WALKER – When it comes to facing Central this week, Walker coach Chad Mahaffey and his coaching staff are focusing on the little things with their team, and they’re hoping that helps snap a two-game losing streak.
“We’ve had a rough couple weeks,” Mahaffey said with his team coming off consecutive losses to Scotlandville and Live Oak in which the team has been outscored 80-25. “I feel good about the kids’ effort. I don’t think we’ve seen a decline in energy or effort in practice, which is good, but obviously we’ve got to perform better on Friday. As a coaching staff, we’re trying to get things corrected and do a better job preparing and asking our kids to keep working and do a better job preparing as well so that hopefully we can change the outcome come Friday.”
The homecoming game is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Walker’s Wildcat Stadium.
While final scores of the Walker’s past two games might not indicate it, Mahaffey said in watching film of the team’s 26-10 loss to Live Oak, his team isn’t far off from where it needs to be.
Walker threw a pair of interceptions, lost a fumble and turned the ball over on downs twice in Live Oak territory.
Walker quarterbacks Hunter Bethel and Thor Debetaz combined to go 5-for-24 for 113 yards, while Jasper Turner had three catches for 88 yards as Live Oak held Brian Thomas without a reception.
“I really think consistency is the big thing,” Mahaffey said. “We start out moving the ball with a decent opening drive and (it’s) just not cashing in when we got close a few times and some turnovers that were costly. Really, I think when you’re kind of in a funk like we are, you just see things are a little bit off – something here are there. It might be one step wrong on this or a couple feet off on this throw or something. You’ve got to kind of make some plays to get out of that. We’ve got to try and really rep things that kids are confident and hopefully just increase the level of execution consistently.
“It’s not all bad when you watch it,” Mahaffey continued. “You see positives … and in football, in high school football especially, it’s just such a game of momentum and confidence. That’s where we’ve got to do some things to get our confidence kind of back, I think. (It’s just continuing to practice and work hard – try and make sure we find things that we can execute well and (we’re) just trying to show the kids where, ‘man, we’re close to this. If we just tweak this a little bit or that, we can have a different outcome on this play, which will lead to a different outcome on this drive and maybe lead to a whole different feeling of the game, so that’s where we’ve just got to get better, and when you play good people and there’s competition, little things add up, so we’ve got to do better at some little things.”
Mahaffey his team’s defensive effort in the first half against Live Oak “was good enough to win”, but the issues came on third-and-long situations – one of which resulted in a 34-yard touchdown pass from Brock Magee to CJ Davis.
“(With) their type of offense, typically, that’s where you want to put an offense like that, but they did a good job in the passing game making some throws and converting long downs when they needed to, and then I think it just kind of wore out a little bit in the second half and it kind of got worse as the game went on,” Mahaffey said. “But again, I think the offense giving the defense some confidence and some physical rest by maintaining drives and stuff would have helped, but again, they played better in the second half for sure.”
Walker (2-3, 0-2) will host a Central team coming off 16-8 loss to Scotlandville in which Central was unable to convert on fourth down at the Hornet 6, turning the ball over on downs with just over a minute to play.
Still, Mahaffey spoke highly of Central (4-1, 1-1) on both sides of the ball.
“I think they give you a lot of looks offensively,” Mahaffey said. “I don’t spend as much time looking at that part of it, but I know Zach (Morris) over there as OC does a good job, and he’ll try and attack you in a lot of different ways. Defensively, they’re always well coached with Ken (Hilton) over there – solid, physical. I think they’ve got some big guys up front. They’ve got a really talented secondary. I’m seeing some ‘backers fly around, so I think defense is probably their calling card. They held Scotlandville down really well, so we’ll have our work cut out for us.”
The Central offense is led by quarterback Jonathan Swift, and Mahaffey has an idea what’s coming on that side of the ball.
“I know traditionally, they’re going to give you some quarterback run game,” he said. “They’ll give you some jet motions and just different things you’ve got to prepare for. A lot of it’s going to come downhill at you, but it can hit perimeter. It can hit downhill, so they kind of try and stress the whole width of the field and that always is a challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.