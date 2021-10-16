WATSON -- Heading into the game, Walker coach Chad Mahaffey and Live Oak coach Blane Westmoreland were hoping they’d be able to grind out a win.
The formula worked for the Wildcats, who scored on their first drive and capitalized on Live Oak turnovers early on to key a 26-7 victory over the Eagles in District 4-5A play at Live Oak on Friday.
“Defense was the story,” Mahaffey said after the Wildcats held Live Oak to 168 yards of total offense, including (minus-6) yards passing. “Their offense is really hard to prepare for, and I’m just really proud of our defense. The coaching staff and players, they really dialed into their keys. You’re not going to shut a team down completely, because they’re going to hit their plays, they do a good job, but I felt like we really played them tough, and I thought that was what we needed to see out of our defense.”
“We felt like the lines were going to be the determining factor, and in my opinion, that was the determining factor,” Westmoreland said after his team dropped to 4-2 and 0-2 in district. “They were able to sustain some drives there, get some pressure on our guys, and it showed in the end result.”
It didn’t take long for the Wildcats (3-3, 1-1) to take the lead.
After a touchback on the opening kickoff, Ja’Cory Thomas busted a 42-yard run over the right side on the second play of the game, which moved the Wildcats to the Live Oak 25.
Thomas, who finished with 104 yards on six carries, had an 11-yard run, which set up Rayshawn Simmons’ 12-yard touchdown run over the left side, and Hayden Rea added the PAT for a 7-0 advantage with 9:51 to play in the first quarter.
“Momentum’s a big part of the game,” said Simmons, who finished with 69 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. “We got it. We scored first, and we just wanted to keep it the whole game. That’s basically all it was.”
After a Live Oak punt, the Eagles got a break when Skyler Martin intercepted Walker quarterback Hunter Bethel, giving LOHS the ball at the Walker 34.
The Eagles scored four plays later, with Daylen Lee’s 16-yard run, setting up his 8-yard scoring run on the next play. Landon Ratcliff’s PAT tied the game at 7-7 with 4:22 to play in the first quarter.
Bethel was sacked on fourth down to end the ensuing Walker drive, and Live Oak quarterback Tyler Graves was sacked and lost a fumble, giving the Wildcats the ball at the Eagles’ 49.
On the next play, Thomas broke loose on a touchdown run, putting the Wildcats ahead 13-7.
“That gave us a little breathing room, but I think we had opportunities to really just widen the gap and didn’t get it done,” Mahaffey said. “You let a team hang around like that and bad stuff can happen. They kept battling, and our kids fought, which was good, but we want to try and be able to finish better, for sure.”
The Eagles lost the handle on the ensuing kickoff, and the Wildcats recovered at the Live Oak 32, setting up another score.
“We had a lot of squib kicks and some things we were trying to play some bounces and see what happens,” Mahaffey said. “Last week, we didn’t get any. This week, we got one, so that definitely helped us.”
Said Westmoreland: “We’re not able to give the ball away and recover from that, and that’s what we did. We talked about it. We talked ball security. We talked about all of that in practice and everything. We’re just not, nor or most people, in a spot that they’re going to be able to give the ball away and lose a possession and be able to come back from that. We did it (Friday). We just gave away too many possessions.”
Simmons did all the work on the four-play drive, with runs of 19 and 11 yards, setting up a 1-yard touchdown run, which put the Wildcats ahead 19-7.
“That feels good, but that’s all to my o line,” Simmons said. “Live Oak’s got a good d line, but they (Walker offensive line) stepped up, they made plays, made blocks, and I took them.”
The score held at halftime, with Live Oak punting twice, the second of which came after the Eagles recovered a fumble at their own 15 and drove to the Walker 45.
Live Oak’s first drive of the second half ended when Lee was stopped on fourth-and-3 at the Eagle 43 after picking up a yard. From there, the teams traded punts.
“We’ve really been watching a lot of the Live Oak film,” Walker’s Patrick McKenzie, who had two sacks, said. “We created a game plan to where we have all those people on the line. They like to pound it up front, and we executed. It all came down to effort, the d line pushing through, knocking back people created holes for the linebackers and safeties to fill, and they filled it.”
The Eagles looked to catch a break when David Voorhies intercepted Bethel, but Live Oak was called for roughing the passer, allowing the Wildcats to maintain possession. The drive ended in a punt on the first play of the fourth quarter.
“It gave us yards and time and all those things,” Mahaffey said of the play. “We wanted to take a shot right there. We had a good play and two kids kind of battled for the ball. We had it, I think for a second, and then they came down with it. The good thing there in that situation if you don’t get it, it’s like a good punt, but we were trying to take a shot there to see if we could back them off a little bit. They were starting to crowd the box.”
“We were shooting ourselves in the foot,” Westmoreland said. “We’re not able to do that and have success. We’re just not going to be able to do that. Once again, it showed up in the final score.”
The teams swapped punts, with Bethel’s quick kick pinning Live Oak at its own 13. Sawyer Pruitt was sacked on third down, and the Eagles punted from their own 3.
“We just couldn’t get things going,” Westmoreland said. “Daylen (25 carries, 161 yards) had a great night, and he ran hard and did well, but we were unable to kind of get some other guys going, which is uncharacteristic of us, so we’ve got to make some changes and get better going into next week. This performance is not going to get us where we want to go.”
Walker took over at the Live Oak 37, where Bethel kept over the left side for 11 yards, and a penalty on the Eagles on the play moved the ball to the 11, setting up CJ McClendon’s touchdown run on the next play. Rea added the PAT for the final margin with 3:20 play.
Live Oak punted the ball away to end its next possession, but the Wildcats lost a fumble on the first play of the ensuing drive, giving Live Oak the ball at the Wildcat 25.
Lee carried four straight times for 24 yards, with the Wildcats stopping him at the 1-yard line on third down to end the game.
“At the end of the day, the win’s a win,” Mahaffey said. “You just want to see kids play to the finish. Really, you just don’t want to have to go onside kicks. I was really disappointed that we fumbled the ball. We shouldn’t have even been out there. All we’ve got to do is execute some basic plays and we ought to be off the field in victory (formation), so that was disappointing.”
McKenzie is hopeful the win will give the Wildcats something to build on for the district stretch run.
“We needed this win,” McKenzie said. “We’ve only got three games left from here. We need to make it to the playoffs, so coach was preaching we needed this win. It will guarantee us a spot the more we win, so that’s what we’re looking for.”
WALKER 26, LIVE OAK 7
Score By Quarters
WHS 7 12 0 7 -- 26
LOHS 7 0 0 0 -- 7
Scoring Summary
WHS Rayshawn Simmons 12 run (Hunter Rea kick)
LOHS Daylen Lee 8 run (Landon Ratcliff kick)
WHS Ja’Cory Thomas 49 run (pass failed)
WHS Simmons 1 run (PAT failed)
WHS CJ McClendon 11 run (Rea kick)
WHS LOHS
First Downs 16 13
Rushes-Yards 34-230 46-174
Passing Yards 75 (minus 6)
A-C-I 9-13-1 1-6-0
Punts-Avg. 3-38.6 6-39.3
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 4-2
Penalties-Yards 8-70 9-80
