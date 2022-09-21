Walker vs Fontainebleau football 09-09-22

The Walker High football team hosts Fontainebleau on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.

WALKER – At this point in the season, the challenges of the road aren’t slowing down for the Walker football team.

The Wildcats are 3-0 and coming off a 35-32 win over Mandeville in a game played at Fontainebleau High.

Walker football coach Chad Mahaffey discusses playing Kentwood on the road Friday.

