got off to a fast start and didn’t let up on its way to a victory.
The Wildcats scored in double digits in three quarters, keying a 54-3 win over Fontainebleau at Wildcat Stadium on Friday.
Walker used a wide receiver sweep to get inside the Bulldog 10 on its first drive to set up a 2-yard touchdown run from CJ McClendon, and Sam Ponce added the PAT for a 7-0 lead.
“I thought we got off to a good start and busted a big play on the first one, got us down inside the 10 and were able to punch it in,” Walker coach Chad Mahaffey said after his team moved to 2-0. “The defense got a pick early, and the offense was able to execute. Great start and good performance by the guys.”
Fontainebleau kicked a 37-yard field goal to cut the lead to 7-3 before the Wildcats broke the game open in the second quarter.
Ja’Cory Thomas had a 25-yard touchdown run, and McClendon a 33-yard rushing touchdown to help push the lead to 20-3.
McClendon had 11 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns to pace the Walker run game, which racked up 303 yards on 33 carries.
“I thought CJ had his best game so far this year running the ball,” Mahaffey said. “He also did a really good job in lead blocking. We were able to get some plays on the outside with jet sweeps and things. Young guys got in there and were able to run at the end of the game. It was a good job by them and really physical by the o-line, which was good to see.”
The Wildcats added another score on a 19-yard reverse throwback pass from Warren Young Jr. to Hayden Price to stretch the lead to 27-3 at halftime.
“Warren’s looked good on his stats at quarterback right now,” Mahaffey quipped. “I think really it’s just more of Warren’s got a good skill set of being obviously a good receiver, but he can throw the ball. I think that’s just something tough to defend. If you can protect it, then it’s a good little play there and something other teams will have to prepare for.”
Price connected with Jamari Evans on an 11-yard scoring pass, and Landon Waguespack hit Young on a 43-yard pass, stretching the lead to 41-3.
Young finished with five catches for 105 yards.
In the fourth quarter, Cayden Jones had a 10-yard touchdown run, and Jacob Mackey scored on a 39-yard touchdown run. Mackey had 66 yards on four carries.
Mahaffey also praised the Wildcats’ defensive effort.
“I thought in the first half there were a couple of third and longs that we let them convert,” Mahaffey said. “I think on both sides, we had a few penalties that I didn’t like to see, but other than that, I thought the defense played a pretty clean game. We really made a lot of negative plays, which was good. I thought they were doing second and long, third and long most of the first half, for sure.”
