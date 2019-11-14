WALKER – It’s was understandable for Walker High defensive end Patrick Scanlon to expect all doom and gloom.
The arrival of coach Chad Mahaffey in March represented the fourth different head coach for Walker’s Class of 2020 in which Scanlon’s a part of.
Even though the Wildcats managed to remain above the fray a year ago in which they played for two head coaches, they finished as the District 4-5A runners-up and hosted an opening round Class 5A state playoff game where the Wildcats were eliminated by Hahnville, 35-9.
Two months later, the school was back in the market for another coach, casting doubt about the program’s future.
“I wasn’t sure we were going to go anywhere and now look at us, we’re 7-3 and almost won district,” said Scanlon, whose team pushed Zachary to the wire in last week’s District 4-5A game, falling 35-33. “Now we’re in the playoffs.”
During a relatively short period of time Mahaffey and his staff molded a successful unit - overcoming a 1-2 start - to finish the regular season with a 7-3 record and are back at home for the start of the Class 5A state playoffs.
The No. 16 Wildcats, who making their third straight postseason appearance, host No. 17 Thibodaux (7-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
“They’ve been in the playoffs the last two years and hosted a playoff game, I think that will serve our team well,” Mahaffey said. “If we’re fortunate enough to move on then all of a sudden then we certainly get into unchartered territory. It doesn’t mean you can’t go beyond that; it means these guys haven’t been there and there would be some challenges with that. We’re just focused on this one.”
While the end result was disappointing in last year’s playoff with Hahnville, which padded its 21-9 halftime lead with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns, Scanlon believes this year’s team will benefit from that experience.
“The fact that we’ve been to the playoffs we know what the atmosphere’s going to be like,” he said. “We’re going to be ready and prepared for it and we’ve put in the work and time. I think we’re going to come out on top.”
Aside from their identical 7-3 record, the similarities between the two programs are striking.
Thibodaux features a high-scoring offense that produces 31 points per game behind a talented quarterback in Luke Alleman who has thrown for 2,450 yards and 24 touchdowns. Darwin Davis Jr. (56-663, 4 TDs) is the Tigers leading receiver but UL-Lafayette commitment Kyren Lacy (42-729, 11 TDs) isn’t far behind.
“We’ve got to tighten up the coverage a bit, but certainly not give up big plays,” Mahaffey said. “If we can create some hits on the quarterback that would be huge, try and bat down some balls. It’s going to be a challenge for our defense.”
With the improved health of running backs Keondre Brown and Demetri Wright, Walker has relied a little more on a balanced attack that’s averaging 32 points per outing.
Senior Ethan McMasters is the parish’s passing leader, having completed 126 of 209 passes for 1,928 yards and 20 touchdowns. Six-foot-four junior Brian Thomas has been the parish’s top receiver all season with 61 catches for 993 yards and 14 TDs.
Moreover, the Wildcats have a pair of running backs in Brown (139-723, 12 TDs) and Wright (108-708, 10 TDs) that have combined for more than 1,400 yards and 22 touchdowns.
“We want the two of them rolling for our own benefit,” Mahaffey said of Brown and Wright. “They’ve got a good offense and part of it is eating up some clock, controlling possessions. We try and be quick strike, too, and (run) tempo.”
Walker’s also trying to outrun its recent postseason history.
The Wildcats, which ended 15-year dry spell without a playoff appearance in 2017, are still in search of the school’s first taste of postseason success since 1999.
Mahaffey, who built University High into a state powerhouse that included three state championships over nine years, said it’s a step-by-step process in turning a program into a consistent winner in the postseason.
“All we’ve tried to talk about is hey, ‘let’s not live in fear of that’,” Mahaffey said. “Just understand we want to have no regrets at the end of this, that we didn’t give our team a chance to be one of 16 teams left playing.
“They understand that it’s a pretty talented team coming in,” Mahaffey said. “They’re similar to us in having played in a very competitive district (fourth in 7-5A). They’re not going to bat an eye coming in here. I think it’s going to be two fairly even teams matching up. We’re just going to have to see who can play well.”
Thibodaux began the season 5-0 and wound 7-3 with all three losses coming district play to Hahnville, Destrehan and East St. John. The Tigers, who were 3-7 a year ago and out of the playoffs, last won a playoff game in 2014 and have two playoff wins to their credit in the last 16 years.
“We’re trying to make history,” Scanlon said. “We’re trying to set the foundation. To make something great about this program. It excites us to set history.”
