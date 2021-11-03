There’s nothing fancy to Walker’s objective heading into the final week of the regular season.
The Wildcats, who are at No. 35 in the unofficial Class 5A power ratings, need a win over No. 1 Zachary (9-0, 4-0) to bolster their playoff chances.
“I still think if we get a win, we’d most likely be in the playoffs,” Mahaffey said. “That’s one of our goals.”
The teams square off at 7 p.m. Thursday at Zachary.
The Wildcats (3-5, 1-3) are coming off a 35-28 overtime loss to Denham Springs in which the Yellow Jackets got a goal line stand on fourth down to secure the win.
Warren Young Jr. finished with 152 yards on 10 carries as the Wildcats led 14-0 at halftime and 28-21 with just over two minutes to play. Denham Springs scored on fourth down on its ensuing drive to tie the score with 36 seconds left in regulation.
“I thought we played a good first half, probably our most complete first half as a team, but then I think as the game went on, our consistency went down,” Mahaffey said. “A couple of big plays swung the momentum -- penalties, turnovers on special teams, things like that that allowed them to get back in the ball game, and they capitalized on it.”
Mahaffey said the team’s practices have gone well heading into Thursday’s game.
“I think everybody’s got a little haze when you first get out there to start the week, but as it’s gone on, the kids have been out there and been doing a good job,” Mahaffey said. “I think they understand the challenge at hand, but they’re enjoying being out there and working to try and get the job done.”
Zachary is coming off a 47-14 win over Central in which quarterback Eli Holstein threw for 201 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 101 and two touchdowns on five carries.
Running back Connor Wisham had 16 carries for 193 yards and three touchdowns, while Holstein spread the ball to seven receivers. Charles Robertson had three catches for 43 yards and a touchdown.
“Just tons of playmakers,” Mahaffey said. “The quarterback can kind of make the throws from anywhere. He’s accurate and can hit the deep ball, can run, keep plays alive or run to scramble. The running back, I think, is having a great year. He’s giving them more of a just non quarterback run game than they’ve had in previous years. I think they’ve got some really good balance on offense.”
Mahaffey also praised the Central defense.
“Defensively, they’re very senior laden, tons of speed,” Mahaffey said. “I think this is probably the best D-line that they’ve had since I’ve really gone up against them. They’ve always had pretty good speed there, but they’ve got a little more size than they’ve had on the D-line. Linebackers fly to the ball, and the secondary’s got speed everywhere, so no real weaknesses on that side.”
“I think we’ve got to be very efficient in what we do,” Mahaffey continued. “We don’t want to be behind the chains. Obviously, we’ve got to protect the ball. We can’t give away possessions, and if we get down there close, we’ve got to be able to get touchdowns because obviously, they’re probably going to score some points, so we’ve got to do some things to help our defense out.”
Mahaffey said his team has plenty to play for.
“The guys out there that are working, they’re doing a good job,” Mahaffey said. “I think they’re excited to get back out there and try and compete. At the same time, they understand if we want to play again, we’re going to have to get a victory. It’s a pretty clear-cut objective.”
